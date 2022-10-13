My Paintings Of Queens (19 Pics)
A while ago, I joined an Instagram challenge called @roomportraitclub. Every Saturday, a photo of a room is posted and artists from all around the world are invited to interpret it in any way they choose. This weekly challenge has become my weekly addiction.
Sometimes I add famous people, other times animals, depending on my mood or what suits the particular room. These are a few dedicated to iconic women, queens in their own right. They are quirky, and fun, and make me smile. I hope they make you feel the same.
What A Good Boy!
A4 mixed media on 300gsm paper
Day At The Races
A4 mixed media on 300gsm paper
Queen Of Hearts
A4 mixed media on paper SOLD
Succession
A4 mixed media on paper
Liz & Monty
A4 mixed media on paper
Green Queen
A4 mixed media on paper SOLD
Iris Was Here
A3 mixed media on paper SOLD
Iris On The Wall
A4 mixed media on paper
Sitting With Ruth
A4 mixed media on paper SOLD
What Would Ruth Say?
A4 mixed media on paper
In Bed With Marilyn
A4 mixed media on paper
Payday
A4 mixed media on paper
Smoking Marilyn
A5 mixed media on paper
Life’s Too Short To Do Dishes
A5 mixed media on paper
Marilyn
A4 mixed media on paper
Frida’s Monkey
A5 mixed media on paper SOLD
Frida’s Parrot
A5 mixed media on paper SOLD
Rise & Shine
A3 mixed media on paper SOLD
Betty & Ginger
A4 mixed media on paper SOLD