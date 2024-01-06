ADVERTISEMENT

Remember the Segway craze of the early 2000s? Mall cops were zooming down walkways with them, and guided Segway tours became a hit in popular tourist destinations. But then, seemingly overnight, they disappeared. And now they’re nowhere to be found, as electric scooters have quickly become the preferred mode of transit for pedestrians who don’t feel like walking.

There’s a new “next big thing” every year, but unfortunately, they don’t all live up to their own expectations. Redditors have recently been discussing “next big things” that massively flopped, so below, you can look back on products and companies that, in hindsight, probably received too much hype. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the things you had completely forgotten about!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped 3D television/movies

Bot_Fly_Bot , cottonbro studio/pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
lorijdavies avatar
basicraven
basicraven
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless it's on a massive cinema screen it's just not the same.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#2

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped The “[pandemic] baby boom” People thought that during lockdowns we’d see a bunch of pregnancies because couples would essentially have nothing else to do. Instead we saw people isolate more even after the lockdowns ended and fewer people are dating at all now let alone having kids. When inflation started to increase you also saw more people choose to delay having kids due to increased costs and some residual effects of shortages (like the baby formula shortage we had in the US last year)

Icy_Difference_2963 , Kei Scampa/pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Google glass

fnex101 , Dan Leveille/Wikimedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped The Metaverse.

SlapDatBassBro , sese_87/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped NFT's

Altharion1 , pinguino k/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Those chips that were “fat free”, except they made you have violent diarrhea and a**l leakage because of the Olestra used in them.

bonafidehooligan , Robyn Lee/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Not entirely relevant, but I liked the trend where everybody wanted the smallest cell phone possible. For 20 years cell phones got smaller and smaller. Often being the main selling point of the phone.

Then all of sudden you could watch videos on your phone, and almost overnight the trend reversed to “larger is better”.

anon , Thomas Kohler/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
telmobelo_1 avatar
Telmo Belo
Telmo Belo
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We found out we could watch xxx on phones, so screens got bigger

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Motion controls in video games. They have not disappeared completely but they are nowhere as popular as they were back in the late 2000s.

anon , William Hook/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate motion controls so much, I didn’t know they were disappearing but I hope they do

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Segways were supposed to be the car killer.

nothinga3 , Gustavo Fring/pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Amazon’s shopping buttons. They pushed really hard for those and I never saw the point.

anon , Alexander Klink/wikimedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I understood the point Amazon was pushing for, but didn't see the cost worth what they were pushing for the convenience. It's not like it's such an inconvenience to pop on my account and quickly order what I need. I say this with my shopping being almost 100% online because of a chronic illness.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped When the Windows Phone was unveiled, Microsoft held a genuine funeral procession for the iPhone.

Famannot34 , Kārlis Dambrāns/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Curved TV's.

Envoyager , Kārlis Dambrāns/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Fusion power is always 10 years away

YouEnvironmental2079 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped I’m still very distraught we never got the modular phone revolution I was promised back in the early 2010s. Now it’s wildly exciting to have a replaceable battery. My heart weeps

zombiesnare , Fairphone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped One of the funniest I remember was solar roads. Solar panels that you drive on. Without damaging them, somehow. With your operating room tires.

Bonhomme7h , unknown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped The litany of film adaptations of young adult novels that happened in the wake of Hunger Games' success. Aside from Divergent, which eventually ran out of gas, and Maze Runner all of them flopped and didn't get sequels.

Coolman_Rosso , 20th Century Fox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
alex_g_elliott87 avatar
StPaul9
StPaul9
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, cutting out all the controversial parts of His Dark Materials to make it marketable is your first problem.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Wii U was unfortunate. The Switch is just a very refined Wii U.

DonMagnifique , ze_bear/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped KONY 2012

anon , RARE.PIK/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped New Coke, 20 or 30 years ago, I think. Belly flopped.

Pure_Kale_3172 , Jetijonez/wikimedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Emu meat!

For a while there in the late 80s & early 90s it was a thing that doctors & lawyers who wanted the ranch lifestyle would invest in. There was enough awareness of it that emus getting killed by the monster was even played for a gag in *8 Legged Freaks* & one of the *Tremors* movies.

Skipp_To_My_Lou , Mercedes/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tmarofvulcan avatar
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can buy ostrich meat in South Africa. (You can also go to Oudshoorn and ride one if you feel the need.)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Clear Pepsi. If I remember correctly they even used a Van Halen song for the commercials

Spicoli76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
cadenakuhn avatar
cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They just came out with clear ketchup did they learn nothing from the crazy colors of the 90s

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#22

Disney's Atlantis. They had a whole park planned around it. Unfortunately they released it in a year saturated by insanely good movies.

Ralph_Nacho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
crowngemuk avatar
Mama Penguin
Mama Penguin
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved it. I even had the Shepherd's Journal toy.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Dippin Dots has been the ice cream of the future for a while now. You'd think that future would have come to pass by now.

Informal_Stranger117 , Mike Mozart/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped HD DVD

Still remember half the movies being blue and the others red.

anon , Masaru Kamikura/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped How is that tesla cybertruck, it was announced years ago but not available yet, or is it?

OldMork , Lcaa9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the silliest looking thing on the road. Looks like it was slapped together by the couple of rednecks in a garage with a brake.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#26

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Minidisc

Miserable_Toe9920 , Nixdorf/wikimedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Blockchain. I couldn’t stop hearing about it in grad school. I got pushed into studying data analytics and had to do a course on it. In the end I wrote my paper on the usefulness of it and basically said “it’s not without its uses, but there doesn’t seem to be a pressing need for it.” I read later a much better assessment of “a solution looking for a problem” and that basically nailed it.

jigga19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

The DCEU. I mean, they started a franchise finally showing Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman together on the big screen, and yet they somehow managed to botch it so spectacularly, so early on.

Emperor_D4C Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tmarofvulcan avatar
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've watched all those movies and couldn't tell you what happened in any of them except the first Wonder Woman movie.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Internet of Things.

I'm an engineer, and while I was in college people in my field have been banging that drum.

Turns out we just need a good enough refrigerator, not an internet connected one.

NighthawK1911 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped That Quibi app that was supposed to be the next big thing in streaming bc you paid for short-form content, even though you could literally get the same thing on YouTube for free…

SpiderAppleCider , Iqbal Khan/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Google+

realhollywoodactor , Kristina Alexanderson/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Fetch

IamToddDebeikis , fetch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Zune

ShoopufJockey , Ged Carroll/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped How has NOBODY posted about the Firephone???

Whole teams of people were fired after that debacle.

JumpintheFiah , Sam Churchill/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Soccer player Freddy Adu. I know little about soccer, but find this guy’s story fascinating. He was a young player in the 2000s who was so good that soccer would explode in popularity in the US around him. Turns out he was a gifted player but didn’t want to do the training so he flopped. Every few years you hear about his comeback.

InsaneLuchad0r , Jarrett Campbell/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

“Kony 2012”: 50 Things That Had Massive Hype Then Totally Flopped Handheld gaming consoles not called Game Boy during the Game Boy's reign.

thenamelessavenger , Blake Patterson/flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

The N-Gage

max-peck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Drone delivery of packages

a116jxb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Fyre festival

Lil_chocolate2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Kinect was a full body motion control thing for the Xbox 360. It was supposed to change the gaming industry. It had maybe a dozen games made for it, most of which barely worked. And it silently went away after about 2 or 3 years.

MembraneintheInzane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Gonna tentatively suggest this, Apple's Vision Pro headset thing.

A VR headset with a separate battery that you have to carry, creepy eye vision screen on the front, and all for only $3500+. How could it fail?

Also, now that I think of it. Apple's Ping social networking thing.

Thumper-Comet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Threads

InspektorBonipalia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Hopefully, A.I..

masuski1969 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The future when you were young😂

AnimatedHumiliator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

electric cars. the batteries are a joke, ruin the environment to produce, and the charging stations run off fossil fuels.

Entropy308 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
swearihavesense avatar
BTDubs
BTDubs
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

EV battery tech will only get better. It would've helped if General Motors hadn't made an amazing EV and then scrapped all the cars and destroyed all the blueprints...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Meghan and Harry

randomname196 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

The XFL....twice

HaywireHyena Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

The Dark Universe

Tokent23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Cryptoland.

-SMG69- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

3D printing was supposed to revolutionize everything.

It's useful and it's neat, but isn't civilization altering

seeasea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
lorijdavies avatar
basicraven
basicraven
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Customised prosthetic limbs are quite altering for some people.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!