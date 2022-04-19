Professional feedback is one thing, but there is a special breed of person who thinks that they have some special knowledge about you that they just have to share. For your benefit, of course. At best, it’s annoying, at worst it’s so wildly off-base that you have to wonder what fantasy world they inhabit.

Content design consultant Amy Hupe started off a viral Twitter thread when she shared the most ridiculous feedback she had ever received in a creative way. She asked people to introduce themselves with the offensive things clients, coworkers, and managers had told them when trying to be “helpful.” So upvote the worst examples and comment your own terrible feedback stories below.

Bored Panda has reached out to Amy Hupe via Twitter, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.

More info: Twitter

Image credits: Amy_Hupe

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

JimGR Report

18points
POST
EJGeewhiz
EJGeewhiz
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glad to see you haven't let being Scottish hold you back, Jim! Keep practicing that English and soon you'll sound just like a native speaker!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

AnnOlivarius Report

18points
POST
il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And for the main course: sexism splattered in misogyny sauce

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

melstarry Report

16points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Equality for women is very important and something I very strongly agree with and support. It’s something going strong now, but should’ve already been common place 60 years ago. Let’s face it, men have a history of dominating women. Speaking as a man, if it wasn’t for women, there would be no men in the world.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Both scientific reviews and many of the examples listed here together disprove the notion that experience and education will somehow stop a person from saying something deeply stupid or rude to a fellow professional. One study indicated that in scientific peer review, aka how most of our research is disseminated, people will still get personal attacks from anonymous peers (hence the term peer review). This tends to happen to women in male-dominated fields or people with feminine-sounding names. It seems that being a literal scientist isn’t enough to prevent childish prejudice. 

Giving useful feedback is a skill in itself, but the main predictor of its usefulness, or lack thereof, often lies on the receiving end. If the receiving person expects judgment of performance, they are less likely to actually absorb the feedback. If the feedback is perceived as a side effect of a learning experience, they tend to perform better. This has been demonstrated in a 1995 study where two groups of students were made to solve math tasks. The first group was simply told this exercise was to help them learn, the second group was told it was designed to measure their knowledge. The first group performed better. 
#4

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

ars_ronnei Report

15points
POST
#5

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

sarah_beutel Report

15points
POST
The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What. If you have something to say you should be able to say it, and if you responding quicker then the men hurts their ego, then what are they? 5 year olds?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

JoyceWhiteVance Report

14points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! Very professional advice!

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Obviously, a smart adult will understand that feedback will happen, regardless of context. Australian academic Phillip Dawson has a few strategies he suggests to make even genuine negative feedback feel more “toothless” and, as a result, be more effective. He recommends allowing oneself to feel whatever negative emotions we naturally feel when hearing something bad. Anger, despair, whatever, just get it out of the way. Then note down whatever was said so you can learn from it when you are in a better headspace. 
#7

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

GarethLuTheryn Report

14points
POST
Lesbian thespian
Lesbian thespian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ugh. once I got told I was too pretty to be a lesbian and I must just have not found the right man yet

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

jenwillis Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#9

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

twinstantfamily Report

14points
POST
MichelleDonut
MichelleDonut
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope your reaction was reporting him to HR for threatening your life!

2
2points
reply

Now, that about the many elements of useless and downright offensive feedback shared here? A true optimist would perhaps think that the feedback-giver is just trying to be helpful, whatever that means. But the focus on specific negative traits could point to the classic psychological fallacy of projection. Basically, a person who can’t really deal with their own flaws and insecurities will just “project” them onto someone else. So if a person is very concerned about their own body image, they will be the first to point out what they think might be wrong with your body! And if you are wondering, what does body image have to do with professional ability, then you are one step closer to understanding the bewilderment of some of the Tweets here.
#10

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

JenniferJillS Report

14points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My word you've been busy

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#11

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

michelleames Report

14points
POST
The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’re beautiful just the way you are, if they can’t realize that then they need to take a long look in how ugly they are on the inside to say stuff like that.

0
0points
reply
#12

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

DrJulieAMiller Report

13points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you didn’t only become a surgeon, but also a queen!

4
4points
reply

Now, if the feedback-giver and receiver share a similar issue, field or experience, there is an argument to be made that the data could be valid. However, studies show that, for lack of a better word, the “projectors” tend to not absorb external information and just work with their own experience. Hence the downright useless and generally offensive feedback, as their primary motivation to give it comes from waiting to feel better about themselves. Simply put, projection is a defense mechanism and you are the unfortunate soul caught in the crossfire. 
#13

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

chelleomi Report

13points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could use all her smiles to brighten up my days

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

reneetwhite Report

13points
POST
Chancey
Chancey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never realized someone could become alarmingly articulate.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

Dr_Paulevj Report

12points
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've been told my Spanish is really good for someone who looks so Asian, my Portuguese sounds almost like a native and my English surprisingly has no accent 🙄

0
0points
reply

All told, it’s a pretty silly mechanism, since at best it just distracts the person from their own issue for a little while, all while sabotaging a potential relationship with another person. It’s particularly dumb because projection is a pretty well-known and documented psychological phenomenon, as a result, it only makes the person’s insecurities stand out even more. Our brains can recognize patterns and if we see someone always talking about other people’s bodies, professional abilities, or anything else, it’s safe to assume this topic is on their mind for a reason particularly, when they conflate these things with feedback. Because, as mentioned before, projecting makes them momentarily feel better about themselves, and “giving feedback” is, they think, a good way to do this without unmasking themselves. 
#16

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

LRGiles Report

12points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bet he’d have 5 best sellers if he did

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

saragoldrickrab Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#18

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

DrCABerry Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#19

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

jengolbeck Report

11points
POST
Lesbian thespian
Lesbian thespian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no it's cos you worked hard and studied

1
1point
reply
#20

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

skdh Report

11points
POST
rob
rob
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is a very specific list though....

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

drmalcolmadams Report

11points
POST
Lesbian thespian
Lesbian thespian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well do you? bcs that's the important thing

0
0points
reply
#22

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

ellebeecher Report

11points
POST
John Schneider
John Schneider
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hi Elle. Hmm. Begged you to be less efficient? Maybe you and your manager should trade Titles.

0
0points
reply
#23

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

nataliapetrzela Report

10points
POST
#24

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

drjudymelinek Report

10points
POST
rob
rob
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Speak about holding a grudge. I don't even remember anything I did in first grade.

1
1point
reply
#25

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

PoliticoRyan Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#26

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

jhlad Report

10points
POST
Chancey
Chancey
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see no problem with this!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

Trish_Crain Report

10points
POST
il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you really expect the kids to be like Milhouse?

0
0points
reply
#28

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

HeathaT Report

10points
POST
#29

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

dfkris Report

10points
POST
John Schneider
John Schneider
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’re an Elementary School Teacher. That alone says you have the ability to change the world.

0
0points
reply
#30

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

PriscillaBarolo Report

10points
POST
John Schneider
John Schneider
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rude or not. It had to be done.

0
0points
reply
#31

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

RobAnderson2018 Report

10points
POST
rob
rob
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can relate to this post

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

katimcf Report

10points
POST
John Schneider
John Schneider
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes Social Security Case Workers think they are God.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

Saralimback Report

10points
POST
Chancey
Chancey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel more sorry for whoever said this.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

TrevorDietz_ Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#35

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

BWRBooks Report

9points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take heart. I had it said to me by my own SON! (Happy note - since then, I have lost nearly 100 pounds, only to prove my son wrong. I'm not gorgeous. I'm old. And a Mom.)

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

SportyNeesy Report

9points
POST
The happy frog
The happy frog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her face isn’t fat. The person who said that is blind. Wth are people shaming people for facial shapes???

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#37

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

ClohertyWTOP Report

9points
POST
#38

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

BeckyFromAlaska Report

9points
POST
Marion
Marion
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well becky, if you were my friend and you would have too much dry shampoo in your hair making it look weird, i would tell you too..

0
0points
reply
#39

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

BradGudger Report

9points
POST
#40

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

gretchemaben Report

9points
POST
#41

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

happygeek Report

9points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to read this guy’s columns when I had a PC Pro subscription.

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

DrDave_99 Report

9points
POST
John Schneider
John Schneider
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like things are looking up.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

TheDapperChef Report

9points
POST
#44

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

HilaryMatfess Report

9points
POST
il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not much to smile about if you were working for them

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

emsico Report

9points
POST
#46

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

jaldous Report

9points
POST
#47

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

SharonMuthu Report

9points
POST
#48

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

HC_Richardson Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#49

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

felixsalmon Report

8points
POST
#50

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

keith___m Report

8points
POST
#51

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

gailendavid Report

8points
POST
rob
rob
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got rejected once for the opposite reason. Girl told me I was the nicest guy ever and she would date me when I gained at least 10kg. Yeaaaaah never mind.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

joemckendrick Report

8points
POST
#53

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

Danielle_4PA Report

8points
POST
Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you a pizza or something ?

0
0points
reply
#54

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

ConnieSchultz Report

8points
POST
#55

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

skampy Report

8points
POST
Lesbian thespian
Lesbian thespian
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really? "Oh hi Susan did you get that report in? Did you? Let me see! Oh you did! Well done! You can choose what we have for dinner tonight! What's that, Jeff? You've lost it again? I'm gonna come in there and find it in three seconds!" *finds it* "Look properly, Jeff!"

1
1point
reply
#56

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

BerryFLW Report

8points
POST
#57

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

MaryLTrump Report

7points
POST
#58

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received

newsprof1 Report

7points
POST
#59

Offensive-Feedback-Professionals-Received