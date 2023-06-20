53 Things That Will Probably Trigger A Wave Of Childhood Nostalgia, As Shared By This Twitter Account
Toys, sounds, shows, and even the user interface of an old phone can all bring back a rush of memories from the past. Sometimes it feels like these recollections were buried somewhere until the right trigger brought them out again. And now through the magic of the internet, we can share these pictures with everybody.
The “Nostalgia From Your Childhood” Twitter account gathers images that might take you right back to your childhood. So get comfortable and prepare for a blast from the past as you scroll through. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment if any of these posts felt right from your childhood.
The origins of the word “nostalgia” are surprisingly violent. Likely coined in the 17th century by Johannes Hofer, it was used to describe the “Swiss Illness” which referred to the homesickness felt by Swiss mercenaries traveling and fighting around Europe. Reportedly, not being around Alpine pastures and mountains caused the soldiers to develop fevers, faint, and even just drop dead.
While this explanation is not exactly verifiable, as most of us aren’t falling dead weeks after going off to college, scientists at the time did try to figure out what was causing this emotion. They searched, improbably, for a bone responsible for nostalgia, and, for example, US Civil War soldiers could be diagnosed with it after spending time away from home.
In some ways, the popularity of nostalgia can, unfortunately, be seen as a result of increasingly uncertain times. Some studies suggest that the more people report feeling uncertain about things or having disruptions in their lives, the more nostalgic they feel about the past. It’s no surprise that in many cases, this sort of content gets ideas of “yearning for a simpler time” attached to it.
I still have mine from 1961. Stopped getting them when they dumbed them down.
This mechanism isn’t random, our brains do try to soothe and self-comfort when we feel under duress. While nostalgia by itself is triggered by generally negative feelings, it does have the ability to improve our mood. Among other effects, it reminds us that at a time, at least from our current point of view, times were better. Ever the optimists, as humans this makes us feel like times could get better again.
Had this in the bedroom of my first apartment back in 2010. 10/10 would not recommend as an interior building material. I could run my heater all day in winter and still go to bed and feel the cold radiating off that wall all night.
I still recall one of the toys I bought using the money my grandma sent me for Christmas when I was six.
What are all these pictures? I remember this: download-6...b97f4d.jpg
Kingdom hearts birth by sleep. Still have my psp but the battery casing crumbled. If you have one check immediately.
I loved the og Halo first coop fps I ever played. Ended up hacking mine still in the closet. Brought it to play outside of best buy for the PlayStation 3? release. Also grabbed the leak of the next Halo but it was all in French. Remember most of the lines in French
When you didn't realize you needed a memory card and had already played a game for hours... PS2 didn't get turned off 😅
Does anyone remember team umizoomi? I swear it exsisted and none of my friends remember it
This list is missing the PS1, MegaDrive and for us older folks: the Atari 2600 and Intellivsion consoles.
