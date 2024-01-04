ADVERTISEMENT

Not all facts seem intuitive. Some take people by surprise or feel strange even after knowing them for a while. The reasons for this may vary from limited knowledge of the area, something having very different features from other things of a similar kind, to our senses perceiving something in such a way that it is tempting to the mind to draw some false conclusions, as is the case with various optical illusions, such as one line looking shorter than the other when that isn’t the case. People are sharing these kinds of facts, answering one Redditor’s question: “What’s something that sounds completely illogical but is actually correct?”

#1

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Saudi Arabia imports camels from Australia

goth_mary , Wolfgang Hasselmann Report

#2

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online There is a nerve that connects your brain to your larynx (voice box), but first it goes down your neck, into your chest, and under your aorta before coming back up.

Giraffes also have it despite the length of their necks.

Symnestra , camilo jimenez Report

#3

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Sloths can hold their breath under water longer than dolphins

havoc_ado , Javier Mazzeo Report

#4

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Sharks existed before Saturn’s rings did.

Moakmeister , Gerald Schömbs Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited)

The earliest fossil evidence for sharks is from 450 million years ago but the evidence in question is just a few scales that seem to be shark-like. A recent study suggests that Saturn's rings are no older than 400 million years: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adf8537 Both "facts" might be wrong though. Isn't science great?

#5

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Inflammable means flammable

hexagon_son , www.pexels.com Report

#6

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Water expands when frozen but almost everything else contracts when frozen

tsmitty24 , Simon Berger Report

shanecaraher avatar
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
49 minutes ago

It's the only non metallic substance to do so I believe. I think iron does also, as does silicon.

#7

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online If you have 23 people together in a room there is a 50% chance that 2 of them share a birthday (same day and month, not necessarily the same year).

realmofconfusion , Robert Anderson Report

gilbertkim757 avatar
Kim Gilbert
Kim Gilbert
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I've posted this before, I'm almost certain, but many years ago I rented a room at a house. Two others did. We all (three) had the same birthday, two of us shared the same year. My last job, nine of us, two of us had the same birthday. It's not that uncommon, but it's a bit weird.

#8

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online One day on Venus is longer than one year on Venus.

SuvenPan , Kevin Gill Report

#9

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online The speed of light is constant on all reference frames

Key_Card4539 , Pixabay Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
40 minutes ago

The practical effect of this is that time in the rest of the universe appears to speed up as the observer approaches the speed of light (in a vacuum). But the speed varies in different media: https://micro.magnet.fsu.edu/primer/java/speedoflight/index.html This is why a blue glow can be seen in the pools containing radioactive rods in nuclear power stations (Cerenkov radiation, caused by particles travelling faster than light can in the water).

#10

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Aluminum is infinitely recyclable and one of the worlds most recycled metal

ComplexSolid6712 , La Mary Anne Report

#11

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Mail is still delivered via donkey to a place at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

jetmech725 , David Selbert Report

#12

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online The US Army tried a "Camel Corps" in the Southwest, in the early 19th century, mostly as pack animals or using for mail service, as far West as southern California; when the Civil War interrupted their experiment, they sold the camels off, but some escaped. As a result there were feral camels at one point in the Angeles National Forest.

ThaneOfCawdorrr , إبن الصحراء Report

#13

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online You hear your own voice differently than others, that's why a lot of people get shocked when they listen to their own recordings.

purpleoyster67 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online That 1,000,000 (one million) seconds is ~11.6 days, and 1,000,000,000 (one billion) seconds is ~31.7 years.

jfincher42 , Maël BALLAND Report

#15

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Babies will sleep in longer if you put them to bed earlier

Romnonaldao , Pixabay Report

#16

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online If your mayonnaise is too thin add more oil to thicken it. Emulsions are weird.

_BlueFire_ , Sara Cervera Report

#17

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online If you somehow managed to fold one piece of paper 42 times, its thickness will actually be equal to the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

SlapDatBassBro , NASA Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
36 minutes ago

The record so far is 12 folds. And the sheet was 1.2 kilometres long to start with. For "normal" sized paper the limit is 7 folds.

#18

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online That your skin lacks the receptors to feel wet.

Odd_Will_3557 , Ron Lach Report

#19

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Spaces between words weren’t introduced until the 7th to 9th centuries, with more widespread adoption occurring in the 10th century.

Goddamnpassword , Dominika Roseclay Report

shanecaraher avatar
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
41 minutes ago

WellIneverknewthisSeemslikeitwouldmakereadingcommentsquitehard.

#20

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Cashews grow on the outside of a cashew apple

NoFinish4978 , Quang Nguyen Vinh Report

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online We live closer in time to the reign of Cleopatra than she did to the building of the pyramids.

caughtinfire , wiki commons Report

#22

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Hmm, did you know that lighters were invented before matches? Sounds kinda weird, right?

eva_curls , Thomas Despeyroux Report

#23

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online The western end of the Panama Canal is the Atlantic Ocean and the eastern end is the Pacific Ocean.

gbrell , wiki commons Report

#24

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online When magnesium is burned, the ashes weigh more than the magnesium.

whatintheactualfeth , Geoffrey McKim Report

shanecaraher avatar
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited)

Because you're adding Oxygen. The ash is Magnesium Oxide. But some mass will be lost as smoke so will only work in a closed environment.

#25

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online It took decades after the invention of the can to invent the can opener.

theTenebrus , cottonbro studio Report

#26

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online You can’t know both what the exact position and the exact momentum of a quantum particle will be.

HyperConnectedSpace , Gerd Altmann Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
33 minutes ago

This is where free will comes from. The particles at the big bang weren't precisely located so the final state of the universe could not be predicted.

#27

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Hmm, did you know that technically speaking, a strawberry isn't a berry, but a banana is? Sounds weird, but it's true!

eva_curls_ , Phong Thanh Report

shanecaraher avatar
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
37 minutes ago

And a peanut is not a pea. And Stonehenge is not a henge. Meanings of words change over time, more so than names.

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online Both the moon and Sun are about 400 times farther from Earth than the sizes of their respective diameters. This means that the moon will block out, or “eclipse,” anything behind it that has the same ratio. This is the “cosmic coincidence” that makes solar eclipses possible.

Seed_Is_Strong , Sebastian Voortman Report

#29

Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon where particles become interconnected and the state of one particle can instantly affect the state of another, regardless of the distance between them. It defies classical intuition but has been experimentally observed, challenging our everyday understanding of cause and effect.

swanson_R Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited)

This is not correct. Entanglement refers to information, it does not imply that particles actually change. More here: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/quantum-entanglement-isnt-all-that-spooky-after-all1/ See also https://xkcd.com/1591/

#30

The double-slit experiment in quantum physics, where you're firing electrons at a barrier with two slits. Logic suggests you should see two lines on a screen behind the barrier, but instead, you get a pattern like waves interfering with each other, implying each electron goes through both slits simultaneously.

Yet, if you observe which slit they go through, the electrons revert to acting like particles, forming only two lines, as if they 'know' they're being watched. It's a mind-bending phenomenon that sounds illogical but is scientifically proven.

Hindsight_DJ Report

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online "Buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo" is a complete, grammatically correct sentence in the English language.

Eclectophile , Pixabay Report

shanecaraher avatar
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
33 minutes ago

For those seeing clarification; https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buffalo_buffalo_Buffalo_buffalo_buffalo_buffalo_Buffalo_buffalo#:~:text=%22Buffalo%20buffalo%20Buffalo%20buffalo%20buffalo,linguistic%20constructs%20through%20lexical%20ambiguity.

#32

32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online There are more hydrogen atoms in a single water molecule than there are stars in the entire solar system.

AlmostSane67 , Pixabay Report

