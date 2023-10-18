But buying more of a certain item than anyone else isn’t necessarily something to be ashamed of, because you just might be a store’s most valuable customer! X user Laney Delaney posted about how their brother contributed so heavily to their local store’s chocolate milk sales that they wanted to be informed when he left for college, and readers have been inspired to share their own similar stories. So enjoy hearing about these passionate customers' experiences, and keep reading to find a conversation between Laney and Bored Panda ! Image credits: notlaneydelaney

If I had to add up how much I’ve spent on creamy salted peanut butter over the past 10 years, I could probably fund someone’s college education with that money. How many jars have I consumed? It's probably best that I don't know...

#1 This is how I currently am with my local gas station and Iced Honey Buns. Every other day I come in and one for this morning and the next. It's been about 2 years and they've started taking 2 honey buns and putting them behind the register in case they run out before I get there.







It's the little things <3

#2 Guy at the gas station I bought my booze at tried to guilt trip me for going sober because they ordered so much for me.



I don't go to that gas station anymore.

#3 This happened to me when I left for college but for bulk mozzarella cheese as I made a homemade pizza everyday for years. They were swimming in cheese for months after I left.

It's been a few years since Laney posted about their brother's passion for chocolate milk, but we reached out to them via email and lucky for us, they were happy to have a chat with Bored Panda. "I was a junior in college when I tweeted this, and my brother was a senior in high school," they explained. "He was on the school’s wrestling team and was burning a tremendous amount of calories. I did the math back then, and he was averaging around 7 glasses of chocolate milk per day." ADVERTISEMENT "When my mom told me about this interaction with the cashier, I thought it was funny, and tweeted it out right away," they continued. "I never expected it to get as much traction as it did, but it took off immediately. It wasn’t long before I had big Instagram meme accounts asking to repost it, and I even had a company reach out and send me a bunch of free Nesquik."

#4 The parents of my friend growing up owned a campground. With a little convenience store on-site.



And for years my boy would chug Quick chocolate milks all day long. And then I started working summers with him. And I started chugging em.



And then one summer I show up and no Quick anywhere. Not even a strawberry.



Turns out someone told my buddy to actually look at the nutrition label on those things. It was bad. Real bad. So he quit em. And since he accounted for like 97% of all Quick consumption at the campsite, they got rid of em. Stopped stocking them altogether.



Man I was cranky that summer.



Meanwhile he musta lost 30lbs that year.

#5 Lol my local supermarket(huge one)always had 3 oysters because my workmate bought them every Friday no one else eats that s**t here.

We were also curious how Laney feels about a tweet of theirs from 2019 still circulating online. "It’s pretty surreal to see this tweet still going around. I’ve had a lot of old friends across every stage of my life reach out when they see it’s been reposted again, tagging me on Instagram or texting me TikToks," they shared. "At this point, many of the reposts have gotten more likes than I ever did on the original tweet!"

#6 This was me, pre-covid, when I started dirty keto with four of my work friends and was eating bacon, sausage, and eggs everyday. A local Cafe opened with these as options. We ordered for 7 weeks straight a total of 12 pieces of bacon, 12 sausage links, and 16 egg everyday. Some weeks we even ordered breakfast as well.



One day we all collectively said how about we stop and get some KFC instead today. The next week the Cafe owner drove to our work and asked wtf happened and was pissed we hadn't ordered at all. He was overstocked on breakfast items and freaked out on us.

#7 One of my local supermarkets that i do my periodic shop at, I buy so many sachets of this one seasoning they do (cause its close enough to the mix i make myself and i eat the meal like 2 times a week), that they started putting aside a half dozen for me at the end of the month.



I was a little unsure how to feel the first time it happened, but honestly I kinda love it.

As far as the reactions the tweet has received, Laney says their favorite response was from a TikToker who said it was an “old meme that was proven false.” "I don’t know exactly what evidence they found that made them conclude it was fake," Laney noted. "But unless they were in contact with the cashier or my mother, it seems unlikely that they had anything tangible."

#8 Have this at my brothers grocery store he works at. They want to be notified when im leaving town so they can reduce their order for gatorade.

#9 That happened to me in college with creamy chicken ramen. I’d buy a box at a time (24 pack) every two weeks for about two years. I went through the checkout and the manager was scanning, and he said “So, you’re the one!”.

We also asked Laney if there are any products that they're single handedly creating demand for. "I’m definitely not making any regular purchases anywhere close to the scale of what my brother was doing back in 2019," they shared. "I have been told that I’m weird for liking banana Laffy Taffy’s, so if those ever get discontinued I’ll be very disappointed." ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I used to regularly go to a local pub in my moms very small town when I went to visit. Every time I went I’d always get the same thing; the cheapest Shiraz on the shelf.



My mom was good friends with the pub owner and he’d always ask my mom to let him know when I was visiting so he could order in a fresh bottle for me each time (I only visited once every couple months so they wouldn’t usually stock it otherwise).



The owner eventually sold that pub to someone else, and now I no longer get to have a freshly opened bottle of cheap a*s Shiraz when I visit, but it was always so nice to feel appreciated and missed.

#11 Reminds me of when I worked backstage for musicals in highschool. I would buy 2 packs of skittles from concession for every show and eat one over the course of each Act. Week 2 of doing this I go out before the show and they’re out of skittles—then they pull out a new box and say ‘we knew you were coming so we got more just for you’.

As far as what Laney's brother, Lex, has to say about all of this, he wanted to share three things with Bored Panda: "I pretty much never drink chocolate milk anymore. I was a wrestler at the time. And I regret nothing.”

#12 I always bought japanese peanuts (I think that's their English name) in large amounts from a little shop nearby, and when I stopped buying because it got too expensive, they were calling me so they could get rid of them because they had like 5 times more stock after

#13 My local grocery store does not stock ginger beer anymore. The manager still orders a case for me.



I mean sure she only does that cause were related but its still neat.

#14 There is a grocery store/gas station near my parents lake house that stocks fresh produce and meat. The problem is that the only people buying it are the weekend lake goers. So it’s very hard for them to “time” their stocks so that they don’t run out but aren’t left for waste.



I was talking to the owner (who walks around the store) and he said that their meat order is directly tied to the weather forecast for the upcoming weekends because it drives lake traffic which drives hamburger demand.



Truly fascinating insight into the local supply chain management of a mom and pop gas station.

#15 A store I frequent keeps purchasing Arizona Arnold Palmers practically just for me, because I buy one almost every day, haha. One of the cashiers asked me if it was my favorite and said I was basically the only one to get it

#16 Not so wholesome, and I'm definitely not proud of it, but this happened with me and Colt 45s at my local liquor store when I was in my early 20s. The owner started ordering more and asked me to tell him if I ever move or quit drinking. And I did.

#17 When I left my college town to move to Seattle, the local Subway just down the street gave me a bunch of swag and basically had a going away party for me because I was there for pretty much every lunch for like 3 years.





I used to rib the freshman college kids they'd hire because I'd recognize the new faces. I probably... went there too much. I miss 5$ footlongs....

#18 I live in a small town outside of a big city, and go to the local gas station pretty much every day before work. I found out im the only reason they keep grape nos in stock, which is kinda neat but also made me realize maybe I drink it too much.

#19 This sorta happened to me, but with alcohol. I got really into voodoo ranger imperial IPA for a little while and was getting a case weekly. Apparently I was the only who regularly got the full cases of it so every week they made sure to stock some just for me. When I finally started cutting back a few months ago, a buddy of mine that goes to the same store said they were asking about me because they had a bunch of cases that were sitting unsold and taking up space.

#20 I buy so much Amp Energy...and so much more than literally anyone else in town....that a couple of the local gas stations just hold their cases in the back for me (and let me buy them by the case even though they're technically not supposed to). Lol. Sometimes they don't even stock any on the floor at all.



This has been a lifesaver, since in my area Amp Energy goes through weird shortages and our supplier isn't the most consistent.



If I ever quit drinking it, they're going to be swimming in Amp in the back for all eternity unless I tell them. Lol.

#21 You'd be surprised how legitimate an issue this can be in small towns of around >5k ppl or less. There will be times where the local supermarket i worked at would have to order a certain product every truck or at the very least every couple of weeks, and when a certain customer moved away, died, or got tired of that particular item, sales just stagnated.

#22 I have an older gentleman who has developed health issues but still loves the flavor of beer. He goes through 2 cases of Busch NA a week. The store goes through maybe another case a month. They always have 5 on hand in case we run out and the owner has said he’ll probably take it off the shelf and have a case in the back room by request if/when he can’t drink it anymore.

#23 i'm pretty sure I'm the only one buying the Coke Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine at my local supermarket. And I buy a lot. I wonder if I'll start being recognized in a while. Haven't found this coke in any other supermarket (even the same chain) but this one.

#24 I bought out my local dollar store entire Mountain Dew stock. Several times, to the point they asked me to stop.