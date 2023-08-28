Teachers have incredibly challenging jobs, and they hold so much power when it comes to shaping the youth. A caring and compassionate educator can turn kids into curious students of the world, but unfortunately, there are a few bad apples out there. Reddit users have recently been recalling their worst memories with teachers, so below, you’ll find the most unforgivable moments they experienced in school. We hope you can’t relate to these stories, pandas, but if you can, you can rest assured that you’re certainly not alone!

“Good morning, class! Everyone take your seats, please. Okay students, today we have a very exciting lesson plan! I’m going to give you terrible memories that you’ll remember for decades to come, and you’ll all hold grudges against me for the rest of your lives. Now sharpen your pencils, and let’s get started!”

#1 My English teacher admitted to marking down all my work by a grade because “I think you could do better”.



B***h, I *was* doing better and you made it look like I wasn’t.



Caused me to stop even trying.

#2 My third grade teacher gave me marks down for spelling 'a lot' which her dumb f**k a*s "corrected" as 'alot.' I will probably spend the rest of my life still annoyed with her and I'm 36.

#3 20 years ago, we had to make a diorama. We all had them sitting on tables in the classroom and one day some other kid was messing around, fell into the table and smashed mine. I failed the assignment for having a smashed diorama.

#4 I had really severe eczema on my hands as a kid. I used to keep them tucked up in my sleeves to avoid 1 people seeing them and 2 getting blood on my paper - yes, it was that bad. She called me out during a test and said to take my hands out of my sleeves because “it’s not like that’s gonna help my grade.” I was a shy kid and silently cried through the rest of the test. Also, I was a straight A, gifted student, so why she was acting like I had poor grade I never knew. I’ll never forget that woman being needlessly cruel to a child who was already in physical pain

#5 I had a teach accuse me and a classmate of cheating on an exam because we had the same answer. It was a multiple choice test and she was upset we both had it correct.

#6 At the end of my first week at a new school, the teacher handed out slips of paper with our current grade. I had a solid A at my old school, but the teacher said I had an F. I asked her why. She said I didn't hand in the quarter project. I reminded her I had just moved to the school. She said we would give me the weekend to do it. The project was to interview a longtime local resident and write a paper about their experiences. The articles were being collected for a book she was "writing." I failed the class.

#7 Tried to force me to write with my right hand...

#8 Gave me a failing grade in Debate just because my views were different than his. He forced us to watch The Passion Of The Christ in class (went to a private school) and didn’t allow us to opt out. My dad succeeded in getting him fired.

#9 I'm half deaf, I was in social studies class, my teacher asked me a question, didn't hear her I said " what", she yelled at the top of her lungs " will you f*****g listen!"



After that day I told her, once she dies I plan on pissing on her grave, I still plan on doing that

#10 I had left my calculator on my desk in physics class and the teacher took it. I had engraved my initials on it so it was unmistakable. My problem with this was that he always asked me during class if I had my calculator and I told him I still couldn't find it. The end of school year comes around and another student was snooping through his desk and found my calculator. All year that a*****e was giving me a 0 for the day since I didn't have it.

#11 Threatened to hit me when, as a brand new mid-term transfer in Grade 3, I was too scared to speak to ask for her help, so I had tapped her on the arm instead to get her attention. Apparently, that warranted threatening to assault an 8 yo in the 90s.



I had been there less than 2 weeks and had just transferred from a school of 40 to a school of over 200.

#12 In middle school I did a display with real fossils that my parents had let me borrow. The teacher was insistent that I sell the fossils to him. But I refused.



So the teacher gave me an F on the display.

#13 She gave me detention for chewing gum. I didn’t even enter the classroom when she did this. She smelled mint from my mouth when I said good morning back to her

#14 I was about 9 years old and she wrote our language's word for "ceremony" on the blackboard. She spelled it with an S, like "seremoni", and I raised my hand and asked if the word should not in fact be spelled with a C. She argued that she was quite sure it actually was an S, and wouldn't back down, even though I was absolutely sure (I read a lot of books as a kid and had read the word in my native language multiple times). Of course I looked it up after the class, and it turned out I was right. Still haven't forgotten, 20 years later. I guess she didn't want to lose face in front of a bunch of kids.

#15 High school psychology teacher ”evaluated” me in front of the whole class as ”mentally troubled” and told everyone that I’m ”an undiagnosed ADD-case with 99% certainty”. And because she was a psych teacher, everyone took her word for it.



Yeah, thanks for making everyone think I was mental throughout high school and giving me nagging self-doubts if I really did have ADD for most of my 20s, until I got that medically ruled out.



I wasn’t always the best behaved kid and even back then I understood that, but that was pretty harsh of her.

#16 In about 91, I was starting to get into animals, specifically marine animals. I wanted to be a marine biologist so i thought. Junior year in HS we all knew we had to do a bug collection. So I went on a family trip out of state and collected bugs in preparation. I put a lot of time into it. Mr Cope, the worst biology teacher ever, failed me because “I could not have collected bugs he’d never seen”. Completely shattered my confidence and desire to peruse science of any sort. F**k you Mr Cope.

#17 I won a toy as a prize in some sort of class raffle, the teacher confiscated it off me forever for playing with it at lunch time in the playground. I was in grade 3.

#18 She told me to get the hell out of her classroom because I forgot to get something signed by my mom. She then marked me as truant and played dumb when the principal got involved.

#19 One of my high school art classes was called 3D design, which was basically clay, sculpting, and various 3 dimensional art work. On the first day of class my teacher pulled me aside and told me she looked at my schedule which was mostly honors and advanced level classes. She said that because I was clearly such a good student she would grade me on a much harsher scale, and would hear none of my objections that being book smart doesn't translate to artistic abilities. The poor marks I received in that class skewed my GPA.

#20 Math b***h decided to take me to one task, I had to solve it in front of my whole class. I did, I was pretty confident the answer was correct.

Then she checked it, went full crazy mode and made fun of me for about 5 minutes, called me silly words and rewarded with juicy bad grade.



Then she proceeded to show my class how it should be done.

She did it exactly the same, just like I did 5 minutes earlier.

Some of my classmates told her about it.

She was like “oh, y’all distracted me”.

She never spoke to me directly after that

#21 The PE teacher who didn't believe me when I broke my finger in class.



I mean, you know. But you know.

#22 Math teacher asked the class a question, I confidently put my hand up and gave what I thought was the correct answer. Teacher looks at me and says “Not everything has to be a joke Mark”. That truly crushed my spirit and I never put my hand up to answer another question all year.

#23 The cut off point for getting an A was 80%, so my History teacher gave me 79.9%. He refused to back down, even when my mother put in a complaint to the school, asking what I had done wrong to miss out on 0.1%. He refused to give a reason. Still kind of burns me up when I think of it, because it was so petty.



Signed, a B++ History student.

#24 Had a teacher who repeatedly dress-coded me for things that weren't even in the rulebook. B***h had the audacity to call it "water under the bridge" when I confronted her years later as an adult. No, b***h, it's *not* water under the bridge. You don't get to mistreat someone and call it "water under the bridge." That phrase is reserved solely for victims who have decided to forgive their abusers, and I dont forgive grown adults who bully children. She actively disrupted my education by sending me out of the classroom multiple times just because she doesn't like goth kids or the clothes they wear. The only skin exposed was my face and hands - this was during my *Tripps and a hoodie even in summer* phase.

#25 when i was in 7th grade my history teacher sent me to the headmaster’s room because i was DRAWING. (he never sent people out of the classroom even if they were in their cellphones + another kid was drawing RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME, he saw it and didn’t do anything)

#26 Art teacher tore up a painting of mine because he said I didn’t follow instructions. We were told to paint an underwater scene. I did, but used a lot of orange and red tones and explained that my underwater scene just wasn’t where water looks blue. He didn’t like my answer and tore it up.

#27 Middleschool gym teacher. For the presidential fitness test, i decided i was going to do as many situps as i could without stopping. Made it to 200 before he said "you know i can only mark up to 50, right?"



Couldnt have said something sooner?

#28 The c**t made a point of belittling me every single day for a year because my interests were different from the mainstream in a small town. Nothing whacky either, I was into pop culture (like nina turtles and simpsons, etc) in a place where there was no culture outside football for boys or netball (or just being quiet) for girls. I'm over 40 now, and I still go back to that town a few times a year, and that old prick is lucky I haven't got my revenge now that the tables of relative strength have turned. Also, he used to wave his mushroom d**k around in the change rooms when we had swimming carivals. Like every time.

#29 Not the teacher, the school. When I was 8. I built a legit, fully functional robot for the science fair. In the early 80s. Not to brag but it was nice. I took parts from two remote controlled cars, PVC pipe for the arms, an upside down small trash bin for the body, etc. I lost to some a*****e kid that built the (non-working) generic Apollo model rocket that every kid builds. His dad was probably the judge. Louisiana is stupid.

#30 My teacher was making us learn what arguments are. She said something along the lines of "Let's say the debate is about death penalty. One could say 'I'm opposed to it because it's illegal' ". So I raised my hand and said "But this isn't argument, it's the point of the debate, choosing if it should be legal or not". She smirked and said "...ok?" and the class laughed. Still bitter about it.

#31 There were a few from this one teacher but two things stand the most.



1. Gave me a 0 on a test because my pencil broke. She wouldn't let me sharpen it, or use another pencil. "You should have been prepared" was her reasoning.



2. Would make fun of me for getting an answer wrong. Other students would get a simple "no" if they answered wrong, while I would get scolded and 'talked to' for 5 minutes about how I'm so dumb.

#32 When I was in third grade, our gym teacher was often mean to Dana, one of my classmates, because Dana had trouble doing a lot of the exercises. Later Dana's family learned that she had a progressive inherited neurological disease. By fourth grade she was in a wheelchair. By fifth grade she no longer attended school. She died when we were in sixth grade.



Her younger sister also inherited the disease (I don't know what it was) and died. Their younger brother did not inherit it.

#33 Never gave my art a higher grade than a B+. Even though she asked me every year if she could hold my art back, to show everyone how to correctly apply a technique or what she wanted from everyone else that next year. Not good enough for an A, but this is perfect and it's what I want everyone to do. Which is it then? B***h.