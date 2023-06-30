For the dendrologists of our society, the oldest trees in the world are the sources of study. Like the oldest things in the world, trees that have stood for thousands of years have survived turmoil, wars, and natural disasters. Their thick bark saw world-changing events and many people passing by them. Their roots have reached deep into the world, soaking up water and nutritious resources from the ground to stay alive for many years. The oldest tree in the world, for example, has stood and used the Earth for survival for thousands of years.

4,854 years — that is how long the world’s oldest tree has stood on Earth, living off the land. It was able to survive disasters that range from earthquakes to wildfires, which are very common in the California area (at least in recent years). The reason for this survival is the basic composition of every long-living tree.

The oldest living tree in the world has to have the ability to survive through the good and bad times — through drought and rainy seasons. So, it’s not a wonder why these trees are either huge and full of leaves or small and look like dried-up bones sticking from the ground.

While you might now know one or two things about the oldest tree ever, there is more to learn about it. After all, with some trees reaching the age of over 1,000+ years, their barks hold secrets that no one will ever know.

While lumberjacks might be afraid to cut them down, no one will be angry if you upvote your favorite old tree. So be sure to upvote old trees in the list below that you like. If you have any information to share, do so in the comments below.