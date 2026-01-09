ADVERTISEMENT

Any doll collectors out there? If not now, perhaps you had some in the past. For many of us, dolls were an important part of our childhood – and we’re not just talking about Barbie, but also a variety of action figures and collectible dolls of all kinds.

Our attention was recently caught by a trending X thread started by Dolls2remember, asking people to share the most “offensively ugly” celebrity dolls.

The thread was inspired by a recent YouTube video from the creator, which highlighted dolls that he thinks deserve the top spot in this unusual category. On his channel, he shares unboxings, doll reviews, makeovers, restyles, hauls, and collection tours, covering a wide range of dolls – including Barbie, Bratz, Monster High, Rainbow High, vintage 90s/2000s dolls, celebrity dolls, Disney dolls, and more.

Scroll down to check out the celebrity-inspired dolls from the video, along with photos shared by others participating in the discussion.

Emma Watson As Belle In "Beauty And The Beast"

Offensively ugly celebrity doll in yellow dress with exaggerated facial features and detailed brown hair shown in two close-up views

Didn't know Emma played the Forehead of security.

Bored Panda reached out to the creator of Dolls2remember to find out more about his passion. When asked how and when he first got started, he explained: "I loved and played with dolls since I was a child, but I did not begin collecting as an adult until 2023."
    #2

    Diana, Princess Of Wales

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll with messy blonde hair, blue eyes, and a black dress with pearl necklace in close-up and full view.

    dolls2remember Report

    #3

    Beyoncé

    Doll with exaggerated facial features and mismatched outfit, one in a blue sequin costume, showcasing offensively ugly celebrity dolls.

    dolls2remember Report

    We were curious whether the doll enthusiast customizes them or focuses solely on collecting. Here’s what he told us: "Almost all of my dolls are thrifted, and I love restoring them to their original factory condition whenever possible. I occasionally do customizations as well."
    #4

    Marilyn Monroe

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll with exaggerated features wearing a white dress, showcased in two close-up and full-body shots.

    dolls2remember Report

    #5

    Melanie C (Sporty Spice) From The Spice Girls

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll with a damaged face and colorful striped top among other dolls in the background

    dolls2remember Report

    The content creator also shared the personal significance of his dolls: "My collection means so much to me. It represents creativity as well as history. Many of my dolls are vintage or discontinued and no longer in production, and it brings me great joy to preserve them, as I consider them little time capsules."
    #6

    Fran Drescher In "The Nanny"

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll with exaggerated features, black hair, red outfit, and a leopard-print collar displayed on a white background.

    dolls2remember Report

    I can hear this picture

    #7

    Britney Spears

    Two offensively ugly celebrity dolls with exaggerated facial features and braided hair in a crowded display setting.

    dolls2remember Report

    Finally, the collector reflected on a particularly meaningful aspect of the hobby: "Since beginning my collection, what is most special to me is when others reach out and tell me how I have inspired them to begin collecting themselves. Doll collecting is such a small, niche hobby, often stigmatized or made fun of, so I am always grateful whenever I can encourage someone to indulge in what they love. Everyone deserves to have a passion and a hobby."
    #8

    Kylie Minogue

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll with platinum blonde hair and silver outfit shown in close-up and full view.

    dolls2remember Report

    #9

    Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) From The Spice Girls

    Close-up of an offensively ugly celebrity doll with messy blonde hair and a gold necklace in a crowded display.

    dolls2remember Report

    #10

    Millie Bobby Brown As Eleven In "Stranger Things"

    Stranger Things Eleven doll with accessories shown in packaging, example of offensively ugly celebrity dolls from viral thread.

    VIVO Λgustín Report

    #11

    B*witched

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll with messy blonde hair and exaggerated facial features in a colorful outfit.

    dolls2remember Report

    #12

    Jenna Coleman As Clara Oswald In "Doctor Who"

    Doctor Who Clara Oswald wacky wobbler bobblehead doll with exaggerated features in original packaging.

    DracoWho Report

    WTH? The features are completely wrong. Wow. Absolute shite.

    #13

    Salma Hayek In "Eternals"

    Uncomfortable looking celebrity doll wearing a blue and gold costume posed against a black background in a viral ugly celebrity dolls post.

    Mario Alberto Report

    #14

    Tom Cruises As Ethan Hunt In "Mission: Impossible"

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll of Ethan Hunt from Mission Impossible with accessories in original packaging.

    dolls2remember Report

    #15

    Scarlett Johansson In "Black Widow"

    Black Widow celebrity doll with distorted facial features displayed in packaging among other Marvel action figures.

    @evelucia Report

    Nah, don't see it.

    #16

    Ashley Tisdale

    Two offensively ugly celebrity dolls with exaggerated facial features and blonde hair in blue and white dresses displayed side by side.

    dolls2remember Report

    #17

    Xuxa

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll with blonde hair and white outfit posed sitting next to its original colorful box packaging.

    Erik Report

    #18

    Hilary Duff

    Close-up of an offensively ugly celebrity doll with blonde hair and mismatched facial features in a collection of dolls.

    dolls2remember Report

    #19

    Hilary Duff

    A close-up of an offensively ugly celebrity doll with messy hair, exaggerated makeup, and a denim jacket.

    dolls2remember Report

    #20

    B*witched

    Close-up of an offensively ugly celebrity doll with uneven features and exaggerated smile on display.

    dolls2remember Report

    Again, B*witched the pop group rather than the TV series.

    #21

    Matt Smith As Daemon Targaryen In "House Of The Dragon"

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll of Daemon Targaryen from House of the Dragon in a viral X thread collection.

    Trix Report

    #22

    Kristen Stewart As Bella In “New Moon”

    Bella doll from Twilight New Moon in packaging, example of offensively ugly celebrity dolls in a viral collection.

    Dexter Allagahrei Report

    #23

    Birgita Haukdal

    Doll of Birgitta Haukdal in original packaging, featured among offensively ugly celebrity dolls shared online.

    #24

    Oscar Isaac As Poe Dameron

    Clumsily designed offensive celebrity doll wearing a red outfit and white vest with a Star Wars insignia on a gray background.

    Kyle Arking Report

    #25

    Jack Black As Steve In "A Minecraft Movie"

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll of a Minecraft character Steve in a toy box on a store shelf among other toys.

    Just a shark Report

    Nah, this one is actually pretty good.

    #26

    Tionne Watkins (T-Boz) From TLC

    Close-up of an offensively ugly celebrity doll with blonde hair and exaggerated facial features in a pink outfit.

    dolls2remember Report

    #27

    Addison Rae

    Addison Rae celebrity doll in a pink and purple striped dress holding sunglasses and a drink, example of ugly celebrity dolls.

    nugget Report

    Is that the girl with Tourettes?

    #28

    Demi Lovato In "Camp Rock"

    Celebrity doll wearing a red top and jacket with gold chains and bracelets, featured in offbeat celebrity dolls collection.

    Valentin-Vador Report

    #29

    Drew Barrymore As Dylan In "Charlie's Angels"

    Red-haired celebrity doll with unrealistic features wearing blue top and black pants, part of offensively ugly celebrity dolls collection.

    Boku no François Arnaud De Jarjayes Report

    #30

    Paris Hilton

    Celebrity doll with long blonde hair in pink sparkling dress holding a white dog, showcased with pink bejeweled outfit and boots.

    Bratz + RH Collector Report

    Not gross enough

    #31

    Rozonda Thomas (Chilli) From TLC

    Close-up of an offensively ugly celebrity doll with curly hair and mismatched facial features in a display setting.

    dolls2remember Report

    #32

    Veronica Mars

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll bust of Veronica Mars wearing a pink shirt with crossed arms on a display stand.

    Queca Garda Report

    Well, part of her...

    #33

    Kristen Wiig As Cheetah In "Wonder Woman 1984"

    Close-up of an offensively ugly celebrity doll with heavy makeup and styled hair, featured in a viral online thread.

    DarDotDorothy Report

