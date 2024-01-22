ADVERTISEMENT

We probably all have that one eccentric coworker who has one or more weird habits. If you don't – you're most likely that weird colleague yourself. Sometimes these quirks are harmless and even amusing. Other times, it can veer into the realm of the annoying and the bizarre. Hardly any of us would want a colleague to start clipping their nails next to us, right?

People shared some hilarious stories about their coworkers under the #MyWeirdCoworker hashtag. It was part of a long-going segment on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The host asked Twitter users to post the wildest and most interesting stories about their weird coworkers, and boy, did they deliver.

Image credits: jimmyfallon