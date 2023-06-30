27 Oldest Trees In The World No Lumberjack Should Touch
For the dendrologists of our society, the oldest trees in the world are the sources of study. Like the oldest things in the world, trees that have stood for thousands of years have survived turmoil, wars, and natural disasters. Their thick bark saw world-changing events and many people passing by them. Their roots have reached deep into the world, soaking up water and nutritious resources from the ground to stay alive for many years. The oldest tree in the world, for example, has stood and used the Earth for survival for thousands of years.
4,854 years — that is how long the world’s oldest tree has stood on Earth, living off the land. It was able to survive disasters that range from earthquakes to wildfires, which are very common in the California area (at least in recent years). The reason for this survival is the basic composition of every long-living tree.
The oldest living tree in the world has to have the ability to survive through the good and bad times — through drought and rainy seasons. So, it’s not a wonder why these trees are either huge and full of leaves or small and look like dried-up bones sticking from the ground.
While you might now know one or two things about the oldest tree ever, there is more to learn about it. After all, with some trees reaching the age of over 1,000+ years, their barks hold secrets that no one will ever know.
While lumberjacks might be afraid to cut them down, no one will be angry if you upvote your favorite old tree. So be sure to upvote old trees in the list below that you like. If you have any information to share, do so in the comments below.
Methuselah - 4854 Years Old
Named after a biblical patriarch, Methuselah, nicknamed the Death of Sword, is 4,854 years old and the oldest living tree in the world. Methuselah, the person, was known for his longevity and old age. The location of this tree is hidden by US agencies due to the fear that it will be cut down by a random person.
Sarv-E Abarqu - Between 4000 And 5000 Years Old
While the exact age is unknown, Sarv-E Abarqu is believed to have been planted between 4,000 and 5,000 years ago. If the rumors are true, this tree was planted by Zoroaster, the founder of Zoroastrianism. Sarv-E Abarqu is located in Iran, which protects it through the Cultural Heritage Organization.
Llangernyw Yew - 4000–5000 Years Old
Trees and mystic powers have been entangled since the middle ages when witches were still persecuted. Between 4,000 and 5,000 years old, Llangernyw Yew is located in North Wales and is visited regularly on Halloween. The reason is that ghosts and voices reside inside the tree on the eve of Halloween.
Alerce - 5000 Years Old
According to the rings inside it, Alerce Milenario might be the oldest tree in the world. With 5000 rings estimated to be present, scientists believe this tree might be 100 years older than the current record holder, Methuselah. Due to the chance of it being the oldest tree, the Chilean government has increased its efforts to protect it.
Patriarca Da Floresta - 3020 Years Old
The Patriarch of the forest, this tree is estimated to be 3,020 years old and might be the oldest non-conifer tree in Brazil. Patriarca Da Floresta is located in the Vassununga State Park and is a popular tourist destination. The tree itself has become the centerpiece of the park, as it is one of the oldest and largest trees in the Atlantic forest area.
The Senator - 3500 Years Old
In the swampy state of Florida, this tree was around 3,500 years old when it got destroyed. Gifted to Seminole County in 1927 with the surrounding area, The Senator was one of the oldest trees in the United States, and today only its remains can be seen. It caught on fire when someone used nearby debris to light up an illegal substance.
Olive Tree Of Vouves - 4000 Years Old
One of the oldest trees in the world, it still produces olives even after so many years of existence on Earth. Elia Vouvon, known more commonly as the Olive Tree of Vouves, stands in Greece, and it's estimated to be 4,000 years old. Its branches were used to weave victors' wreaths for several Olympic games.
Jōmon Sugi - From 2100 To 7000 Years Old
Found on a remote Japanese island, Jōmon Sugi might be the oldest tree in Japan and the whole world. Estimates of its age range from 2,100 to 7,000 years, so in general — it’s an old tree. Jōmon Sugi is protected by UNESCO, and if a person wants to see it, then they are going to need to hike for it.
Chestnut Tree Of One Hundred Horses - Between 2000 And 4000 Years Old
Thriving near Mount Etna, a volcano, this tree has been in both legends and laws for several centuries. The Hundred-Horse Chestnut was said to be used by the Queen of Aragon and her troops when they wanted to get away from a thunderstorm. On 21 August 1745, an act was issued and the tree fell under the protection of the local government.
General Sherman - Over 2000 Years Old
Currently one of the largest (volume-wise) and tallest living trees in the world, General Sherman is 83.8 m (275 ft) tall, but is not the largest in recorded history. Named after one of the greatest generals of the Civil War, this tree is said to be over 2,000 years old and is located in the Sequoia National Park.
Kayano Ōsugi - Around 2300 Years Old
Seen as a sacred tree by the local temples, Kayano Ōsugi is estimated to be around 2,300 years old. Commonly known as the Great Sugi of Kayano, scientists have discovered some artifacts around it that predate recorded history. In 1947, Emperor Shōwa visited the tree during the National Sports Festival of Japan.
Lady Liberty (Bald Cypress) - 2000 Years Old
2,000 years old, Lady Liberty is the last remaining giant in the Big Tree Park after The Senator was burned down. Thanks to this fact, the tree has become a popular tourist attraction. This surge of people raised the question of safety, and the government decided to put more secure barriers around it.
Tnjri (Oriental Plane) - 2000 Years Old
While its lower part might be hollow enough for 40 people to fit in and larger than your standard NY apartment, this tree's roots are still connected to Earth. Tnjri of the Oriental Plane species is estimated to be 2,000 years old. Throughout those years, this tree has been visited by Armenian historians, musicians, and even the founder of the Armenian alphabet.
Stara Maslina - 2000 Years Old
Located in Montenegro, Stara Maslina is one of the oldest trees of the olive species in the world, yet it did have its batch of bad luck. At some point in its existence, one whole side was burned down. According to local myths, some men who were playing cards near it threw a match and accidentally burned the side of the tree.
The Pechanga Great Oak Tree (Coast Live Oak) - 2000 Years Old
California has some of the largest trees in the world and the (presumably) oldest oak on Earth. The Great Oak, or Wi’áaşal, is one of the largest and oldest trees in the Western United States, estimated to be 2,000 years old. To the Pechanga people, this tree is a cultural symbol, while for the local animals, it provides shelter and protection.
Araucaria Madre - 1800 Years Old
Judging from the rings, Araucaria Madre is estimated to be around 1,800 years old. Belonging to the araucaria araucana, also known as the monkey puzzle in English, this tree is located in Chile. The English species' name comes from the idea that even a monkey would have a hard time climbing it.
Granit Oak - 1700 Years Old
Hailing from the English (Pedunculate) oak species, this tree grows in Bulgaria and is one of the oldest in the country. Granit Oak is estimated to be 1,700 years old, meaning it was germinated in the 4th century. Today, the state government protects it as it is an iconic national monument of Bulgaria.
Kongeegen - Around 2000 Years Old
Northern Europe is a cold and harsh place for any tree, so it's a wonder how one oak could survive for around 2,000 years. Kongeegen, located in Denmark, might be one of the oldest trees in Northern Europe. Scientists believe this tree grew in an open meadow, explaining why it isn't as tall as others.
Stelmužė Oak - Around 1500 To 2000 Years Old
Lithuanians are known for their love of oak trees, so it’s not a wonder why a tree of this species has lived for a long time. Stelmužė Oak is said to be around 1,500 to 2,000 years old, making it the oldest tree in the Baltic states. Soviet and Lithuanian governments protected this tree, as it is one of the most tourist-attracting monuments in the country.
Aubépines - 1500 Years Old
As with anything in France, the older things get, the richer (in taste or looks) they become. Aubépines is 1,500 years old and, as far as scientists see, the oldest tree in France and the main tourist attraction in Saint-Mars-sur-la-Futaie commune. From the common hawthorn species, this tree grows alongside a church.
Árbol Del Tule - 1433–1600 Years Old
Nicknamed the Tree of Life, Árbol Del Tule is located in Mexico and is 1,433–1,600 years old. With the tree becoming an icon of the local area and a popular tourist attraction, this traffic is causing some side effects. Its roots are damaged by the lack of water, population, and the large traffic from the nearby highway.
Great Camphor Of Takeo - More Than 3000 Years Old
More than 3,000 years old, the Great Camphor Of Takeo is the sixth largest tree in Japan overall. While this Cinnamomum camphora species tree is already beautiful, the surrounding nature can also capture your eyes. Since the 1970s, the tree has been labeled as a national monument of Japan and Takeo City.
Algarrobo Abuelo - 1200 Years Old Or More
Around 15 m (49 ft) high, it is one of the oldest trees in Argentina and possibly among the Algarrobo species. With estimates of its age usually landing on 1,200 or more, Algarrobo Abuelo is located in the old estate of the writer Esteban Agüero. The area around the tree has become one of the purest spots of nature you can find on Earth.
Te Matua Ngahere - Around 1200 And 4000 Years Old
Te Matua Ngahere is the oldest tree in New Zealand, whose age is usually said to be around 1,200 and 4,000 years old. Its name comes from the Māori, and the tree can also be called the Father of the Forest. It plays an important part in the Māori culture and, to some extent, in the local animal and flora kingdoms.
Baikushev's Pine - Around 1300 Years Old
Around 1,300 years old, it was planted around the same time when Asparuh, the founder of the first Bulgarian kingdom, lived. Baikushev's Pine was named after the discoverer of the tree, Kostadin Baikushev. Today, it is one of the oldest coniferous trees in Bulgaria and is situated in the Pirin mountain area.
Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi - 2309 Years Old
According to myth, Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi grew from a sampling taken from the Bodhi tree, a legendary monument. Its legendary status comes from the fact that Buddha found enlightenment under it. Confirmed to be 2,309 years old, Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi is the oldest tree to have an exact date when it was planted by a human.
The Ancient Yew - Around 4000 Years Old
Carbon dating reveals that The Ancient Yew is around 4,000 years old, making it the second oldest tree in England. At one point in its life, the hollow space of the tree was filled in with concrete, and parts of it began to decay. However, today, the tree is flourishing nicely and has not yet fallen prey to fires.