80 Hilarious Workplace Memes That May Help You Get Through Your Workday Better (New Pics)
Many of us have an interesting love–hate relationship with work. As in, we both love it and hate it. We love the fact that we get paid and our days have trivial goals that help us go through life. But we often hate going to work and maybe even doing the work. We love our colleagues and office space but we hate our clients or customers and, sometimes, our bosses.
We all hate Mondays, the start of the workweek. But then if we don’t have anywhere to go on a Monday for long enough, that can really put our minds in a tailspin.
One way to cope with this dichotomy is humor. It’s a tool that helps us navigate the ups and downs of working and allows us to feel seen. Jokes about work lets us create a sense of camaraderie between colleagues as well as literally anyone else who ever had a job.
So, scroll down to see some workplace memes. They might help you alleviate today’s work tensions.
While work can be stressful, boring, and many other negative things, there are ways to keep your spirits up while you’re at your job. Not all of them work for all professions, but one can find one or two good habits you can incorporate in your work routines to keep the mood high.
For people that work in an office, sprucing up your desk space can be a nice way to make yourself feel more at home. Bring in a small plant or two, frame an inspiring quote, or add a few pictures or decorations to make your space your own.
You can even add a few mementos from work: maybe a birthday card you got from your colleagues or a printout of an email from a grateful customer. See what makes you smile and put it next to your screen to cheer you up when needed.
Coming into the office to find a mess of a desk can also be off putting. If you know you are going to have to deal with yesterday’s mess right at the beginning of your workday, it might make the trip there even more annoying. So, try to keep things organized.
Make sure to clear your space of cups and wrappers before you leave for the day. If you work with hard copies, get folders and bins that let you organize your space accordingly. This will help you create a more pleasant environment.
If your job allows you to enjoy music while working, create for yourself a few work-related playlists. Make one that’s purely to help you focus, one that helps you to boost your mood when you’re feeling low, and one that motivates you to get stuff done. It really does sometimes work like magic.
A thing that everyone can do no matter their job is practicing positive affirmations. Tell yourself you’re going to crush it today, that everything will go smoothly. If you have an unpleasant interaction, don’t let it ruin your day. Keep your head up and believe that things will turn around.
If you have any dedicated space at work, leave yourself a positive post-it note for tomorrow as you’re leaving work. Sometimes, getting that little boost of encouragement first thing in the morning breathes new colors into your day.
All in all, we all have our complaints about work. However, finding ways to make things just a little bit better for yourself can go a long way. Sometimes it’s a mindful breathing exercise, while others it’s a moment to scroll through our work memes. And don’t forget to share one or two with your co-workers—they will appreciate a little humor, too.
