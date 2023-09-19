From stunning animal portraits to vital conservation stories, these photographs capture the beauty and challenges of our natural world. Let's explore the award-winning images from this year's competition!

The 2023 Nature "inFocus" Photography Awards has just revealed its winners at a ceremony in Bangalore, India. These extraordinary talents were selected from 24,000 wildlife images, submitted by over 1,500 photographers from around the world. Among them, filmmaker and conservationist Srikanth Mannepuri earned the prestigious title of Photographer of the Year for his captivating portfolio , shedding light on the challenges confronting India's coastal mangrove forests.

#1 Special Mention In Animal Portraits: "Easy Like A Sunday" By Bharath Kumar V Maasai Mara National Park, Kenya



"Live life king-size, they say. So if you are the king of the jungle, what do you do after a hearty meal but roll over and relax? Never mind the flies all around, trying to break your siesta."

Photographers were encouraged to submit their top-notch photos in seven different categories: Animal Behavior, Conservation Focus, Wildscape & Animals in Their Habitat, Creative Nature Photography, Animal Portraits, Young Photographer, and Photographer of the Year – Portfolio. While the contest initially started in India, this year's edition drew a higher number of entries from photographers worldwide.

#2 Winner In Animal Portraits: "Inspector Booby" By Suliman Alatiqi Isla San Benedicto, Revillagigedo Archipelago, Mexico



"Brown Boobys spend a significant portion of their lives in the open ocean. Their clumsy nature on land earned them their namesake, derived from the Spanish word bobo, which means stupid or daft. They are excellent foragers of the sea and plunge-dive to feed on anything from anchovies and sardines to squid and shrimp. The photographer watched this individual dipping its head underwater at short intervals and got in position to capture a close-up portrait of the bird from the perspective of its fated prey."

#3 Winner In Animal Behavior : "Shell I Eat You?" By Sankhesh Dedhia Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan, India



"This stunning action shot captures a rarely-seen natural history moment, where the legendary Arrowhead of Ranthambhore fishes out an Indian Softshell Turtle from the lake for lunch. A tiger’s diet in the wild can be very varied as the felid can prey on pretty much everything on its turf, even a turtle, hence proved!"

#4 Special Mention In Creative Nature Photography: "Come Rain, Come Shine" By Preeti And Prashant Chacko Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya



"The photographers were observing a pride of lions and saw them respond to the rain in their own way. While some of the cubs continued their play with renewed vigor, others tried to seek shelter close to their mothers. The mothers, in turn, sought refuge where they could in the open savannah. But this lioness stood out from her pride, as she stayed put in the rain."

#5 Special Mention In Animal Behavior: "Lights Will Guide You Home" By Merche Llobera Costa Rica



"A pod of Spinner Dolphins dives back into the beautifully lit waters of the Pacific Ocean, creating this stunning scene of a cetacean avalanche. One of the dolphins can be seen gazing into the camera lens, adding a touch of curiosity and connection to the frame."

#6 Winner In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "Worlds Apart" By Dileep Ss Dubai



"Think Dubai and the first thing that comes to mind is architectural marvels that make the sky seem at arm's reach. The tall buildings may be Dubai's trademark visuals, but another world coexists alongside the dazzle, where wildlife thrives in the desert. The image juxtaposes these two worlds—the towering skyscrapers and the endless sands—a gentle reminder to look beyond the concrete."

#7 Special Mention In Animal Behavior: "Lion, Marlin And The Sardine School" By Merche Llobera Baja California Sur, Mexico



"A Marlin and a Sea Lion contest for a meal amidst a bait ball of sardines, showcasing the fierce competition that exists in the ocean."

#8 Winner In Animal Behavior: "A Love Like No Other" By Afroj Sheikh Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra, India



"Caught in the crosshairs of a hungry leopard, the vulnerable mother and baby langur had little chance of survival. The hunt and the chase had led the predator and prey up a tree before the mother succumbed to the suffocating hold of the large cat. But in embracing death, the mother was able to save her offspring."

#9 Special Mention In Conservation Focus: "Taking On The Grey Ghost" By Liton Paul Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, India



"After a successful hunt, the Snow Leopard was feasting on its catch when a pack of feral dogs tried to steal its meal. The image captures the moment when the felid stepped towards one of the dogs during the standoff. Feral dogs have become a common sight in the Spiti Valley, where they often attack animals like Blue Sheep, Himalayan Ibex and Red Fox. But the fact that they are now also confronting apex predators like the Snow Leopards is alarming to say the least. Feral dogs reduce the prey base for Snow Leopards and can spread fatal diseases like canine distemper among wild animals."

#10 Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "The Land Of Stripes" By Amit Vyas Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan, India



"If the essence of Ranthambore could be captured in one frame, this would be it. Only once in a blue moon does the landscape become this misty at Ranthambore. And when a tiger chooses the opportune moment to mark its presence, it almost feels too good to be true. The historical architecture of the landscape, its iconic species and the cerulean backdrop–the image has magic written all over it."

#11 Winner In Animal Behavior: "A Sappy Alliance" By Avinash PC Kannur, Kerala, India



"Symbiotic relationships are plenty in the natural world! But none as sappy and sugary as the mutualistic relationship between ants and aphids. Aphids are tiny, sap-sucking insects that are serious plant pests. They secrete a sugar-rich liquid called honeydew, a favorite food of ants! So much so that the ants protect these insects from other predators and even shepherd them to the healthiest parts of the plant to maintain a steady stream of sweet honeydew!"

#12 Special Mention In Conservation Focus: "Road To Perdition" By Geoffrey Reynaud Northern British Columbia, Canada



"When winter arrives in northern British Columbia, sometimes the snow is so deep the Wood Bison herds that inhabit the forest along the Alaska Highway tend to use the ploughed highway to move from one grazing area to another. The journey is difficult, and many bison succumb to the traffic. Records show that annually about 15 per cent of the population in the region dies as a result of these collisions. The aerial image is a befitting representation of how the threatened species manoeuvres these problematic terrains."

#13 Special Mention In Conservation Focus: "The Anatomy Of A Conflict" By Madhusudhana Sr Near Nagarahole National Park, Karnataka, India



'Amidst a sea of onlookers, a kumki elephant plays mediator between the forest officials and the wild elephant that had made its way into the village. We can only try and imagine the stress these animals undergo in such volatile conflict scenarios."

#14 Special Mention In Animal Portraits: "A Face In The Crowd" By Tom Shlesinger Near Palm Beach, Florida, USA



"Atlantic Goliath Groupers are massive fish that can live for dozens of years. They can grow up to 2.5m long and weigh up to 360kg. During one of his dives, the photographer found the groupers surrounded by silvery schools of Bigeye Scads, who were being ignored in favour of larger prey. Like when Gulliver arrived at Lilliput and was careful not to step on the tiny Lilliputians, the groupers swam through the swirling tunnel of smaller fish, creating this unique portrait."

#15 Special Mention In Conservation Focus: "Phumdi Puzzle" By Aakash Selvan Manipur, India



"Found in the Loktak Lake of Manipur, phumdis are floating islands that are made up of soil and organic matter and are home to the endangered Sangai Deer. The aerial shot shows artificial phumdis or Athapums built as enclosures for aquaculture. Natural phumdis interact with the soil on the lake bed when the water levels dip in the dry season and gain nutrients for their growth. But with the construction of dams, artificial phumdis float on the water all year long, leading to eutrophication within the water body. Additionally, the proliferation of invasive plant species like water hyacinths and the use of insecticides within these artificial phumdis greatly harm the lake ecosystem, causing a multitude of issues for its inhabitants."

#16 Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "Top Of The Morning" By Souvik Kundu Kartik Swami Trek, Uttarakhand, India



"A male Cheer Pheasant basks in the warm sunlight as dawn breaks over the mighty Himalayas. Alas, Cheer Pheasants actually don't have much to cheer for! Habitat loss and hunting are the main threats to this pheasant species."

#17 Special Mention In Young Photographer: "Gecko’s Garage" By Vidyun Hebbar Andaman & Nicobar Islands, India



"The Andaman Day Gecko or the Green Emerald Gecko is a bright-colored gecko endemic to the Andaman Islands. The young photographer was on vacation when he spotted this shy reptile lurking inside a chandelier light."

#18 Special Mention In Young Photographer: "The Sky Keeps Score" By Jomtup Charoenlapnumchai Buriram, Thailand



"Asian Openbill Storks migrate between South Asia and Southeast Asia and are often found in flocks, taking to the skies during the warmer part of the day and soaring on the thermals. In this beautifully composed image, the young photographer captures the elegance of these birds as they swirl around and fill the sky."

#19 Special Mention In Conservation Focus: "Luck By Chance" By Joshua Barton East Coast of Sri Lanka



"An Olive Ridley Sea Turtle attempts to swim away from its confines, the remnants of a ghost net. Fortunately, the turtle was still healthy when the photographer found it, and he successfully set it free. But for many, help doesn't come at all."

#20 Winner In Young Photographer: "Raiders Of Hives" By Pranav Mahendru Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh, India



"In the dense forests of Satpura, a pair of Oriental Honey Buzzards raid a beehive. These raptors hunt for food in beehives and wasp nests but, unlike what their name suggests, they prefer bee and wasp larvae over actual honey."

#21 Special Mention In Young Photographer: "Up Above The World" By Adrita Dey Kibber, Himachal Pradesh, India



"The Himalayan Vulture or Himalayan Griffon resides in altitudes between 1200 and 5500 meters. It soars across the mountains by riding the thermal updrafts. The young photographer was in the village of Kibber when she saw this massive vulture dwarfed against the Himalayas, its body almost aligned with the sweep of the mountains."

#22 Special Mention In Animal Behavior: "What’s For Dinner?" By Arijit Das Hooghly, West Bengal, India



"Rural areas in West Bengal are where you can still find hurricane lanterns in use during power outages. The sole source of light in the pitch dark attracts insects in large numbers along with other nocturnal denizens like this Common Palm Civet, looking for an easy dinner!"

#23 Winner In Conservation Focus: "Cry Me A River" By Hiren Pagi Vadorara, Gujarat, India



"Every once in a while, news sites report that a dead crocodile was found in the Vishwamitri river, a fleeting acknowledgment of the water body’s ~270 Mugger Crocodiles. The image shows the conditions in which these reptiles coexist with humans. The river has become a dumping yard for the nearby establishments, and in various places, drainage water also makes its way into the mix. The Mugger Crocodiles of the river face many threats, including habitat loss and water pollution."

#24 Winner In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "The Things You Do For Love" By Amit Eshel Zin Desert, Israel



"Looks like the set for the next Mission Impossible, but for Nubian Ibexes, the high-altitude rocky terrains are home. The vulnerable ibex species is known for many things–large semi-circular horns, the ability to scale mountains with ease and the territorial fights that males engage in during the rutting season. Displays of dominance begin with showing off their impressive horns. If that doesn't do the trick, it's time to escalate by pushing and shoving the opponent and literally locking horns with them. Ibexes also stand on their hind legs as they get ready to strike."

#25 Winner In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "Hi, Five!" By Navin Kumar Tungnath, Uttarakhand, India



"Here's a quick quiz for you! How many Snow Partridges can you spot? Look closer and the signature red beak will help you spot at least one as the rest merge against the rocks. Snow Partridges are usually found in small flocks in alpine grasslands and hillsides. Their chestnut and grey barred coats help them to camouflage well against the mountainous rocks and flora."

#26 Winner In Creative Nature Photography: "All That Glitters Are Spores" By Anirban Dutta Cooch Behar, West Bengal, India



"The bristles are the brightly-colored protective hairs of the Slug Moth larvae. The glitter-like effect is because of mushrooms releasing spores. When the photographer found the larvae positioned right next to the sporing mushrooms, he did not want to miss the opportunity to capture the dramatic frame, and dramatic it is!"

#27 Winner In Creative Nature Photography: "Symmetry In Mimicry" By Arkaprava Ghosh Phen Wildlife Sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh, India



"Mimicry is the highest form of flattery, they say. But in the animal world, it is among the best defense mechanisms. Here, Line-forest Skimmers position themselves aptly on the perennial Phanera vahlii creeper to resemble an inflorescence. Notice how the dragonflies have raised their abdomens in unison? Fooling a predator never looked this intricate."

#28 Special Mention In Creative Nature Photography: "What’s The Plan, Mr Mantis?" By Anirudh Kamakeri Dharwad, Karnataka, India



"This is not a black-and-white photograph. It’s simply an image of a Stick Mantis waiting in ambush. The foliage creates a black stripe-like vision against which the discernible outline of the mantis stands out."

#29 Special Mention In Creative Nature Photography: "The Secret Window" By Sriram Murali Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu, India



"A rundown building inside the forest provided the perfect window into the world of fireflies. The glitter of the fireflies in action makes it look like the trees have been lit up for a special occasion."

#30 Winner In Animal Portraits: "The Bonobo And His Pet" By Christian Ziegler LuiKotale, Near Salonga National Park, Democratic Republic of the Congo



"The last great ape to be described, the Bonobo, is one of our closest living relatives. Here, a wild Bonobo who caught a mongoose pup is looking after it like a pet. He later released the animal unharmed. This behavior has only been recorded once before by Prof Barbara Fruth at this site."

#31 Winner In Animal Portraits: "Cat On The Roof" By Morup Namgail Ladakh, India



"A sub-adult Snow Leopard frolics in the snow as he curiously gazes into the camera trap. While the backdrop captures the enchanting beauty of the Himalayas, the snow in the foreground is a testament to the boundless energy of the young cat. Be warned! Once you catch that piercing gaze, it is hard to look away."

#32 Special Mention In Animal Portraits: "Here Comes The Rain" By Sergey Gorshkov Londolozi Game Reserve, South Africa



"The pitter-patter of rain never looked so sharp, and amid the deluge, the furry outline of a hyena leaves one with more questions than answers."

#33 Special Mention In Animal Portraits: "Bear Your Claws" By Sergey Gorshkov "The streams of water from the sharp claws show a new facet of the bear, one that is not documented often. Among the largest bears in the world, the Brown Bears of Kamchatka are often seen in water, trying to catch their share of salmon. But rarely do you see this side of the animal."

#34 Special Mention In Animal Portraits: "Grip Like A Gecko" By Swaroop Singha Roy Kolkata, West Bengal



"Reminiscent of a scene from a horror film, the suspense in the frame compels the viewer to focus on the tiny delicate digits of the gecko gripping the door with eerie precision. Millions of microscopic hairs under their feet create electromagnetic attraction with the surface, allowing the reptile to adhere to almost any material."

#35 Winner In Young Photographer: "Slender In The Night" By Arnav Deshpande Matheran, Maharashtra, India



"Like the spiders they are commonly confused with, Harvestmen too have eight legs–mostly long and thin in contrast to their bodies. They are living fossils, the original ‘Daddy Longlegs’, having remained unchanged for millions of years. On a rainy night, the young photographer spotted this Opilione sheltering in a crevice, raindrops glistening on its limbs."

#36 Special Mention In Young Photographer: "Something Blue" By Maksymilian Paczkowski Kornik, Poland



"Showing off its stunning orange tail dipped in black, a male Bluethroat is a flash of color as it flies across the brown-colored field. The young photographer noticed more of these birds than usual this year and was able to capture this image just as the bird finished its courtship display."

#37 Special Mention In Animal Behavior: "It’s A Cat-Eat-Cat World" By Karthik Mohan Iyer Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan, India



"It takes a moment before you go, 'Woah!' Though tigers and leopards share the same prey base, they tend to be non-confrontational and mostly stay away from one another. But when threatened by competition, tigers can eliminate other predators in their territory, such as leopards."

#38 Special Mention In Animal Behavior: "Kick, Peck And Impress" By Naushad Ka Al Qudra Lake, Dubai



"Two male francolins engage in a brutal fight, using their sharp claws and beaks to inflict damage on their opponent and impress the female. The battle may seem violent, but it is simply a part of the process that ensures the strongest progeny."

#39 Winner In Conservation Focus: "Planet Plastic" By Lalith Ekanayake Eastern Province, Sri Lanka



"In this heartbreaking photograph, a herd of wild elephants forage amidst garbage brimming with plastics and other toxic materials. The haunting visual serves as an urgent call to address the devastating consequences of our waste disposal systems. Not only does it pollute the environment, it also impacts the animals that seek food and refuge amidst the trash."

#40 Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "This Photograph Is Something ‘Elsa’!" By Hira Punjabi Svalbard, Norway



"If you are on an Arctic expedition, snow glaciers are a visual constant. But there are glaciers, and then there are GLACIERS! When the formations are this beautiful, it feels like you are in another world. The Black-legged Kittiwake swooped by just in time to add a little more drama to the frame. Well, now you know where to find Elsa."

#41 Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "How Many Dolphins Is Too Many Dolphins?" By Merche Llobera Costa Rica



"“Is there anything more beautiful than swimming in an ocean full of dolphins?” the photographer asks. Looking at this image, it is hard to think otherwise. Spinner Dolphins get their moniker from their ability to spin many times when they jump above water. Researchers believe that spinning is also a means to communicate with each other. They are usually found in schools that consist of hundreds of dolphins."

#42 Special Mention In Wildscape & Animals In Their Habitat: "The Rarest Of Them All" By Sergey Gorshkov "One of the rarest cats in the world, the Amur Leopard certainly makes you earn your sighting. The critically endangered felid faces several threats, including poaching for its fur. While suitable habitats are present across Russia and China, these leopards are threatened by the scarcity of prey animals."

#43 Winner In Creative Nature Photography: "Chiaroscuro" By Kai Kolodziej Austria



"Here is a gentle reminder that photographing the natural world is not just about documenting the megafauna but also zooming in on the speck on a blade of grass to reveal the chiaroscuro of a mayfly."

#44 Special Mention In Creative Nature Photography: "Robin In The Hood" By Arkaprava Ghosh Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh, India



"Sometimes all it takes is a lone Indian Robin perched on its regular haunt to create a picturesque frame. The tiny outline of the robin, with its signature elevated tail feathers, on the bouquet-like tree makes you think about the quotidian wildlife moments that we easily overlook."

#45 Special Mention In Creative Nature Photography: "Skimmer Love" By Padmanava Santra Satkosia, Odisha, India



"The atmospheric blue brushstrokes, the warm sunset glow on the orange bills of the Indian Skimmers and the bokeh on the water body; what’s not to love about this image?"

#46 Winner In Young Photographer: "The Secret Lives Of Geckos" By Jomtup Charoenlapnumchai Kaeng Krachan National Park, Phetchaburi, Thailand



"A pair of bejeweled Tokay Geckos peer out from between the rafters of a gazebo. These geckos are named after the sound they produce–the word “gecko” itself comes from the Javanese name for this species. One of the largest species of geckos on the planet, they are quite shy and can camouflage their otherwise bright colors when they need to blend in."

#47 Special Mention In Young Photographer: "Dancing In The Dark" By Jomtup Charoenlapnumchai Kaeng Krachan National Park, Phetchaburi, Thailand



"Winged termites or alates are alert to the rains, emerging from underground colonies soon after the first showers. They swarm around lights in what is called a nuptial flight, the first step in establishing a colony. In this ghostly frame, the swarm is captured in motion above a bouquet of Red Pagoda flowers."

#48 Winner In Conservation Focus: "Looking For Survivors" By Jo Anne Mcarthur Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia



"The Australia Bushfire 2020 had devastating impacts on its wildlife. An estimated three billion animals were killed or displaced in the fires that season. The NGO 'Vets For Compassion' actively worked in the Mallacoota, Victoria region to find and rescue Koalas and other animals that were affected by the fires. They made their way past blockades, searching for animals in the most severely affected areas. In this photograph, veterinarian Chris Barton looks for survivors amidst a burned eucalyptus plantation."