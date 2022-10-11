Man Gets Diagnosed With Cancer, Stepdaughter Refuses To Help Him Because He Treated Her Poorly

No matter how hard we sometimes try to do the right thing, there are times when life puts us in a position where we have to think about things long and hard before reaching some kind of solution, especially when it comes to family. From the day we are born, we are taught that these people are the ones we should trust and love the most. However, reality sometimes becomes very different from what we want things to be after finding out that even the closest people in our life are ready to turn their back on us. For this reason, Reddit user @u/Calm_Cover_3862 decided to reveal a little bit of her family story and ask people online whether she was right to dismiss her half-sister’s plea to help her dad who is now terribly ill. The reason for her harsh yet probably right decision was that he didn’t want to raise his stepdaughter, even though he agreed to be part of this blended family.

Family is considered to be one of the most important things in a person’s life. But what if these people are the same ones who turned their back on you?

The woman started her story by sharing that when she was just a few months old, her mom met her stepdad, with whom she later welcomed another daughter named Katie. When Katie was born, the author of the post was just 4 years old, but she already knew how much her stepdad resented her. From the first day he met OP, he made it very clear that he didn’t want to raise her and that she would always be someone else’s kid and not his. While she had to suffer his neglect, her half-sister got everything she wanted or needed from him. And it seemed that for the longest time, Katie didn’t understand or perhaps didn’t want to admit that her dad didn’t like his stepdaughter. She was quite sure that if OP asked for the same things that Katie received, she would get that too. However, the reality for the older daughter was very different.

Image credits: u/Calm_Cover_3862

For the reason that she was disregarded by her parents, the author of the post revealed that just before her 18th birthday, she left the family home. The woman even shared that not that long after that, her mom died, but her stepdad didn’t even let her say a final goodbye to her mother. So this was another reason why the young woman decided to break off contact with her family.

Image credits: u/Calm_Cover_3862

Probably that’s how their relationship would’ve ended if Katie hadn’t contacted her sister with some news about her dad, who is seriously ill. The 20-year-old called her older half-sister to ask for help as she didn’t want her dad to suffer his final time all alone. However, OP didn’t see why she should help him if he never really cared about her. This is when her sister once again started saying that he was a good father to both of them and that they shouldn’t leave him all alone.

When the woman once again told her that she doesn’t want to help the person that despised her so badly, the sister then confessed that she can’t do this all by herself. OP advised her to find someone who could help her with this, once again explaining that she won’t be that person when she was then called “selfish” for not wanting to assist her half-sister in this difficult situation. This is when the author of the post started doubting herself and turned to people online for some advice.

Image credits: u/Calm_Cover_3862

This story started a lengthy discussion online where OP revealed some additional information about her relationship with her mom, how she feels about her sister, and explanations on why she doesn’t want to find out who her real dad is. A lot of people expressed their support for OP after finding out that she was robbed of a safe and happy childhood. Some of them even suggested that the woman should give her sister a chance and perhaps even try to maintain some kind of relationship knowing that she’s probably the only family that she has. What is your take on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

Image credits: u/Calm_Cover_3862

Image credits: u/Calm_Cover_3862

Not liking your stepparent is quite a common occurrence in blended families. We’ve probably read some books or seen movies and TV shows showing a kid having a troubled relationship with their stepmom or stepdad. But why don’t stepparents like their stepkids? The fact that stepparents aren’t supposed to instantly fall in love with their stepkids may come as a relief for those who find it hard to get used to their new role. What if you never wanted to be a parent in the first place, and now you’ve found the love of your life who already has kids? It might be difficult to adjust to the new situation and let not one, but a few people into your life.

Image credits: u/Calm_Cover_3862

It’s also hard to love someone else’s kid when they themselves are going through a tough time and perhaps don’t want to have a very close relationship with you because they don’t want to hurt their other parent. While there might be many other reasons, it’s important to not dismiss your feelings but to talk about them and admit to going through some rough times trying to have a healthy relationship with your stepkid. Talking with your partner about it and perhaps finding some common ground on how to proceed further is the first and most important step. It’s also crucial to give yourself and your stepkid some time to adjust and find things to bond over together.

Image credits: u/Calm_Cover_3862