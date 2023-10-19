“My Parents Don’t Like Me”: 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They’ve Heard
Parents should work hard at choosing a name for their child. It can impact the baby's life well into adulthood, too.
"There is a reason why baby name books are extremely popular," said David Figlio, who at the time was the Orrington Lunt Professor and Dean of the School of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University.
"We're always trying to think about the first bit of a child's identity and so if we as a society pay a lot of attention to names it makes a lot of sense that people's names might influence how they think about themselves and the way in which people might think about them."
But things don't always go to plan. Researchers discovered that one in seven parents admit they made a "terrible mistake" with the name they chose for their child.
In an attempt to find out what they sound like, we discovered a thread on Reddit, started by a person who goes on the platform by the nickname PlsDontBanMe. They asked everyone "What name screams 'my parents don't like me?" and got over 4,000 answers.
XæA-12
There was a girl in my high school named Chastity.
She didn't even know why it was ironic when she got pregnant at 16.
Met a girl called Constance Paine. Really had to wonder what her parents were thinking.
I had a neighbor with a little girl named Commodity. i dont think she disliked her kid, she was just really dumb.
Phelonie - that poor child.
Abcde-supposedly pronounced Absidy. Some might remember that this made the news a few years back.
I know several.
Used to work in a jail and we had a regular inmate whose first and middle names, legally, were Baby Boy. Spring Green (first name, last name) also came in frequently.
My mom worked with a doctor…Doctor First…Doctor Safety First. But don’t worry, his parents didn’t just hate him - his sister was named Ladies.
Velveeta
Thurman Murman
Gunner. Not Gunnar like the Scandinavian name, or Günther like the Germanic version, but Gunner like the English word for a person who is shooting at someone.
i knew three guys from school and their parents were a******s. parents had klan stuff up in their living room on display and everything. they gave all of their kids names that started with A, and middle names that started with S, so their full initials would be A.S.S. they thought it would be hilarious, and proudly commented on this often. needless to say i felt bad for those kids. who gives all three of their kids those initials, let alone one of them?
I once met a little girl named Tilapia. I swear I’m not making this up.
Going with Chinese dialect of Hokkien here..
Someone named their child "Siew Kia" which isn't a bad name or anything in the language/dialect.. but the family name was Yao (and in Chinese names, the family name comes first)
This made the poor sod "Yao Siew Kia" which meant "baby beast" (or small animal not in a good way and is used as a derogatory term and swear word in Hokkien)
Poor guy
I concur, because Hokkien is my mother tongue and the literally translation for Yao Siew Kia literally means "Demon child" aka naughty, nasty kid.
If their first name is the same as their last name.
William Williams, Michael Michaels, Daniel Daniels, Glen Glenn, John Johnson, etc.
Used to know a kid in school named Richard Ryder (Rider?) Not sure how the last name was spelled
“First Name” Junior never felt right with me. Feels narcissistic to name your child the same as yourself. It’s like he’s never gonna carve his own identity he’s always gonna be known as an extension-sequel of you
Satan, Beelzebub, Judas
Nevaeh
Brand names
Any name that's written using their syllabic pronunciation. I know of a kid whose name is Kahydiynn. Like what the f**k?
A boy named Sue.
Anything ending in -aiden, using an "X" in place of "cks" (Jaxon vs Jackson), intentional misspelling of names, forcing the kid into a life of correcting the pronunciation of a name that is easy to pronounce when spelled normally, and really just anything stupid that they named a kid because it's "unique".
Mune
I am the third of four boys My mother really wanted a girl and when she was pregnant with me she pinned all her hopes on me being a girl. This is before sonograms were common. When I came out a boy she named me Curt. Not Curtis or Kurt, Curt. Which means rude.
You have to stretch at this one being a bad name. I've known a number of Curt's over the years and none of them have ever had an issue with the name.
Renesmee. Coworker’s granddaughter was named that.
Newt Gingrich.
Imagine having a baby, looking down into its precious face, and saying deadpan to the nurse, “Newt Gingrich. Put that on the birth certificate.”
A first name that rhymes with your last name.
I'll have you know I have a very great friend in Rome named Biggus Dickus.
Elon Musk’s kids’ names are a joke.
Any name intentionally given by parents that's a character from entertainment. Your kid is not a pet, car, boat, or bong.
Mine. My first name has an "r" in it. Both of my patents needed speech therapy to say that letter. I COULDN'T SAY MY OWN F*****G NAME UNTIL F*****G HIGH SCHOOL!!! There's a reason I use my middle name. I genuinely think it was spite because I was an oopsie baby. Bullied relentlessly for years, including by my first ex and a famous comedian's nephew.
Any name that is an alternative spelling or fake-Gaelic name.
Like “Jaxon” or “Graclyn.”
As long as it is not Jhackxsonn or Ghraeclynn , I don't have a big problem with that. Names and spelling evolve naturally. Image we would still spell our names like they did 500 or even 200 years ago...
My aunt swears that at the hospital a woman named her child A*****e pronounced A-sho-lee
When the firstname/lastname combination does not work for a name.
Prime example-- North West (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter). She's either named after a direction on a map or a defunct airline (as if Kimye would fly commercial).
Gaylord
I've long wondered about that one. Wikipedia says that: Gaylord is a name of Norman French origin, from the Old French gaillard meaning "joyful" or "high-spirited". It might have still worked out well in the 19th century.
Pubert
I used to work with someone named Kyler. I was waiting for another coworker when he walked passed with a friend, friend goes “dude I have to ask, why didn’t your parents choose Kyle or Tyler?” Couldn’t help but chuckle
Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
I know a Seven. That isn't his nickname, that's his legal name. I also know a (cis) man named Claire whose parents named him that.
Clair (without the French feminine ending) used to be primarily a male name. Don't forget John Wayne's real first name was Marion.
From the time I was a kid up until his death my grandpa always SWORE up and down that he used to know a man named Harry A. Hole.
I still never figured out if he was f*****g with us or not.
Last name was Hunt, and they still named him Michael. The poor kid.
Any of that Home Depot brand s**t: Kingsley, Kingston, Brixton, Brickley, Broccoli.
Kingsley Amis the author was born long before Home Depot was created.
I've encountered a kid called Hades Azazel
Giselle - I know someone with this name. Her parents call her Gis/Jizz.
All things considered, Giselle is actually a sweet name. Gisele Bundchen and my personal favourite, Gisele Shaw.
Candy, Desire...etc.
“There was a boy called Eustace Clarence Scrubbs, and he almost deserved it.”
As someone once said, those were bold words coming from a man named Clive Staples.
Boomquifa
Richard, or a name that makes a joke with their last name like Harry D***s (I met one)
I've heard that on the first day of training for anyone in the UK worked on radio/TV call-in programmes, you are specifically told never to put anyone through if they give their name as "Mike Hunt" and a short list of other names. On the subject of Mike Hunt: http://www.britishcomedy.org.uk/comedy/radioactive.htm
It's pronounced Oz wee pay.
Ophelia.
She died heartbroken and an orphan. I think it’s too intentional to pick this name of all the many names of Shakespeare’s leading ladies. (but Ophelia is very pretty name, still.)
I dunno about it being pretty. It always sounds like "Oh, feel ya!" to my ear.
Little Jerry
Can’t believe some people are living breathing human beings with the name D**k
KAREN
I have a number of friends named Karen and this has been a source of pain and embarrassment for them. BP has a habit of using this trope too often. I wish people would come up with something new.
Bartholemew
When I think of all the time I spent choosing names for my kids: names that were not too popular but not extremely rare (because often rare names are rare for a reason, namely they are ugly), easy to spell, sounding good with their last name, not make stupid/offensive initials, and some parents are just: Eff that.
My mum knew a cis guy named Tracey
I present Nick Cannons kids: Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen, Moroccan, Monroe, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Beautiful Zeppelin, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice, Zen, Halo Marie.
Other mad celebrity kids names include: Apple and Genesis - Gwyneth Paltrow; Malibu Barbie - Trisha Paytas; Audio Science - Shannyn Sossaman; Kulture Kiari and Wave Set - Cardi B; Strummer Newcombe - Julia Styles; Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander - Maximilian Cooper; Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi - Beyonce; Pilot Inspektor - Jason Lee; Denim and Diezel - Toni Braxton; Marmaduke and Huckleberry - Bear Grylls; North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, Stormi, Aire, True, Tatum, Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland, Reign Aston, and Dream - various Kardashians ( I'll admit that a few are actually alright names); Row Renggli and Grey Oliver - Morgan Stewart; Lyra Antarctica - Ed Sheeran; Shanda Lear - Bill Lear; Rocket, Rebel, Rogue and Racer - Robert Rodriguez; Raddix Chloe Wildflower - Cameron Diaz; Rosalind Arushka Arkadina Altalune Florence - Uma Thurman; Mint - Romee Strijd; Kal El - Clark Kent; Bronx Mowgli - Ashlee Simpson; Seargeoh and Sage Moonblood- Sylvester Stallone; Gravity Blue, Slim Easy and Rumble Honey - Lucky Blue Smith; Olympia Lightning, Thunder, Saint Leo - Usain Bolt; Fifi Trixibelle, Peaches Honeyblossom, Little Pixie, Heavenly Hiraana Tiger Lily - Bob Geldoff; Oonagh - Amber Heard; Buddy Dessert - Brie Bella; Sno FilmOn Dot Com - Chief Keef; Ode Mountain - Jena Malone; Nakano Oceana - Wilmer Valderrama; Ever Imre, Onyx Solace and Winter Mercy - Alanis Morissette; Summer Moon Honey - Scheana shay; Shakira, Chosen Sebastian, Sovereign-Dior Cambella, Camidas Swain, Cashmere Saint and Caesar Lorenzo - Cam Newton; Osian Lark Elliot - Milla Jovovich; Prince Michael Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson the second - Michael Jackson
