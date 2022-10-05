No matter how much we talk about equality between men and women, oftentimes stressing how much has already been achieved over decades of hard work, it seems that there are a lot of things that still need to be done, and extensive changes implemented. The problem of double standards between men and women is not that hard to notice, especially in some common everyday life occurrences. Having this in mind, Reddit user @u/killywayx decided to ask people “What is something that is considered ‘normal’ for a man to do, but if a woman does it then they will receive backlash?”.

The question that received 30.5k upvotes and 15k answers showed that no matter how modern our society is, it is still full of old and entrenched behaviors. Some of the examples included things that are related to looks: women not being able to take off their t-shirt while for men it’s quite a normal thing to do, or having to constantly take care of body hair so you won’t be considered messy and neglectful, although for men, it’s not a problem. Some examples also touched upon social issues such as women who don’t want to have kids receiving quite a lot of backlash, whereas it becomes understandable when men don’t want a family. When it comes to career, women who are strong leaders and value proper work ethics are considered cold and emotionless, while men who have the same traits are seen as respectable bosses.

What are some of the things that you have noticed to be considered normal for men but don’t apply to women? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

More Info: Reddit