Horrifying New Twist In Case Of Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Who Was Found In Ritzy San Francisco Hotel

ADVERTISEMENT

A deeply tragic detail has been revealed in the case of Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria Jones.

As questions continue to swirl around Victoria’s sudden passing, recently uncovered court documents have shed new light on her final months.

The cause of her passing has still not been confirmed.

RELATED:

A deeply tragic detail has been revealed in the case of Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria Jones

Actor Tommy Lee Jones in a dark suit and red tie during a serious interview on a black background.

Image credits: FilMagicians

Victoria Jones, 34, was found unresponsive in the hallway of the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel on January 1.

Highlights Victoria Jones, 34, was found unresponsive in the hallway of the San Francisco Fairmont Hotel on New Year's Day.

A hotel guest found her in the hallway and alerted the staff.

Days after she was declared deceased, a deeply tragic detail was revealed.

Some reports claimed she was found on the hotel’s 14th floor, but it is unclear whether she was staying at the Fairmont ahead of her passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with long brown hair wearing floral dress and gold earrings, related to Tommy Lee Jones's daughter hotel case in San Francisco.

Image credits: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

As new details emerged, it was found that Victoria was pregnant in the months before her body was found on New Year’s Day.

“Counsel is informed and does believe that Ms. Jones is pregnant,” read court documents from October 2025, obtained by Us Weekly.

Court documents revealed that Victoria was pregnant in the months before her body was found on New Year’s Day

Entrance sign of the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco with various international flags displayed above the building facade.

Image credits: Fairmont San Francisco

ADVERTISEMENT

The submitted documents were related to Victoria’s arrest in October last year.

She faced misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and resisting a police officer in Santa Cruz County. She entered a not-guilty plea at the time.

Authorities confirmed at the time that Victoria was pregnant. However, the duration of her pregnancy was unclear.

It was also not immediately clear whether Victoria was still pregnant when she was found unconscious in the San Francisco hotel.

Tommy Lee Jones with his daughter at a public event, highlighting the horrifying new twist in their San Francisco hotel case.

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Text post reading All the sadder hearing this, discussing horrifying new twist in case of Tommy Lee Jones's daughter found in San Francisco hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post reading Being a celebrity’s kid is much tougher than we credit it for being, relating to Tommy Lee Jones's daughter case.

Court documents related to her October arrest said she was open to “possible acceptance of diversion terms.”

“Diversion” refers to a program that could be an alternative to traditional prosecution in a criminal case.

These programs connect “eligible defendants” with “treatment, employment, targeted programming and court supervision to address underlying drivers of crime and ‘divert’ them from the traditional approach of the legal system,” according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s website.

The successful completion of diversion could lead to defendants avoiding “criminal convictions that may make it harder for them to stay on track,” the website added.

The 34-year-old was arrested in October and pleaded not guilty to the charges against her

Tommy Lee Jones with family at Planet Hollywood, linked to horrifying new twist in daughter San Francisco hotel case

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing the horrifying new twist in case of Tommy Lee Jones's daughter found in a ritzy San Francisco hotel.

Comment reading It doesn't matter anymore...she is gone, related to case of Tommy Lee Jones's daughter found in ritzy San Francisco hotel.

On New Year’s Day, Victoria was found unresponsive in the hotel hallway by another guest, who thought she had passed out from drinking and alerted the staff.

A 911 call was soon made, and paramedics responded to a “code 3” for “overd*se” and “color change.”

The staff was instructed to perform CPR before paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department arrived at the scene. She was pronounced deceased on the hotel premises.

Historic San Francisco hotel exterior with multiple international flags, linked to horrifying new twist in Tommy Lee Jones's daughter case.

Image credits: Fairmont San Francisco

San Francisco Police Department officers did not suspect foul play and found no dr*g paraphernalia around her.

They also found no signs that suggested her passing was the result of self-h*rm.

A San Francisco police officer, aware of her dependence on substances, suspected her passing may be connected to fentanyl.

“People get all their dr*gs with fentanyl now. They [dr*g dealers] have it on everything they measure with, [so] everything gets laced,” the officer told the New York Post.

Tommy Lee Jones previously filed a petition seeking to establish a temporary conservatorship over his daughter

Tommy Lee Jones with family on the red carpet, related to the terrifying new twist involving his daughter in San Francisco hotel.

Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

User text post on social media expressing concern about a horrifying new twist in Tommy Lee Jones's daughter case in a San Francisco hotel.

Victoria, born in 1991, was one of two children shared by Tommy Lee Jones and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.

The former couple were married from 1981 to 1996 and are also parents to son Austin, born in 1982.

Two years before Victoria passed away from a suspected overd*se, her father filed a petition seeking to establish a temporary conservatorship over her on August 7, 2023. The daughter was 31 years old at the time.

A judge approved the Men in Black star’s request for temporary conservatorship, with Tommy being listed as the petitioner in court documents and a woman named Margaret Caron Schmierer listed as the conservator.

Tommy Lee Jones and woman waving at event, related to horrifying new twist in daughter hotel case.

Image credits: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Academy Award winner asked the court to terminate the temporary conservatorship in December 2023, and the request was granted by a Marin County judge.

Victoria had numerous run-ins with the law over the last few years.

She was arrested last April for obstructing a peace officer, using/being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic controlled substance. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Months later, she pleaded not guilty to an incident of elder ab*se, involving charges of domestic battery and domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-h*rm, help is available:International Hotlines

“She was not healthy and in no position to have a child,” read one comment online

Comment on a forum post expressing sympathy for Tommy Lee Jones's daughter found in a ritzy San Francisco hotel, highlighting a horrifying new twist.

Comment text saying she was not healthy and in no position to have a child, related to Tommy Lee Jones's daughter case.

Text post reading: Too young. Way too young, referencing a horrifying new twist in case of Tommy Lee Jones's daughter found in a ritzy San Francisco hotel.

Comment about the horrifying new twist in case of Tommy Lee Jones's daughter found in a ritzy San Francisco hotel expressing heartbreak over loss.

Online tribute message expressing condolences for Victoria, related to the horrifying new twist in Tommy Lee Jones's daughter case.

Text post on a forum by BananasPineapple05 stating no parent should outlive their child, related to Tommy Lee Jones's daughter case.

Horrifying new twist in case of Tommy Lee Jones's daughter found in ritzy San Francisco hotel with memorial message.

Comment expressing concern about harm to a baby linked to Tommy Lee Jones's daughter found in a San Francisco hotel.

Comment discussing the horrifying new twist in the case of Tommy Lee Jones's daughter found in a San Francisco hotel.

Comment from user manningthehelm expressing sympathy about the horrifying new twist in Tommy Lee Jones's daughter's San Francisco hotel case.

Comment expressing sympathy about Tommy Lee Jones's daughter found in San Francisco hotel case.

Comment on a screen with text expressing sympathy for Tommy Lee Jones's daughter case and family during the grief.