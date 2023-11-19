ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us have an interesting love–hate relationship with work. As in, we both love it and hate it. We love the fact that we get paid and our days have trivial goals that help us go through life. But we often hate going to work and maybe even doing the work. We love our colleagues and office space but we hate our clients or customers and, sometimes, our bosses.

We all hate Mondays, the start of the workweek. But then if we don’t have anywhere to go on a Monday for long enough, that can really put our minds in a tailspin.

One way to cope with this dichotomy is humor. It’s a tool that helps us navigate the ups and downs of working and allows us to feel seen. Jokes about work lets us create a sense of camaraderie between colleagues as well as literally anyone else who ever had a job.

So, scroll down to see some workplace memes. They might help you alleviate today’s work tensions.