BoredPanda

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere
39points
Celebrities, Entertainment

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Adelaide Ross and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

As of today, June 14, approximately 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, are officially on strike. The union is joining the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May 2, to demand fair wages and raise concerns about AI using actors’ likeness without permission or compensation. 

Among the thousands of actors joining the strike are the stars of Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer, who walked out of their London premiere yesterday.

The stars Oppenheimer walked out of the film’s premiere yesterday to join the Screen Actors Guild on strike

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Image credits: oppenheimermovie

As of today, over 160,000 actors are on strike, bringing the film and TV industries to a halt

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Image credits: oppenheimermovie

SAG-AFTRA joins the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May, for their first simultaneous strike since 1960

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Image credits: adamconover

Picketing will begin in New York and Los Angeles today and will continue indefinitely

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Image credits: adamconover

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher is calling out Hollywood executives, demanding fair wages for actors and writers

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Image credits: nowthisnews

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Image credits: nowthisnews

Streaming services have greatly impacted how those in the film industry are paid

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Part of the reason actors and writers are so worried about their wages is because of how streaming services have impacted their paychecks. In the old days, actors and writers received residual checks for years or even decades, depending on how successful their programs and films were. Today, however, when streaming services account for a greater share of the content we consume than cable TV, it’s much more challenging for writers and actors to earn.

There is also such a large amount of content being produced at any given time that much of it is hardly profitable at all. And while SAG-AFTRA has been attempting to negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for over a month, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement that “the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry.”

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Image credits: Universal Pictures

“The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us,” Drescher continued. “Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision.”  

Performers are also concerned about the possibility of AI being used to recreate their likeness in future projects, without their consent and without providing compensation

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Image credits: Universal Pictures

When it comes to the potential use of AI technology in the film industry, powerful studios claim that actors would have their “digital likeness” protected and would be required to provide consent any time their digital replicas were used, but SAG-AFTRA is still not on board with the idea brought forth by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

“They propose that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day’s pay, and their company should own that scan of their image, their likeness, and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity,” SAG’s national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, explained. “If you think that’s a ground-breaking proposal, I suggest you think again.”

While this strike means that many films and television shows have had to halt production, here’s what that means for the future of your experience as an audience member. USA Today reports that we should all prepare to be watching plenty of reruns, as it will now take much longer for films in production to be released. There is no end date set for the strike, so until an agreement is made, production will be on hold. Some of the biggest blockbusters currently filming that will be impacted are Wonder Woman 3, Ghostbusters 4, Mufasa: The Lion King and Avatar 3 and 4. Filming of Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s biggest cash cows, has also already been disrupted due to the writers strike.

As of now, there’s no telling when the strike will end. But some are hopeful that the studios will become worried about their lack of profits and start accommodating the actors and writers sooner rather than later. “There is so much at stake,” Jonathan Handel, an entertainment lawyer who previously worked for the WGA, told Insider. “I don’t think that filmed entertainment has seen a more rapid change in such a short period of time than since the end of World War II.”

Viewers have poured out their support for the actors and writers on social media

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Hollywood Actors Announce Strike As Oppenheimer Stars Make Historic Walkout Of London Premiere

Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Adelaide Ross is a writer at Bored Panda. She is originally from Texas and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting from Oklahoma City University. In the years since her graduation, she has lived in Los Angeles, Sweden, England and now Lithuania. In her free time, Adelaide enjoys traveling, experimenting with new vegan recipes, taking long walks in parks (wearing plenty of SPF!) and crafting the perfect glass of cold brew.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
strange_dandelion (she/her)
strange_dandelion (she/her)
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like that BP is posting more articles about things currently happening. I really don't support AI technology being used instead of artists so good for them

3
3points
reply
Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're referring to the digital likeness issue that's a bit different to AI. To be honest, their stance on that sounds fair, "When it comes to the potential use of AI technology in the film industry, powerful studios claim that actors would have their “digital likeness” protected and would be required to provide consent any time their digital replicas were used". The confusing bit is that it then goes on to state that background actors wouldn't have that same protection. I'm not sure whether someone is misquoting the industry, or whether the industry is being purposely evasive and don't actually consider actors and background actors to be the same thing. If they are being evasive then yeah that doesn't seem fair.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me, or does anyone else look at this and wonder "what about the thousand other people who work on a movie whose remuneration sucks?" Grips, gaffers, sound guys, lighting guys etc.

1
1point
reply
POST
