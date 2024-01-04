32 True Facts That Do Not Sound Like They Are, As Listed By People Online
Not all facts seem intuitive. Some take people by surprise or feel strange even after knowing them for a while. The reasons for this may vary from limited knowledge of the area, something having very different features from other things of a similar kind, to our senses perceiving something in such a way that it is tempting to the mind to draw some false conclusions, as is the case with various optical illusions, such as one line looking shorter than the other when that isn’t the case. People are sharing these kinds of facts, answering one Redditor’s question: “What’s something that sounds completely illogical but is actually correct?”
Saudi Arabia imports camels from Australia
There is a nerve that connects your brain to your larynx (voice box), but first it goes down your neck, into your chest, and under your aorta before coming back up.
Giraffes also have it despite the length of their necks.
Sloths can hold their breath under water longer than dolphins
Sharks existed before Saturn’s rings did.
The earliest fossil evidence for sharks is from 450 million years ago but the evidence in question is just a few scales that seem to be shark-like. A recent study suggests that Saturn's rings are no older than 400 million years: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adf8537 Both "facts" might be wrong though. Isn't science great?
Inflammable means flammable
Water expands when frozen but almost everything else contracts when frozen
It's the only non metallic substance to do so I believe. I think iron does also, as does silicon.
If you have 23 people together in a room there is a 50% chance that 2 of them share a birthday (same day and month, not necessarily the same year).
I've posted this before, I'm almost certain, but many years ago I rented a room at a house. Two others did. We all (three) had the same birthday, two of us shared the same year. My last job, nine of us, two of us had the same birthday. It's not that uncommon, but it's a bit weird.
One day on Venus is longer than one year on Venus.
The speed of light is constant on all reference frames
The practical effect of this is that time in the rest of the universe appears to speed up as the observer approaches the speed of light (in a vacuum). But the speed varies in different media: https://micro.magnet.fsu.edu/primer/java/speedoflight/index.html This is why a blue glow can be seen in the pools containing radioactive rods in nuclear power stations (Cerenkov radiation, caused by particles travelling faster than light can in the water).
Aluminum is infinitely recyclable and one of the worlds most recycled metal
Mail is still delivered via donkey to a place at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
The US Army tried a "Camel Corps" in the Southwest, in the early 19th century, mostly as pack animals or using for mail service, as far West as southern California; when the Civil War interrupted their experiment, they sold the camels off, but some escaped. As a result there were feral camels at one point in the Angeles National Forest.
You hear your own voice differently than others, that's why a lot of people get shocked when they listen to their own recordings.
That 1,000,000 (one million) seconds is ~11.6 days, and 1,000,000,000 (one billion) seconds is ~31.7 years.
Babies will sleep in longer if you put them to bed earlier
If your mayonnaise is too thin add more oil to thicken it. Emulsions are weird.
If you somehow managed to fold one piece of paper 42 times, its thickness will actually be equal to the distance between the Earth and the Moon.
The record so far is 12 folds. And the sheet was 1.2 kilometres long to start with. For "normal" sized paper the limit is 7 folds.
That your skin lacks the receptors to feel wet.
Spaces between words weren’t introduced until the 7th to 9th centuries, with more widespread adoption occurring in the 10th century.
WellIneverknewthisSeemslikeitwouldmakereadingcommentsquitehard.
Cashews grow on the outside of a cashew apple
We live closer in time to the reign of Cleopatra than she did to the building of the pyramids.
Hmm, did you know that lighters were invented before matches? Sounds kinda weird, right?
The western end of the Panama Canal is the Atlantic Ocean and the eastern end is the Pacific Ocean.
When magnesium is burned, the ashes weigh more than the magnesium.
Because you're adding Oxygen. The ash is Magnesium Oxide. But some mass will be lost as smoke so will only work in a closed environment.
It took decades after the invention of the can to invent the can opener.
You can’t know both what the exact position and the exact momentum of a quantum particle will be.
This is where free will comes from. The particles at the big bang weren't precisely located so the final state of the universe could not be predicted.
Hmm, did you know that technically speaking, a strawberry isn't a berry, but a banana is? Sounds weird, but it's true!
And a peanut is not a pea. And Stonehenge is not a henge. Meanings of words change over time, more so than names.
Both the moon and Sun are about 400 times farther from Earth than the sizes of their respective diameters. This means that the moon will block out, or “eclipse,” anything behind it that has the same ratio. This is the “cosmic coincidence” that makes solar eclipses possible.
Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon where particles become interconnected and the state of one particle can instantly affect the state of another, regardless of the distance between them. It defies classical intuition but has been experimentally observed, challenging our everyday understanding of cause and effect.
This is not correct. Entanglement refers to information, it does not imply that particles actually change. More here: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/quantum-entanglement-isnt-all-that-spooky-after-all1/ See also https://xkcd.com/1591/
The double-slit experiment in quantum physics, where you're firing electrons at a barrier with two slits. Logic suggests you should see two lines on a screen behind the barrier, but instead, you get a pattern like waves interfering with each other, implying each electron goes through both slits simultaneously.
Yet, if you observe which slit they go through, the electrons revert to acting like particles, forming only two lines, as if they 'know' they're being watched. It's a mind-bending phenomenon that sounds illogical but is scientifically proven.
"Buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo" is a complete, grammatically correct sentence in the English language.
For those seeing clarification; https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buffalo_buffalo_Buffalo_buffalo_buffalo_buffalo_Buffalo_buffalo#:~:text=%22Buffalo%20buffalo%20Buffalo%20buffalo%20buffalo,linguistic%20constructs%20through%20lexical%20ambiguity.
There are more hydrogen atoms in a single water molecule than there are stars in the entire solar system.