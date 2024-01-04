Not all facts seem intuitive. Some take people by surprise or feel strange even after knowing them for a while. The reasons for this may vary from limited knowledge of the area, something having very different features from other things of a similar kind, to our senses perceiving something in such a way that it is tempting to the mind to draw some false conclusions, as is the case with various optical illusions, such as one line looking shorter than the other when that isn’t the case. People are sharing these kinds of facts, answering one Redditor’s question : “What’s something that sounds completely illogical but is actually correct?”

#1 Saudi Arabia imports camels from Australia

#2 There is a nerve that connects your brain to your larynx (voice box), but first it goes down your neck, into your chest, and under your aorta before coming back up.



Giraffes also have it despite the length of their necks.

#3 Sloths can hold their breath under water longer than dolphins

#4 Sharks existed before Saturn’s rings did.

#5 Inflammable means flammable

#6 Water expands when frozen but almost everything else contracts when frozen

#7 If you have 23 people together in a room there is a 50% chance that 2 of them share a birthday (same day and month, not necessarily the same year).

#8 One day on Venus is longer than one year on Venus.

#9 The speed of light is constant on all reference frames

#10 Aluminum is infinitely recyclable and one of the worlds most recycled metal

#11 Mail is still delivered via donkey to a place at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

#12 The US Army tried a "Camel Corps" in the Southwest, in the early 19th century, mostly as pack animals or using for mail service, as far West as southern California; when the Civil War interrupted their experiment, they sold the camels off, but some escaped. As a result there were feral camels at one point in the Angeles National Forest.

#13 You hear your own voice differently than others, that's why a lot of people get shocked when they listen to their own recordings.

#14 That 1,000,000 (one million) seconds is ~11.6 days, and 1,000,000,000 (one billion) seconds is ~31.7 years.

#15 Babies will sleep in longer if you put them to bed earlier

#16 If your mayonnaise is too thin add more oil to thicken it. Emulsions are weird.

#17 If you somehow managed to fold one piece of paper 42 times, its thickness will actually be equal to the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

#18 That your skin lacks the receptors to feel wet.

#19 Spaces between words weren’t introduced until the 7th to 9th centuries, with more widespread adoption occurring in the 10th century.

#20 Cashews grow on the outside of a cashew apple

#21 We live closer in time to the reign of Cleopatra than she did to the building of the pyramids.

#22 Hmm, did you know that lighters were invented before matches? Sounds kinda weird, right?

#23 The western end of the Panama Canal is the Atlantic Ocean and the eastern end is the Pacific Ocean.

#24 When magnesium is burned, the ashes weigh more than the magnesium.

#25 It took decades after the invention of the can to invent the can opener.

#26 You can’t know both what the exact position and the exact momentum of a quantum particle will be.

#27 Hmm, did you know that technically speaking, a strawberry isn't a berry, but a banana is? Sounds weird, but it's true!

#28 Both the moon and Sun are about 400 times farther from Earth than the sizes of their respective diameters. This means that the moon will block out, or “eclipse,” anything behind it that has the same ratio. This is the “cosmic coincidence” that makes solar eclipses possible.

#29 Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon where particles become interconnected and the state of one particle can instantly affect the state of another, regardless of the distance between them. It defies classical intuition but has been experimentally observed, challenging our everyday understanding of cause and effect.

#30 The double-slit experiment in quantum physics, where you're firing electrons at a barrier with two slits. Logic suggests you should see two lines on a screen behind the barrier, but instead, you get a pattern like waves interfering with each other, implying each electron goes through both slits simultaneously.



Yet, if you observe which slit they go through, the electrons revert to acting like particles, forming only two lines, as if they 'know' they're being watched. It's a mind-bending phenomenon that sounds illogical but is scientifically proven.

#31 "Buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo" is a complete, grammatically correct sentence in the English language.