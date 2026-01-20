ADVERTISEMENT

Dana Jeri Maier is an artist and cartoonist whose work blends sharp humor with thoughtful observations about creativity, anxiety, and everyday life. You might recognize her cartoons from The New Yorker Daily Shouts, where she’s been a contributor since 2018, or from her syndicated series The Worried Well, which can be found on GoComics.

In addition to publishing the book Skip to the Fun Parts: Cartoons and Complaints About Creativity, Dana has illustrated for cultural institutions like The Phillips Collection and the DC Public Library, created murals around Washington, DC, and even founded the wildly popular Ladies Drawing Night Against Humanity.

Scroll down to explore a selection of her cartoons and see why her work resonates with so many readers.

More info: Instagram | danajerimaier.com | danajeri.substack.com | publishing.andrewsmcmeel.com