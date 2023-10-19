ADVERTISEMENT

Parents should work hard at choosing a name for their child. It can impact the baby's life well into adulthood, too.

"There is a reason why baby name books are extremely popular," said David Figlio, who at the time was the Orrington Lunt Professor and Dean of the School of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University.

"We're always trying to think about the first bit of a child's identity and so if we as a society pay a lot of attention to names it makes a lot of sense that people's names might influence how they think about themselves and the way in which people might think about them."

But things don't always go to plan. Researchers discovered that one in seven parents admit they made a "terrible mistake" with the name they chose for their child.

In an attempt to find out what they sound like, we discovered a thread on Reddit, started by a person who goes on the platform by the nickname PlsDontBanMe. They asked everyone "What name screams 'my parents don't like me?" and got over 4,000 answers.

#1

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard XæA-12

stmfetty44 , grimes Report

Lydsylou
Lydsylou
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Their other kids are Exa dark sidrael and techno mechanicus. Surprisingly, the kids musk has with other women have pretty average names

#2

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard There was a girl in my high school named Chastity.

She didn't even know why it was ironic when she got pregnant at 16.

OwlCoffee , Kelly Sikkema Report

tanne82 avatar
Me
Me
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was once neighbour to a regilious youthgroup in a hostel in Nicaragua. I remember Chastity, Prudence and Charity... they partied like there is no tomorrow and gossiped nonstop when the leaders of the group where not around

#3

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Met a girl called Constance Paine. Really had to wonder what her parents were thinking.

Tea-radactyl , Caleb Woods Report

jenwil avatar
Snazzy Smurf
Snazzy Smurf
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like her mom was trying to tell her something.

#4

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard I had a neighbor with a little girl named Commodity. i dont think she disliked her kid, she was just really dumb.

quailfail666 , Ben Mack Report

#5

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Phelonie - that poor child.

thewharfartscenter_ , Alexander Dummer Report

#6

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Abcde-supposedly pronounced Absidy. Some might remember that this made the news a few years back.

Harleye , Brett Jordan Report

asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The airline staff who thought it was an error on the ticket and the mother got offended that somone could make fun of her child’s ”name”

#7

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard I know several.

Used to work in a jail and we had a regular inmate whose first and middle names, legally, were Baby Boy. Spring Green (first name, last name) also came in frequently.

My mom worked with a doctor…Doctor First…Doctor Safety First. But don’t worry, his parents didn’t just hate him - his sister was named Ladies.

Numerous-Mix-9775 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

a) how is that legal and b) why didn't they change that as soon as they were able?

#8

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Velveeta

TurbulentStep4399 , Mike Mozart Report

#9

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Thurman Murman

Grief-Inc , Francesco Alberti Report

#10

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Gunner. Not Gunnar like the Scandinavian name, or Günther like the Germanic version, but Gunner like the English word for a person who is shooting at someone.

dixiedemocrat , cottonbro studio Report

asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL somone saw the expendables and missunderstood the name

#11

i knew three guys from school and their parents were a******s. parents had klan stuff up in their living room on display and everything. they gave all of their kids names that started with A, and middle names that started with S, so their full initials would be A.S.S. they thought it would be hilarious, and proudly commented on this often. needless to say i felt bad for those kids. who gives all three of their kids those initials, let alone one of them?

mondayeyess Report

asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you are mentally a child yourself you should not raise kids

#12

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard I once met a little girl named Tilapia. I swear I’m not making this up.

manykeets , Codevasf Report

#13

Going with Chinese dialect of Hokkien here..

Someone named their child "Siew Kia" which isn't a bad name or anything in the language/dialect.. but the family name was Yao (and in Chinese names, the family name comes first)

This made the poor sod "Yao Siew Kia" which meant "baby beast" (or small animal not in a good way and is used as a derogatory term and swear word in Hokkien)

Poor guy

bearyken Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I concur, because Hokkien is my mother tongue and the literally translation for Yao Siew Kia literally means "Demon child" aka naughty, nasty kid.

#14

If their first name is the same as their last name.

William Williams, Michael Michaels, Daniel Daniels, Glen Glenn, John Johnson, etc.

circusmonkeybrain Report

#15

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Used to know a kid in school named Richard Ryder (Rider?) Not sure how the last name was spelled

poweredbyford87 , Leeloo Thefirst Report

#16

“First Name” Junior never felt right with me. Feels narcissistic to name your child the same as yourself. It’s like he’s never gonna carve his own identity he’s always gonna be known as an extension-sequel of you

Unamericandav Report

butternutsquash avatar
Lydsylou
Lydsylou
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We've got a name that's been used for 5 generations of our family. Both my uncle and brother use it as a middle name but my great grandad is both junior and senior because his son and father use the same name

#17

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Satan, Beelzebub, Judas

buttfook , Francesco Alberti Report

tanne82 avatar
Me
Me
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I appreciate that you are not allowed to use names like this in germany. Poor children.

#18

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Nevaeh

Alice-Rabbithole , Ketut Subiyanto Report

asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they always tell you it heaven spelled backwards

#19

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Brand names

Irrespond , Jueun Song Report

asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know a kid named Kenzo because his mum likes handbags

#20

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Any name that's written using their syllabic pronunciation. I know of a kid whose name is Kahydiynn. Like what the f**k?

DatsunTigger , Karolina Grabowska Report

#21

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard A boy named Sue.

mtthwas , Monstera Production Report

#22

Anything ending in -aiden, using an "X" in place of "cks" (Jaxon vs Jackson), intentional misspelling of names, forcing the kid into a life of correcting the pronunciation of a name that is easy to pronounce when spelled normally, and really just anything stupid that they named a kid because it's "unique".

Becky1111111 Report

ivwalter23 avatar
IvyWall
IvyWall
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I interviewed a young lady with Mle written as the first name. I was thinking Mm-leh Nope. It's pronounced M L. E (Emily).

#23

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Mune

debtopramenschultz , Skyler Ewing Report

#24

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard I am the third of four boys My mother really wanted a girl and when she was pregnant with me she pinned all her hopes on me being a girl. This is before sonograms were common. When I came out a boy she named me Curt. Not Curtis or Kurt, Curt. Which means rude.

theColonelsc2 , Anna Shvets Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have to stretch at this one being a bad name. I've known a number of Curt's over the years and none of them have ever had an issue with the name.

#25

"My Parents Don't Like Me": 55 People Share The Most Hilariously Unfortunate Names They've Heard Renesmee. Coworker’s granddaughter was named that.

Stay_Over_There Report

#26

Newt Gingrich.
Imagine having a baby, looking down into its precious face, and saying deadpan to the nurse, “Newt Gingrich. Put that on the birth certificate.”

Tough_Stomach815 Report

friederleimenstoll avatar
Fred L.
Fred L.
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, the original is using Newt but is named Newton. And using surnames for a second name is a perfectly normal tradition. That being said, the main problem here is not the name itself but being named after this sorry excuse of a human being.

#27

A first name that rhymes with your last name.

Marionberry-Superb Report

jameskilpatrick avatar
NetworkMan
NetworkMan
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll have you know I have a very great friend in Rome named Biggus Dickus.

#28

Elon Musk’s kids’ names are a joke.

303Pickles Report

#29

Any name intentionally given by parents that's a character from entertainment. Your kid is not a pet, car, boat, or bong.

Hutterite_mile Report

#30

Mine. My first name has an "r" in it. Both of my patents needed speech therapy to say that letter. I COULDN'T SAY MY OWN F*****G NAME UNTIL F*****G HIGH SCHOOL!!! There's a reason I use my middle name. I genuinely think it was spite because I was an oopsie baby. Bullied relentlessly for years, including by my first ex and a famous comedian's nephew.

lizziewrites Report

asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a teacher who had a speech impedament for the letter R and her name was Maria so she just went by Mia.

#31

Any name that is an alternative spelling or fake-Gaelic name.

Like “Jaxon” or “Graclyn.”

DeeLite04 Report

nijland-lydia avatar
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as it is not Jhackxsonn or Ghraeclynn , I don't have a big problem with that. Names and spelling evolve naturally. Image we would still spell our names like they did 500 or even 200 years ago...

#32

My aunt swears that at the hospital a woman named her child A*****e pronounced A-sho-lee

vlad_inhaler Report

#33

When the firstname/lastname combination does not work for a name.

Prime example-- North West (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter). She's either named after a direction on a map or a defunct airline (as if Kimye would fly commercial).

crazycatlady331 Report

asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rob Morrow named his kid ”Tu” do the name is Tu Morrow. Tomorrow. Why not just go to the school and pay the bullies.

#34

Gaylord

RedChia1080 Report

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
3 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've long wondered about that one. Wikipedia says that: Gaylord is a name of Norman French origin, from the Old French gaillard meaning "joyful" or "high-spirited". It might have still worked out well in the 19th century.

#35

Pubert

nipplechopz Report

asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The youngest baby from Addams Family Values movie

#36

I used to work with someone named Kyler. I was waiting for another coworker when he walked passed with a friend, friend goes “dude I have to ask, why didn’t your parents choose Kyle or Tyler?” Couldn’t help but chuckle

Only_Pop_6793 Report

asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps this was a compromise between the two. Kyler was still an ok name and far from the other terrible things on this list.

#37

Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo

Cuish Report

#38

I know a Seven. That isn't his nickname, that's his legal name. I also know a (cis) man named Claire whose parents named him that. 

Spencer2091 Report

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clair (without the French feminine ending) used to be primarily a male name. Don't forget John Wayne's real first name was Marion.

#39

From the time I was a kid up until his death my grandpa always SWORE up and down that he used to know a man named Harry A. Hole.

I still never figured out if he was f*****g with us or not.

AllyBeth Report

#40

Last name was Hunt, and they still named him Michael. The poor kid.

zandeen Report

#41

Nixon for a girl. I have taught two, and yikes...

Seesaw-Commercial Report

#42

Barry McCockiner

Difficult_Intern_586 Report

#43

Any of that Home Depot brand s**t: Kingsley, Kingston, Brixton, Brickley, Broccoli.

General-Handle-4516 Report

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kingsley Amis the author was born long before Home Depot was created.

#44

I've encountered a kid called Hades Azazel

tired_gnome Report

#45

Giselle - I know someone with this name. Her parents call her Gis/Jizz.

MN_Gneiss Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All things considered, Giselle is actually a sweet name. Gisele Bundchen and my personal favourite, Gisele Shaw.

#46

Candy, Desire...etc.

MidianMistress Report

#47

“There was a boy called Eustace Clarence Scrubbs, and he almost deserved it.”

wayfaringpanda Report

rpepperpot avatar
The Other Guest
The Other Guest
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone once said, those were bold words coming from a man named Clive Staples.

#48

Boomquifa

dickcheese_flambe Report

asjab4000 avatar
Kim
Kim
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That one is messed up, you can’t even make a nickname that sounds better. They actually just sound worse.

#49

Richard, or a name that makes a joke with their last name like Harry D***s (I met one)

Joellama69 Report

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've heard that on the first day of training for anyone in the UK worked on radio/TV call-in programmes, you are specifically told never to put anyone through if they give their name as "Mike Hunt" and a short list of other names. On the subject of Mike Hunt: http://www.britishcomedy.org.uk/comedy/radioactive.htm

#50

It's pronounced Oz wee pay.

trace-evidence Report

#51

Ophelia.

She died heartbroken and an orphan. I think it’s too intentional to pick this name of all the many names of Shakespeare’s leading ladies. (but Ophelia is very pretty name, still.)

AbrocomaCold5990 Report

rpepperpot avatar
The Other Guest
The Other Guest
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dunno about it being pretty. It always sounds like "Oh, feel ya!" to my ear.

#52

Little Jerry

tormented-student Report

#53

Can’t believe some people are living breathing human beings with the name D**k

MuscleMountainMan Report

#54

KAREN

mariahscurry Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a number of friends named Karen and this has been a source of pain and embarrassment for them. BP has a habit of using this trope too often. I wish people would come up with something new.

#55

Bartholemew

Intergamer_200 Report

