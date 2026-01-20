ADVERTISEMENT

Dana Jeri Maier is an artist and cartoonist whose work blends sharp humor with thoughtful observations about creativity, anxiety, and everyday life. You might recognize her cartoons from The New Yorker Daily Shouts, where she’s been a contributor since 2018, or from her syndicated series The Worried Well, which can be found on GoComics.

In addition to publishing the book Skip to the Fun Parts: Cartoons and Complaints About Creativity, Dana has illustrated for cultural institutions like The Phillips Collection and the DC Public Library, created murals around Washington, DC, and even founded the wildly popular Ladies Drawing Night Against Humanity.

Scroll down to explore a selection of her cartoons and see why her work resonates with so many readers.

More info: Instagram | danajerimaier.com | danajeri.substack.com | publishing.andrewsmcmeel.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black and white comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing humorous cat news with a box, cushion, and cat food opinions.

danajerimaier Report

12points
POST
avelineroisseau avatar
Aveline Roisseau
Aveline Roisseau
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are the kinds of news I enjoy reading, even though I'm not a cat.☺️

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person at a desk working versus not working, illustrating modern life humor.

    danajerimaier Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    Comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing cats investigating an open door, scratching posts, and napping spots in a humorous modern life style.

    danajerimaier Report

    10points
    POST
    #4

    Comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing the difference between bad writing and good writing in a humorous modern life observation.

    danajerimaier Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a parent comforting a child about appearance in everyday modern life.

    danajerimaier Report

    8points
    POST
    #6

    Comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a wise person on a cliff ignored by a crowd below, highlighting modern life humor.

    danajerimaier Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    Comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing two women at home with a cat, humorously observing insecurities in modern life.

    danajerimaier Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Cat curled up on laptop in a comic by Dana Jeri Maier, highlighting humor in modern life and technology use.
    Cat curled up on laptop in a comic by Dana Jeri Maier, highlighting humor in modern life and technology use.
    Cat curled up on laptop in a comic by Dana Jeri Maier, highlighting humor in modern life and technology use.
    Cat curled up on laptop in a comic by Dana Jeri Maier, highlighting humor in modern life and technology use.
    Cat curled up on laptop in a comic by Dana Jeri Maier, highlighting humor in modern life and technology use.
    Cat curled up on laptop in a comic by Dana Jeri Maier, highlighting humor in modern life and technology use.

    danajerimaier Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person looking at abstract art asking about having a profound experience.

    danajerimaier Report

    7points
    POST
    #10

    Comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing humorous cat news headlines about objects falling and boring cat toys in modern life.

    danajerimaier Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    Comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person losing the urge to write within a minute in modern life humor.

    danajerimaier Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing two faces with one asking about having the exact same opinions in modern life.

    danajerimaier Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cartoon by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person at a laptop commenting on opinions they already agree with in modern life.

    danajerimaier Report

    6points
    POST
    ivoh avatar
    Λjvo
    Λjvo
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing like a nice, comfortable social bubble.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing multiple characters holding signs all declaring I’m right in a humorous scene.

    danajerimaier Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Cartoon cats in a bar with drinks and cookies, showcasing humor in modern life by Dana Jeri Maier comics.

    danajerimaier Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing people with phones around text about emotional support podcasts.

    danajerimaier Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Minimalist comic by Dana Jeri Maier illustrating free real estate humor about modern life annoyances.

    danajerimaier Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Cartoon by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person looking at a glass, captioned with a funny modern life headache joke.
    Cartoon by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person looking at a glass, captioned with a funny modern life headache joke.
    Cartoon by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person looking at a glass, captioned with a funny modern life headache joke.
    Cartoon by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person looking at a glass, captioned with a funny modern life headache joke.
    Cartoon by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person looking at a glass, captioned with a funny modern life headache joke.
    Cartoon by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person looking at a glass, captioned with a funny modern life headache joke.

    danajerimaier Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing a runner checking a watch with a funny modern life observation.
    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing a runner checking a watch with a funny modern life observation.
    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing a runner checking a watch with a funny modern life observation.
    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing a runner checking a watch with a funny modern life observation.
    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing a runner checking a watch with a funny modern life observation.

    danajerimaier Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Black and white comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person frustrated with nail polish color during a manicure.
    Black and white comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person frustrated with nail polish color during a manicure.
    Black and white comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person frustrated with nail polish color during a manicure.
    Black and white comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person frustrated with nail polish color during a manicure.
    Black and white comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person frustrated with nail polish color during a manicure.
    Black and white comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person frustrated with nail polish color during a manicure.
    Black and white comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person frustrated with nail polish color during a manicure.
    Black and white comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person frustrated with nail polish color during a manicure.
    Black and white comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person frustrated with nail polish color during a manicure.

    danajerimaier Report

    4points
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the "first-world problems" meme ;)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Comic by Dana Jeri Maier humorously showing different ways people talk about modern art in everyday life.

    danajerimaier Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Minimalist comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person handing art to a dark figure labeled The Void, observing modern life humor.

    danajerimaier Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing a woman humorously trying to fit into a skirt, highlighting modern life humor.
    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing a woman humorously trying to fit into a skirt, highlighting modern life humor.
    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing a woman humorously trying to fit into a skirt, highlighting modern life humor.
    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing a woman humorously trying to fit into a skirt, highlighting modern life humor.
    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing a woman humorously trying to fit into a skirt, highlighting modern life humor.
    Comic illustration by Dana Jeri Maier showing a woman humorously trying to fit into a skirt, highlighting modern life humor.

    danajerimaier Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Watercolor comic showing a person admiring super-high ceilings with tall columns, illustrating modern life humor.
    Watercolor comic showing a person admiring super-high ceilings with tall columns, illustrating modern life humor.
    Watercolor comic showing a person admiring super-high ceilings with tall columns, illustrating modern life humor.
    Watercolor comic showing a person admiring super-high ceilings with tall columns, illustrating modern life humor.
    Watercolor comic showing a person admiring super-high ceilings with tall columns, illustrating modern life humor.
    Watercolor comic showing a person admiring super-high ceilings with tall columns, illustrating modern life humor.
    Watercolor comic showing a person admiring super-high ceilings with tall columns, illustrating modern life humor.
    Watercolor comic showing a person admiring super-high ceilings with tall columns, illustrating modern life humor.

    danajerimaier Report

    3points
    POST
    ivoh avatar
    Λjvo
    Λjvo
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Censored the word “that”. I think that’s as silly as it gets.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Hand-drawn comic by Dana Jeri Maier showing a person surrounded by a pink speech bubble expressing reluctance to speak.

    danajerimaier Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!