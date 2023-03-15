Ben Chen is a Taiwanese artist whose eerie horror comic tales with unexpected humorous twists have captured the imaginations of lovers of spooky things. With over 4K followers on Flickr, Ben's drawing style is described as dark, hilarious, and full of imagination. As a massive fan of movies, Ben enjoys the creative freedom his imagination allows him in creating something out of nothing.

Ben's drawings are a testament to his great sense of humor and his ability to be poetic and introspective. His works are often inspired by his surroundings or personal experiences, and he uses his art to explore deep themes while still entertaining his audience. At first glance, Ben's illustrations draw you in, and his unique style keeps you engaged, leaving you wanting more.

If you want to see more Bored Panda posts about Ben, you can click here, here, or here.

More info: flickr.com | threadless.com