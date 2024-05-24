“Absolutely Flabbergasted”: Man Takes A Random Table’s Order, Takes Their Money, And Leaves

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that scams exist, but it’s almost impossible to stay vigilant all the time. There are places where many of us tend to let our guard down. Like in restaurants. Unless the place looks exceedingly shady, many of us don’t expect to have someone pull the wool over our eyes while we’re waiting for our mains.

Internet user u/Whiskkas went viral on Reddit after sharing a friend’s intriguing story from work. Apparently, a restaurant customer got tricked out of her money by a completely random person who happened to look like an employee. Check out the full story as you scroll down. Bored Panda reached out to the author via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

There are times when people mix up other restaurant customers with the staff. However, you’d expect them to correct you

Some folks don’t this, though. In one case, a totally random person kept up the charade, tricking a customer

Scammers often pose as authority figures to get you to lower your guard

According to Scam Watch, you should never give your money or personal information to anyone you don’t know and fully trust.

Scammers will try to get that sensitive information out of you however they can. They’ll appeal to authority. For example, they might pretend that they’re from a governmental institution or a known and trusted organization. They might say they’re from your bank, the fraud service, or the police.

A huge red flag is if someone tries to pressure you into acting immediately. Hustlers often use time-sensitive language or threats to get you to act impulsively, rather than thinking things through.

Meanwhile, if you get weird emails and text messages from people you don’t know or alleged organizations, don’t click on the links. If you’re ever in doubt, you can always call or email the actual organization, using the official info provided on their website, to check what’s happening.

The reality is that no matter how smart, educated, and careful we (think we) are, everyone can get scammed. Sure, some people are targeted more commonly. But don’t for a minute think that you’re ‘immune’ to getting bamboozled.

It really can happen to anyone. Anecdotally, many of us know brilliant folks with high-profile jobs and fancy degrees who have lost money on basic scams. Realizing that someone you know who has a PhD has bought a bunch of pre-paid cards because their ‘boss’ told them to do so on the phone is very humbling.

But that’s the point. Scammers exploit weaknesses and vulnerabilities wherever they find them. They might primarily target emotionally, physically, and financially vulnerable individuals, but anyone who isn’t skeptical or vigilant can become their prey.

Let’s be honest, some of us probably would have gotten tricked, too, if an employee-looking individual had taken our cash. Sure, it can be embarrassing if you mix up another customer with an employee. We’ve been there! But you simply don’t expect them to embrace your mistake and run with it.

The more aware we are of the types of scams that exist, the better prepared we are. However, nobody’s immune to getting tricked

You assume that if there’s been some sort of miscommunication, the other person will speak up instead of taking your money and leaving. It would be exhausting to live life suspicious of absolutely anyone and everyone.

During an in-depth interview with a moderator running the informative r/Scams subreddit, Bored Panda learned more about the importance of awareness and education. “The more people who are scam aware, the fewer income streams scammers will have. You’re never going to stop a scammer from being a scammer, but you can help people avoid becoming victims by educating them,” they told us earlier.

“Every time someone asks about a fake check scam before they go through with it, we are helping them save thousands of dollars. Victims fall for the underage girl scam and think their life is ruined. Some even indicate that they are suicidal when they ask us for advice, and we are able to quickly assure them that everything is fine, and we can show them many examples of previous posts in our community,” they explained why it’s so helpful to have a place on the internet where people who have been tricked can turn to for practical advice.

Scams have, do, and will continue to change over time. Hustlers will continue to change their tactics as the general public learns of their previous nefarious approaches. But it’s unlikely that scams, as a whole, will ever disappear.

Unfortunately, there’s too much money to be made by tricking people. There will always be naive or vulnerable individuals in the world. You’ll also always find folks who are willing to do immoral things to get money.

One of the best tools in your arsenal is using Google. Check whether anyone’s been in a similar situation as you. And though it’s easier said than done, try to slow down and think if you’re in a high-energy situation where someone’s asking you for money or trying to blackmail you.

Once the panic ebbs away, you might realize things aren’t as grim as you think. Reach out to your family or friends to stay grounded. Meanwhile, do not feel guilty about contacting the authorities if you’ve been tricked: hopefully, you can get at least some of your hard-earned money back.

The author later shared some additional information

