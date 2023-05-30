In the wise words of Taylor Swift, “How can a person know everything at 18 but nothing at 22?” We’re constantly learning new things as we age, but not every lesson needs to be learned through making mistakes. Sometimes, it’s best to just take sage advice from our elders.

Redditors over the age of 50 have recently been sharing words of wisdom that might enrich the lives of younger people, so we’ve gathered some of their best insights down below. Whether you’re 17 or 67, there might be something on this list you need to hear too, pandas. So enjoy reading through, and be sure to upvote the life lessons you wish you had learned sooner.

#1

Unless you don't mind hearing EEEEEEEEEEEE like all the time day and night, use hearing protection in loud situations. Tinnitus is a b***h.

revnhoj , Kindel Media

Seb Benson
Seb Benson
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can confirm that Tinnitus is indeed a b***h. However, it's not always loud situation which can cause it. If you start to suffer from it, start to work out what makes it worse during any given day/situation. Sometimes diet can make it worse, sometimes certain noises, sometimes certain activities. And if you do suffer from it, there are different coping techniques which can help you learn to live with it. There is no cure at the moment. Seeking help is not a weakness.

#2

Marriage/relationships should be fun, and happy. Life is hard, things get tough. Find someone that makes the tough times easier, not harder.

Inevitable-Mine6466 , Brooke Cagle

Spencer's slave
Spencer's slave
1 hour ago (edited)

And if you don't find "that person" be content on your own. Being on your own doesn't mean being lonely, it means making yourself the priority. I'm 59 and I have never been as content as I am now. I have been married, I have been divorced, I am a Mum, a Mother in Law, a Nana. Being Me now is the absolute best I have ever been. I love being a Mum, a Mother in Law and a Nana because they give back to me a hundred fold what I give to them. They, all of them, give me the time and space to just be me, doing what I want and I love all of them for giving all of that to me. If I could turn back the clock I wouldn't have got married but I would have stayed with him to have my children.

#3

If you die, your employer will have your job posted before you are buried. Remember that on when making work/life choices.

Justin9314 , Souvik Banerjee

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
1 hour ago (edited)

Be your own boss, be rich, eat the rich, die

#4

Nobody else ever thinks about the things you did that you think were embarrassing or cringeworthy. You are not important to them. The only one who remembers those moments are you, and you shouldn't let them define you to yourself.

Rune_Council , Julia Taubitz

Carrie de Luka
Carrie de Luka
59 minutes ago

This is so true, everyone is thinking about their own, not yours. When those memories surface I tell myself that no one else is thinking about it, that I wasn't thinking about it an hour ago and won't be in an hours time, so why bother thinking about it now! I then forcibly think of other things and they go, really quickly.

#5

Inheritance is not a retirement plan.

CafeTerraceAtNoon , Karolina Grabowska

Priya M
Priya M
1 hour ago

tbh, this needs to be said.

#6

I heard a saying once that has proven to be very true. When you're young you constantly worry about what everyone else thinks of you. When you're an adult, you stop worrying about what everyone else thinks of you. And when you're old, you finally realize that nobody else was thinking about you all along.

AnDroid5539 , Lucia Macedo

Veronika Stierlitz
Veronika Stierlitz
37 minutes ago

Oh they do think of you - just like you do think of them.

#7

Not everything that you disagree with deserves an argument. Pick your battles and let trivial things slide.

hail2theKingbabee , cottonbro studio

Mari
Mari
53 minutes ago

Yes, just let go and focus only on the important things.

#8

Everybody f***s up, it's what you do after that matters.

SwampAss_Man , Nubelson Fernandes

User# 6
User# 6
7 minutes ago

Nah, it's how well you manage to hide the f*ck up that really counts.

#9

Reading for pleasure.

invalidpassword , Matias North

#10

The habits you get into during your 20's & 30's are going to be damn near impossible to change. Make those habits good ones.

anonymousmetoo , Nathan Lemon

Anouk T
Anouk T
Community Member
58 minutes ago

So not true… any habit at any point can be changed and no matter when it started it can be either hard or easy depends on so many other circumstances

#11

The right person will bring out the best version of yourself. If you find yourself shrinking around them, compromising your values, or trying to be someone you're not, it's not the right person.

RakishLass , Streetwindy

#12

Take care of your body. Exercise, keep your weight reasonable, and keep the "bad habits" in moderation. It really does make a difference later in life.

quarterinchseams , John Arano

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
1 hour ago

Define later so I can calculate how many years of bad habits I still have left

#13

You might not want kids or be able to have kids, and that's okay. Never let anyone tell you you're making a mistake or will have regrets if you choose not to have a baby.

insertsomethingwittyhere , lauren lulu taylor

Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
1 hour ago

Also, they are only a baby for two years. Then they will become kids. And then teenagers. And then adults. If you aren’t up for s lifetime of responsibility for another human being. Don’t make a baby…

#14

Comparison is the thief of joy. Stop comparing your looks, whether your successful, or your happiness to anybody else's.

punsarefun , Engin Akyurt

Mari
Mari
51 minutes ago

Look for positive people to surround you or to follow on social media. People who understand life is not only looks, money or fame.

#15

Wear sunscreen! When I look at my 50-year-old upper chest (frequently exposed to the sun in my youth) compared to my 50-year-old belly (which has always been clothed and covered because I have never liked two-piece swimsuits), I can't believe the difference.

HootieRocker59 , BATCH by Wisconsin Hemp Scientific

Priya M
Priya M
1 hour ago

(I personally think) skincare is very important

#16

Stop thinking you life is about been the most productive person you can be. Find interesting hobbies that make you feel good and are good for you. Your soul deserves to experience some of your own dreams, don't waste all of your time working towards the dreams of your companies owners.

Boxing_day_maddness , Pixabay

Priya M
Priya M
1 hour ago

i've been hearing "do something useful with your time" from a young age, and i honestly feel guilty if i'm not productive.

#17

48 Words Of Wisdom From People Over The Age Of 50 That Might Impact Your Outlook On Life *Every* skill takes determined practice to master.

I see my young friends/relatives try, and give up on so many things because "they weren't very good at it". If you keep doing that, you'll never be very good at anything.

EarhornJones , Pablo Escobar

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
1 hour ago

Top tip from Auntie here: you don't have to be very good at something, as long as you enjoy doing it. And you will still be better at it than someone who doesn't

#18

If there was abuse in your childhood of any kind and no one helped, get help now. If you can't afford therapy use online resource, they're not the best, but still helpful. Don't have your own children until you're sure you won't repeat the cycle.

JonesinforJonesey , Pixabay

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
3 minutes ago

And the younger people of today have the advantage that so much knowledge, and where to find it, is at your fingertips

#19

60 year old checking in.

You can greatly improve your mental health.

I have been involved in men's groups for over 20 years. I have done counselling, therapy, 12 step programs and even hypnotherapy. I tried meditation but was consistent.

I am having so much fun with my life right now because I spent 30 years cleaning up the damage done by my dysfunctional family and the school system.

If you aren't happy with the your life, take action to change your mental health.

arkofjoy

#20

1. It's usually not about you. 2. Sleep is incredibly important. 3. The most important conversations you have will be with yourself. Monitor your self talk and speak positively, kindly and respectfully to yourself. 4. Sleep is incredibly important.

96tearsand96eyes

#21

48 Words Of Wisdom From People Over The Age Of 50 That Might Impact Your Outlook On Life I’d say invest in your health by regularly exercising.

My wife got me into running when we were in our twenties, and it has been a big part of our lives ever since (I’m 63). Nothing crazy, no marathons, we don’t time ourselves or follow a strict training plan, we just pick a route, go at our own pace and have fun. We still go 3-4 miles, 3-4x per week.

I also started working out at the gym 3x a week with free weights in my 30s, and have been doing it ever since. I’m no Schwarzenegger, believe me, but I can still work around the house, move furniture, shovel snow and have fun tossing a ball around with the kids without injuring or exhausting myself.

Between aerobic fitness and the weights, I’ve been able to stay remarkably healthy my entire adult life, knock on wood. It’s also been great for my mental health and managing stress.

You don’t have to go nuts and set unreasonably strict requirements for exercise goals or diet that a normal person can’t possibly maintain - just do the best you can, make exercising a few times per week a habit, eat a reasonable diet (avoid fried stuff, eat fruit and veggies, lay off the sweets), and 40 years later you’ll really thank yourself, believe me!

lanky_planky , Andrea Piacquadio

#22

Time. You think you have plenty of time when you’re young, but you actually don’t. All of us 50+ were your age once, and it feels like yesterday.

Don’t wait to do the things you dream of, or put things off for when you get older. That just leads to regret and “what could have been” reflection as you age.

whatitbeitis

Nina
Nina
Community Member
47 minutes ago

It also seems so pass faster when you're aging. The weeks were much longer in school than they are 20 years later..

#23

Never stop learning. Not just about academic topics, but about the world. Take non-binary gender identities. It is NOT for us to declare that "silly", or "made up". Instead, listen, and learn. Just because a concept is new to you, doesn't make it nonsense. Not least because, as I quickly discovered during a wikipedia trip, the idea has existed for thousands of years, just not in the West.

ibiacmbyww

#24

Go for experiences and not things.

gefmayhem

#25

When you're 25, you look back at your 15-year-old self and think, "Man, I sure was foolish back then." And you assume you've stopped being foolish now that you have reached your final, mature form.

Nope. When you're 35, you will look back at your 25-year-old self and think the same thing. Same at 45 and 55.

Embrace this with humility, accept that some of your beliefs about yourself and about the world are probably wrong, and treat it as an opportunity to keep learning and growing.

koreth

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
5 minutes ago

How many will read this and think they alwready have it all figured out, now.

#26

Everything you post on the internet is there forever and could come back one day to haunt you. Be careful what you post.

lylisdad

#27

You don’t feel 50 when you’re 50. I feel 27 or 28. Change happens slowly so you don’t always notice it.

Whatever-ItsFine

Babsevs
Babsevs
56 minutes ago

This is absolutely the truth...husband and I have a conversation over the weekend and this came up.....I said I felt about 27....he said he still has the brain of an 18 year old. It was hard to argue with him hahahaha

#28

Lots of people will tell you what they think about you and what you should do, and what you shouldn’t do. Not everyone’s thoughts are worth consideration. Don’t take criticism from anyone who you wouldn’t also go to for advice.

RandomRandomPenguin

Babsevs
Babsevs
57 minutes ago

I have always been my own harshest critic ...I've consciously made an effort to be kinder with my self talk....I know try to talk to myself as I would talk to someone I love and care about, then turn that back to myself. You are the only person you need to make happy with those words x

#29

Being impulsive is the best way to ruin your life. So work hard on not making impulsive decisions based on the emotions of the moment.

kalysti

Florence O'Grady
Florence O'Grady
51 minutes ago

I will most definitely second this comment. Making a decision when you are sad, tired, hungry, angry, bewildered, upset, etc, etc, etc, will ALWAYS be a decision that is regretted later in life.

#30

Debt can really ruin your life. If you want to take on a lot of it, make sure you have a good plan and run it by a lot of smart people first.

vanityklaw

#31

Don’t feel obligated to produce grand children

It’s ok to not want kids. You don’t *have* to have them

nurseofdeath

#32

Work hard at your job but also keep your ear open to other fields or jobs that can offer a better future. Success takes time, lots of time. Make sure that you see a path to a comfortable future.

PlantationCane

#33

Learn to let it go.

Don't watch too much MSM. Don't hold grudges. Don't get pissed in traffic. Don't feel the need to correct the dipshits. Don't stress about the weather. Don't go to bed angry with your spouse. Just let it go.

PublicEnemaNumberOne

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
1 hour ago

This will save you much grief

#34

Travel.

Do it now. Before the stresses of later life limit you to short scheduled holidays around your kids' school breaks.

Also do it now, while your body will allow you to travel cheap. Fly coach, sleep on overnight trains, take rickety old buses full of people and livestock, stay in cheap hostels - all those things take a toll on a 50-year-old body. But they are some of my most memorable experiences of being 20-22.

pinniped1

Eastendbird
Eastendbird
50 minutes ago

I nearly added this to the post above about "experiences over things". Travel when you're young, if you possibly can.

#35

Floss and take care of your teeth.

Invest as much money as you can when you are young and enjoy the compound interest!

Get off your phone for long periods of the day.

CatTex

#36

With the notable exceptions of actual competitions, humans are not in regular competition with each other. It doesn't matter who looks better, dresses, better, eats better, travels better or lives better. We can both have good lives and be positive and kind to each other without losing anything. Be happy and celebrate other people's successes.

orangeonesum

#37

Honesty is the most powerful tool you can use to define yourself. Admit your mistake, frankly and honestly. The truth always comes out in the end no matter how big or small and it doesn't get better with age. You can give back something you steal and you can help those you hurt, but once someone brands you a liar, it's all you will ever be.

iskandar

#38

Get off social media or spend less time on it. Even if you don't quit social media entirely, consider taking it off your mobile devices. Too much time spent on these platforms destroys your attention span and misrepresents how 'awesome' other's lives are. It does no good.

AmigoDelDiabla

#39

48 Words Of Wisdom From People Over The Age Of 50 That Might Impact Your Outlook On Life Live your life while you have energy and fewer committments. And even when things aren't stellar, it is all life experiences and usually a nugget among the s**t.

Timely_Egg_6827 , Kripesh adwani

#40

Stop with the "your attitude determines my response" and just be yourself. You don't need to reflect back at everyone. You're not a mirror.

notoriousbsr

#41

There’s a difference between healthy skepticism and self-congratulatory cycnicism.

Amiiboid

#42

You'll be forgotten in 4-5 generations, get over yourself.

tomsaiyuk

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
4 minutes ago

Not when my personal monument which is a life-sized statue of myself is finally complete I won't be! Anyone got any spare bronze?

#43

Being thin is not the end all, be all. Eat the piece of pizza and order the dessert. I wasted so much of my late teens and early twenties obsessing over my weight and caloric intake. And the thinner I got, the more I hated myself.

sylviao

#44

My advice is just to generally stop thinking life is going to go a certain way and try to be more open-minded to how your life may unfold. I never could have dreamt up my life as it is now, but it's so much more 'me' than the path I was on.

areyoukidding

#45

Almost every day someone vents that they are loosers because didn't achieve great things at the astounishing age of 20~23... I'm 54 and believe that I can do lots of things in the next 20 years, so, Young people could imagine they got a time travel when they are at 50's, going back to 25. What changes would you do? These kids have 3~5 years to decide...

AuroKT

#46

Be kind to yourself and others. Don't get romantically involved with someone if you think they need to change, but be ready to grow with them. Don't waste time or money on status things.

puss_parkerswidow

#47

If you think you know what somebody else is thinking, you don't. That's just projection.

Lacriphage

#48

Fear of the future makes you ignore the present, causing you to make errors now that you will regret doing in the past. If you pay attention to the right now (mindfulness, basically), you don't make as many errors, hence you regret the past less, and no longer fear the future. Break the cycle.

scrubjays

