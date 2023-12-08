Social norms are created through socialization. That means that people learn about them from their social environment or simply from the people around them. From very early childhood, people see others engage in certain behaviors and try to repeat them.

And in this way, it all becomes so ingrained that people do not realize how much influence it has over their and their community’s lives.

The dark side of social norms is that in some cases it might lead to discrimination, for example, based on gender roles - certain actions or attitudes expected from each gender. Usually, these preconceptions are harmful as they cause stereotypes about how people should act solely on their gender. And if they don’t, that could lead to them being mistreated.