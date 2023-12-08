27 Societal Norms That Probably Won’t Survive In 50 Years, As Shared By People Online
Social norms are so ingrained in our lives that we barely ever think about how they came to be. And sometimes certain social norms disappear over time without us noticing. Or they disappear because we willingly erase them, as we deem them to be outdated or nonsensical.
So, today, let's take a look at some modern norms that people on the internet have decided will be gone from our subconsciousness in 50 years or so.
Societal norms are the standards of behavior that have been accepted by a society, hence its name. Basically, these are actions or ways of thinking that are expected of the society's members.
Social norms are important as they help society to function by binding them with an expectancy of similar behavior. And, well, that helps to keep the people in order.
Examples of social norms include showing up on time, table manners, politeness, and many other things.
We would have to eradicate ageism completely to do this. As it is, the resume of anyone whose age starts with a 6 never even gets looked at. Things is, old people have bills to pay too, so also need to work for money. Not all of us had easy lives where we made top tier salaries with stock options and generous retirement plans, you know. Some of us missed the boomer gravy train and struggled as much as millennials do now, only we’re way older. Considering the pandemic put a lot of us out of work too, we’re pretty much f****d when it comes to even finding jobs at our age, much less decent paying ones. We’ll just be working until we drop dead. F*****g sorry situation, isn’t it.
The societal “norms” of traditional gender roles were put in place solely for the purpose of procreation. Nothing more. No word from some supreme being, no sign from above. Just making more babies so your religion can be the biggest and most powerful. Period. Well, that’s incredibly outdated, as the human population worldwide is at capacity already. So those antiquated, religious pissing contest-based “norms” need to be shitcanned ASAP, or we won’t have a planet to populate. That aside, I want us to trend more toward CHOICE, so that, in 50 years, we will have progressed, instead of regressed, and achieved a kind of forward-thinking social evolution, to the detriment of the knuckledraggers, who I hope go completely extinct in that time. Sooner, if possible. Like 10 minutes ago.
Social norms are created through socialization. That means that people learn about them from their social environment or simply from the people around them. From very early childhood, people see others engage in certain behaviors and try to repeat them.
And in this way, it all becomes so ingrained that people do not realize how much influence it has over their and their community’s lives.
The dark side of social norms is that in some cases it might lead to discrimination, for example, based on gender roles - certain actions or attitudes expected from each gender. Usually, these preconceptions are harmful as they cause stereotypes about how people should act solely on their gender. And if they don’t, that could lead to them being mistreated.
Nah. I like choosing my food myself, and don’t want to rely on an algorithm to do it for me. I have certain things I like in certain foods, and need to SEE, FEEL, and SMELL for myself to judge if they’re just right. In case you aren’t following me, I’ll give you a couple examples: I like my bacon to have a decent amount of fat on it, damn it. If it’s too lean, it’s like eating salty rawhide. I don’t trust a delivery service to choose bacon that I will actually eat. I also like my apples extremely firm and crisp. I hate hate hate to bite into a soft mushy apple. I don’t trust a delivery service to take that kind of care in choosing my apples. I think—-or at least hope—-you’re getting my drift here.
Some scientists even base their whole careers on researching social norms. Examples would include anthropologists, sociologists, or even economists and philosophers.
Since social norms are basically the thing that drives societies, the research field is nearly endless. It can be researched in the context of different cultures, places, and times, to name a few. The causes of their emergence or disappearance, which we are discussing today, can be researched as well.
Do you think there will be certain social norms that will be gone in the future? Share your insight with us in the comments! And don't forget to upvote those from this list that you agree with!
Bit of an insult to slaves there. You can quit any time, your free time is your own and you can negotiate a salary - slaves didn't have that option.
Nope. You'd have to eliminate a lot of languages before pronouns disappear.
How about letting everyone choose the amount of socialization they’re comfortable with, instead of forcing them to always be 100% extroverted 24/7/365, when they’re not extroverts in the first place? Hell, even dyed in the wool extroverts can get run down and burned out, and need to recuperate after long bouts of non-stop socializing, ffs.
So you think Islamophobia will disappear, but not anti-Semitism?