Any doll collectors out there? If not now, perhaps you had some in the past. For many of us, dolls were an important part of our childhood – and we’re not just talking about Barbie, but also a variety of action figures and collectible dolls of all kinds.

Our attention was recently caught by a trending X thread started by Dolls2remember, asking people to share the most “offensively ugly” celebrity dolls.

The thread was inspired by a recent YouTube video from the creator, which highlighted dolls that he thinks deserve the top spot in this unusual category. On his channel, he shares unboxings, doll reviews, makeovers, restyles, hauls, and collection tours, covering a wide range of dolls – including Barbie, Bratz, Monster High, Rainbow High, vintage 90s/2000s dolls, celebrity dolls, Disney dolls, and more.

Scroll down to check out the celebrity-inspired dolls from the video, along with photos shared by others participating in the discussion.

