A while ago, I joined an Instagram challenge called @roomportraitclub. Every Saturday, a photo of a room is posted and artists from all around the world are invited to interpret it in any way they choose. This weekly challenge has become my weekly addiction.

Sometimes I add famous people, other times animals, depending on my mood or what suits the particular room. These are a few dedicated to iconic women, queens in their own right. They are quirky, and fun, and make me smile. I hope they make you feel the same.

More info: Etsy | Instagram