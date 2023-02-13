People with low incomes know what lavish lives the rich live because their aim is to reach that financial freedom. But rich people don’t have an interest in knowing how poorer people live and might not even be aware of the levels of poverty that exist.

That leads to some pretty weird questions and statements that show how out of touch with reality they are, as evident from people’s experiences that they shared on TikTok when user mymentalhealthcannot pointed out that they ask outlandish things like “Do you ski?”

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online So my wife didn't grow up rich but she grew up very comfortable in a fairly affluent neighborhood and I grew up in poverty. But she one time when we started dating said to me in random conversation, "do you remember when we used to have like astronauts come speak at your school? You know, like the ones that were like the dads of your classmates?" No I do not remember

speechprof

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
57 minutes ago

We had police, teen-pregnancy and abstinence counsellors...and more police.

#2

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online I once had a student asked if the HOA where I live allowed me to put up my own Christmas lights because their HOA was really rigid and they had to hire out a third party contractor. They're saying this while I am eating my lunch out of the container that my lunch meat comes in that I use as Tupperware.

hashtagjrupp

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
54 minutes ago

I can relate...a lot of Caribbean people can relate to using those containers as Tupperware. Ice cream kits, butter kits..everything we reuse.

#3

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online A friend asked me if I have a horse 😭 I was like what the hell do u mean a horse???

Hana

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Well my throat is feeling sore, so yes. Sorry you meant horse not hoarse?

#4

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online People who grew up with money like literally look into your eyes and ask you something insane like "do you ski?"

mymentalhealthcannot

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I do not...maybe because I'm in the Caribbean. Lol...but also because I'm poor.

#5

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online Insane like, multimillion dollar house custom couch that came with the house, but it doesn't match the kitchen backsplash and asking should she get a new couch or remodel the kitchen? I haven't even remodeled any kitchen. Never have I ever chosen my own backsplash.

whoopsiedaisie

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Remodel kitchen...once it functions as a kitchen, I'm happy.

#6

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online I had a rich friend recommended I talked to my family therapist.

campcanna

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago

When commercials say, "Ask your doctor if such-and-such is right for you." Oh, yes, my doctor, which is a thing I totally have.

#7

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online I was telling my friend I didn't have money to buy tickets to see my family in Dominican Republic. And my friend that has money told me "use your credit card." I was like, "Dude, I don't even have credit."

tardenaranja

#8

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online I had a friend that asked me if I have ever used public transport in my life bc she never used and she was curious about the feeling 😂

gringamada

Con O Cuinn
Con O Cuinn
Community Member
1 hour ago

Such an American thing. Even the rich here use public transport.

#9

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online When I was a barista at a coffee shop, I was kind of standing there cleaning up behind the counter. And then the people that were like sitting out in the lobby, at a table, were talking about something and they were like all pharmaceutical reps. And so one of them says something like, "imagine a really, really poor person, like a really like poor person, like someone who makes like $52,000 a year." And everyone else just stoped because like, I was the manager and I was making $27,000 a year, so rich people can get f**ked

briancvann

#10

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online I had this co-worker. Her husband was very high up in McDonald's corporate so they're making a lot of money. Anyway she was trying to put some woman down and she calls her low rent. Low rent? She says that low rent b***h. Ma'am low rent? I've heard white trash, low class, whatever, low rent. I was like, "Isn't low rent a good thing?" Am I a low rent b***h?

loveenlightwellness

User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, then I'm a proud low mortgage arseh*le!

#11

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online So I had this one friend in college and she didn't ask me anything crazy, but she definitely made a lot of weird statements. And one of my favorites was when she was telling us how her family only uses the Audi for vacations. And I was like, "Oh, well, if your family only use the Audi for vacations, like what are your parents drive to work? " And she was like, well, the Maserati, of course." Of course, the Maserati like how stupid could I be? Of course, they just take the Maserati to work

francesca.317

and_a_touch_of_the_'tism
and_a_touch_of_the_’tism
Community Member
1 hour ago

…And they use the lambo for shopping and the jaguar for the kids…

#12

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online a rich classmate once told me "we only go to vacation 4 times a year" that's 4 more times than me 😭

deeps

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I'm 35...I've "gone" on vacation once...like 20 years ago...for two days.

#13

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online when a girl from my uni asked me if I'd ever been to Paris. I've never even been on a plane but thanks for asking

Tia

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Paris....We have a Paras Variety Store where I live does that count? Lol

#14

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online My friend in uni asked me ‘what’s this?’ Holding up a small ‘meat and vegetables’ from the instant cup noodles

NIKKI

#15

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online When they start going off about different cuisines and restaurants they like and I consider McDo as a seldom treat.

rava

#16

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online One time I had a rich person convinced me to go jewelry shopping with them, because they were like, "Tiffany, you have to go to this diamond store with us. The diamonds are literally so cheap." And I was like, "You know, I'm not really in the market for diamonds right now." And they were like, "No, you have to come." And so I was like, you know, maybe they are really that cheap. I get to the store and I can't afford anything. Nothing. And then that rich person comes up to me and she's like, "Oh, Tiffany, you're not getting anything?" And I have to be like, "oh, yeah, you know, it's just there's so many options. I'm overwhelmed, overwhelmed by the price tags."

tiffanysamiam

Sami-Jo Ross
Sami-Jo Ross
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I get the feeling they were definitely trying to belittle OP.

#17

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online Just met my roommate this week and we're going to the grocery store together and she was like "I'm gonna go to Trader Joe's" and she had the audacity to ask "can you afford it?"

imamandapluma

#18

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online In college my rich housemate went and bought a vacuum for the house because we needed one. And I was like, "yeah, cool, just like let us know what our portion is." And she comes back home with like a $600 vacuum. And I just straight up said "I'm not paying my portion. I can't afford a $600 vacuum and you did not consult me on this at all."

category_fury0

#19

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online So I grew up around people who had, you know, a good amount of money. And some of my friends had so much money, they didn't need to work. And because of that, they were just so lonely and no one actually liked them for them. They just kind of liked them for the stuff that they had and the experiences that they brought. Anyway, so they would call me in the morning and be like, "Hey, you want to hang out with me today?" And I'd say, you know, "I gotta go to work today. I can't." And they would be like, "well, how much do you make in a day? " And I would tell them how much I made and they said, "Well, I'll give you two times that amount of money. If you skip work and hang out with me today." It doesn't work like that.

saratonln

#20

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online My first year of teaching was wild for many reasons. But one of those is because it was quite the culture shock for me. So I had students who lived in environments so awful that I just couldn't even wrap my brain around it. And then I had some students who at the age of 11, had more money than I will ever dream of making in my entire life. So it's the end of the school year, and I had the student who was, you know, a really strong singer, and I told her, "You really should think about auditioning for this community theater show." And she looked at me so seriously and said, "Oh, I would love to but we summer in Vermont"

msvolksonlineclassroom

#21

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online I grew up with like a lot of rich Asian kids in the California and one day my friend was like, "How do you tell your parents when you don't like the car they surprise you with? I was like, "What are you talking about?" She's like," Yeah, my mom just surprise me with this car for my 18th birthday. And I hate it because it's like a Mercedes convertible. And I want a four door car like, it is so annoying. Like, how do I tell her to buy me another car?" And I was just like, "I take the bus every day."

lijia_wang

#22

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online My ex at one point asked me "how is it that hard to save up for a brand new car?" Honey there's people that go their whole lives never get one.

ilyssa.ann

#23

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online So for the last two years of high school, I transferred to a private school in Orange County, southern California. And one of my friends at the time, was asking like, "what color do you think I should make the BMW logo on my car?" Because not only did her family give each of the kids a BMW when they turn 16. They got to customize the colors of the decals. She chose pink

oyveyitskay

#24

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online Those were the same kids in high school that told you their vacation plans at the end of the school year. "We're going to Disney and then we're gonna go to the beach and then my mom was thinking that we might go to Italy. I don't know it just seems like a lot of traveling." Nobody f**king asked, Bethany.

hkikla94

#25

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online I had a classmate a guy asked me why I was working a full-time job in college. He proceeded to say, "well don't you know that your schoolwork is going to be affected by you working at that much? " You think I want to work a full-time job and go to school?

kimberlysfletcher

#26

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online They were trying to figure out where we would go for a grade 12 trip and my friend suggested Punta Cana and I just like flat out said there's no way I'd be able to afford that. And she was like, "Well, can you just ask your parents for like, $2,000?" Yeah, yeah....

figsnsquash

#27

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online This reminds me of when I was in college and I was talking to this girl who was in a sorority and I was like, "oh, sorority Greek life. That sounds fun." I knew nothing about sororities, by the way. And she's like, "Yeah, I pay like $400 a month and then I spend 40 hours a week volunteering and hanging out and I have all these commitments." I'm like, I have to pay to have a full time job, that I don't get paid for? How do you afford that?

sweet.carolion

#28

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online This girl at uni once asked me if I "sail" !? Like yeah, I see what's on sail and that's what I buy.

Lina K.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Oh yeah, I sail, I sail away on all this debt.

#29

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online my college roommate asking me why my parents didn’t pay for my college

liv

#30

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online A girl in college once told me it’s better to buy an apartment in NYC than to rent one as I was doing. 😂 I was like girl, I have a scholarship

Shirley Hernandez

#31

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online I had to buy a new laptop for some reasons and people in my class (basically all rich) told me "you can find cheap one tho, mine only cost 1200€" 🤨

Herisson

#32

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online Or when you can’t afford to go on vacation with them they tell you to ask your parents for money as an early birthday present. 😂

jeralie

#33

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online My husband got asked what boarding school we sent our kids to, um we don’t, they go to public school 😅 LOL

Cat Ragan Rossi

#34

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online My ex thought it was my choice to not go to college and called me uneducated in front of his whole family. Sorry I don't have money or an army dad

Roo

#35

35 Insane Things People Who Grew Up With Money Casually Ask Or Say, As Shared By Folks Online my co worker who worked "for fun" literally asked me if I had a chofer, like what???????

SekJok

