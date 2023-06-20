Toys, sounds, shows, and even the user interface of an old phone can all bring back a rush of memories from the past. Sometimes it feels like these recollections were buried somewhere until the right trigger brought them out again. And now through the magic of the internet, we can share these pictures with everybody. 

The “Nostalgia From Your Childhood” Twitter account gathers images that might take you right back to your childhood. So get comfortable and prepare for a blast from the past as you scroll through. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment if any of these posts felt right from your childhood.

#1

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#2

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stupid then, Stupid now.

#3

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

The origins of the word “nostalgia” are surprisingly violent. Likely coined in the 17th century by Johannes Hofer, it was used to describe the “Swiss Illness” which referred to the homesickness felt by Swiss mercenaries traveling and fighting around Europe. Reportedly, not being around Alpine pastures and mountains caused the soldiers to develop fevers, faint, and even just drop dead. 

While this explanation is not exactly verifiable, as most of us aren’t falling dead weeks after going off to college, scientists at the time did try to figure out what was causing this emotion. They searched, improbably, for a bone responsible for nostalgia, and, for example, US Civil War soldiers could be diagnosed with it after spending time away from home. 
#4

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#5

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#6

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Noooooo I worked so hard to erase this from my memory.

In some ways, the popularity of nostalgia can, unfortunately, be seen as a result of increasingly uncertain times. Some studies suggest that the more people report feeling uncertain about things or having disruptions in their lives, the more nostalgic they feel about the past. It’s no surprise that in many cases, this sort of content gets ideas of “yearning for a simpler time” attached to it. 
#7

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Scxd Face
Scxd Face
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can smell that exact picture

#8

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Ian Webling
Ian Webling
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still have mine from 1961. Stopped getting them when they dumbed them down.

#9

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

James016
James016
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bring this back Microsoft

This mechanism isn’t random, our brains do try to soothe and self-comfort when we feel under duress. While nostalgia by itself is triggered by generally negative feelings, it does have the ability to improve our mood. Among other effects, it reminds us that at a time, at least from our current point of view, times were better. Ever the optimists, as humans this makes us feel like times could get better again. 
#10

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Angry birds will always be the best

#11

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

James016
James016
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We bought my son of these. My parents still have mine from when I was a child. It's in their eaves storage being used as a carpet

#12

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Jason
Jason
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do people turn them on now? I still do this

#13

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ayo my school still uses these lol

#14

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can smell this picture.

#15

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do this all the time with my markers during exams

#16

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

omg! i forgot about them. hso addictive

#17

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Ellie Ahmed
Ellie Ahmed
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had this in the bedroom of my first apartment back in 2010. 10/10 would not recommend as an interior building material. I could run my heater all day in winter and still go to bed and feel the cold radiating off that wall all night.

#18

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#19

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#20

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#21

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

juice
juice
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my iPod nano still looks like this, water droplets and everything! there's no need (or ability) to update since it just plays music :)

#22

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No idea what this even is. Someone enlighten me, please.

#23

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rooby-Roo Ruit racks? Re rever rad rose!

#24

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#25

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Ashley Conover
Ashley Conover
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still recall one of the toys I bought using the money my grandma sent me for Christmas when I was six.

#26

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, wow! I guess they were on sale.

#27

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

AJay
AJay
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ankle killers

#28

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I found mine very annoying 😮‍💨😅

#29

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Talitha Jansen
Talitha Jansen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Late 2000 is nostalgic? It's not that long ago.

#30

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#31

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Ian Webling
Ian Webling
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What are all these pictures? I remember this: download-6...b97f4d.jpg download-6491512b97f4d.jpg

#32

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#33

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#34

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#35

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#36

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#37

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#38

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#39

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

AJay
AJay
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always wanted one but my parents never let me. Recently started looking on Ebay for a second-hand one that's not too expensive

#40

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never understood those bracelets, but yeah

#41

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Jason
Jason
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a super Nintendo kiosk my friends parents got from a storage auction I would play. Wish I had kept it now probably worth something

#42

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Gaming Chicken
Gaming Chicken
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kingdom hearts birth by sleep. Still have my psp but the battery casing crumbled. If you have one check immediately.

#43

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#44

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Jason
Jason
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved the og Halo first coop fps I ever played. Ended up hacking mine still in the closet. Brought it to play outside of best buy for the PlayStation 3? release. Also grabbed the leak of the next Halo but it was all in French. Remember most of the lines in French

#45

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#46

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

BluEyedSeoulite
BluEyedSeoulite
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you didn't realize you needed a memory card and had already played a game for hours... PS2 didn't get turned off 😅

#47

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Brooklyn Roffman
Brooklyn Roffman
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone remember team umizoomi? I swear it exsisted and none of my friends remember it

#48

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#49

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*prrrr SpongeBob *prrrr in Rock *prrrr Bottom * prrrr

#50

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wahsn´t allowed one!!!!! Need to ask my mom why... (am 37 now, could just get fone but my actual dog is jealous)

#51

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

#52

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a red one, loved that thing.

#53

Nostalgia-From-Your-Childhood-Pics

