33 Offensively Ugly Celebrity Dolls Shared By People In A Viral X Thread
Any doll collectors out there? If not now, perhaps you had some in the past. For many of us, dolls were an important part of our childhood – and we’re not just talking about Barbie, but also a variety of action figures and collectible dolls of all kinds.
Our attention was recently caught by a trending X thread started by Dolls2remember, asking people to share the most “offensively ugly” celebrity dolls.
The thread was inspired by a recent YouTube video from the creator, which highlighted dolls that he thinks deserve the top spot in this unusual category. On his channel, he shares unboxings, doll reviews, makeovers, restyles, hauls, and collection tours, covering a wide range of dolls – including Barbie, Bratz, Monster High, Rainbow High, vintage 90s/2000s dolls, celebrity dolls, Disney dolls, and more.
Scroll down to check out the celebrity-inspired dolls from the video, along with photos shared by others participating in the discussion.
Emma Watson As Belle In "Beauty And The Beast"
Bored Panda reached out to the creator of Dolls2remember to find out more about his passion. When asked how and when he first got started, he explained: "I loved and played with dolls since I was a child, but I did not begin collecting as an adult until 2023."
Diana, Princess Of Wales
Beyoncé
We were curious whether the doll enthusiast customizes them or focuses solely on collecting. Here’s what he told us: "Almost all of my dolls are thrifted, and I love restoring them to their original factory condition whenever possible. I occasionally do customizations as well."
Marilyn Monroe
Melanie C (Sporty Spice) From The Spice Girls
The content creator also shared the personal significance of his dolls: "My collection means so much to me. It represents creativity as well as history. Many of my dolls are vintage or discontinued and no longer in production, and it brings me great joy to preserve them, as I consider them little time capsules."
Fran Drescher In "The Nanny"
Britney Spears
Finally, the collector reflected on a particularly meaningful aspect of the hobby: "Since beginning my collection, what is most special to me is when others reach out and tell me how I have inspired them to begin collecting themselves. Doll collecting is such a small, niche hobby, often stigmatized or made fun of, so I am always grateful whenever I can encourage someone to indulge in what they love. Everyone deserves to have a passion and a hobby."
Kylie Minogue
Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) From The Spice Girls
Millie Bobby Brown As Eleven In "Stranger Things"
B*witched
Jenna Coleman As Clara Oswald In "Doctor Who"
WTH? The features are completely wrong. Wow. Absolute shite.
Salma Hayek In "Eternals"
Tom Cruises As Ethan Hunt In "Mission: Impossible"
Scarlett Johansson In "Black Widow"
Ashley Tisdale
Xuxa
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff
B*witched
Matt Smith As Daemon Targaryen In "House Of The Dragon"
Kristen Stewart As Bella In “New Moon”
Birgita Haukdal
Oscar Isaac As Poe Dameron
Jack Black As Steve In "A Minecraft Movie"
Tionne Watkins (T-Boz) From TLC
Demi Lovato In "Camp Rock"
Drew Barrymore As Dylan In "Charlie's Angels"
Rozonda Thomas (Chilli) From TLC
Veronica Mars
Kristen Wiig As Cheetah In "Wonder Woman 1984"
I didn't know who many of the stars were, but the first half dozen or so were immediately recognisable, even though they weren't that close. These were fun, though.
