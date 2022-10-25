“How Many Times Do You Dry Your Clothes?”: Tenant Says The Sound Of Their Upstairs Neighbors’ Dryer Is Driving Them Insane

Living in an apartment building always comes with a unique set of issues. Finding a parking spot can be a nightmare, taking your pet out in the middle of the night can require walking up and down many flights of stairs, and you always run the risk of ending up with extremely noisy neighbors. But when we can hear our neighbors, we often hear loud music, arguments between couples, children playing and shouting or parties full of chatty individuals. Some things we normally don’t know about, simply through hearing through the walls, are our neighbors’ laundry habits…

One tenant recently shared on the Neighbors from Hell subreddit that their upstairs neighbors’ dryer is driving them crazy. It is apparently running all throughout the day, and the building is not nearly soundproofed enough for that. Below, you will find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers have left. Let us know in the comments if you have ever had to deal with noise like this from a neighbor, and then if you’re interested in reading yet another Bored Panda article about noise from upstairs neighbors, look no further than right here.

After living with excessive noise from upstairs neighbors who are constantly doing laundry, this tenant reached out online for advice

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Isabella and Zsa Fischer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Finance_Guyz

The tenant then clarified some more details, noting that there may be an issue with the dryer

Anyone who has ever lived in an apartment building can empathize with this tenant. We all want peace and quiet, and a constant reminder that there are people living above you, apparently running the world’s noisiest dryer, is not very pleasant. Thankfully the couple agreed not to run it after 8pm so that this resident can sleep, but they are still entitled to run it during the day. They must have laundry that needs to be done, and it has to be dried some time. Unfortunately for the tenant that is working from home below them, they can’t really help the noise.

Readers have suspected that there may be an issue with the machine that is causing it to be so loud or to take so incredibly long when drying clothes. According to Mr. Appliance, there are a variety of reasons why a dryer might be making unusually loud sounds. If it sounds like a grinding noise, there might be a problem with the drum bearing. If the machine is making a screeching noise, it could have a broken idler pulley. And if a dryer is making a thumping sound, it is likely a flattened roller, a worn-out roller or a damaged belt.

Now, I won’t pretend to know what any of that terminology means. But an expert would know. In this case, depending on exactly how the machine sounds, it might be a good idea to get it checked out. I would also recommend to the tenant that he have the neighbors come down to hear exactly what he hears all day long. Perhaps they can work together to try to find a solution. One of the commenters recommended appliance isolation pads, which might do wonders in reducing the noise. Both the downstairs and upstairs residents seem willing to find a compromise, so I’m sure they can work together to have this issue resolved.

We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below. Have you ever had to deal with an extremely noisy neighbor or appliance? If so, do you have any suggestions for this resident? It’s always nice to hear a story about neighbors that does not end in a dramatic feud or someone threatening to call the police. Sometimes, our neighbors are actually open minded and willing to help us solve a problem. But if you are interested in reading another Bored Panda article about noisy upstairs residents that ends a bit more dramatically, we recommend checking out this story next.

Readers have shared their thoughts in the replies, with some providing their own theories as to why the dryer is always running