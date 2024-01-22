Jimmy Fallon Asked People To Share Weird Things Their Coworkers Did (65 Answers)
We probably all have that one eccentric coworker who has one or more weird habits. If you don't – you're most likely that weird colleague yourself. Sometimes these quirks are harmless and even amusing. Other times, it can veer into the realm of the annoying and the bizarre. Hardly any of us would want a colleague to start clipping their nails next to us, right?
People shared some hilarious stories about their coworkers under the #MyWeirdCoworker hashtag. It was part of a long-going segment on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The host asked Twitter users to post the wildest and most interesting stories about their weird coworkers, and boy, did they deliver.
I had a colleague who simply signed birthday cards with "Well done." followed by his name. As he has the same name as me, I started trying to get hold of the cards before him so I could write "Well done." followed by my name so that he'd either have to copy me or write something different :D