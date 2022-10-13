A while ago, I joined an Instagram challenge called @roomportraitclub. Every Saturday, a photo of a room is posted and artists from all around the world are invited to interpret it in any way they choose. This weekly challenge has become my weekly addiction.

Sometimes I add famous people, other times animals, depending on my mood or what suits the particular room. These are a few dedicated to iconic women, queens in their own right. They are quirky, and fun, and make me smile. I hope they make you feel the same.

More info: Etsy | Instagram

#1

What A Good Boy!

A4 mixed media on 300gsm paper

#2

Day At The Races

A4 mixed media on 300gsm paper

#3

Queen Of Hearts

A4 mixed media on paper SOLD

#4

Succession

A4 mixed media on paper

#5

Liz & Monty

A4 mixed media on paper

#6

Green Queen

A4 mixed media on paper SOLD

#7

Iris Was Here

A3 mixed media on paper SOLD

#8

Iris On The Wall

A4 mixed media on paper

#9

Sitting With Ruth

A4 mixed media on paper SOLD

#10

What Would Ruth Say?

A4 mixed media on paper

#11

In Bed With Marilyn

A4 mixed media on paper

#12

Payday

A4 mixed media on paper

#13

Smoking Marilyn

A5 mixed media on paper

#14

Life’s Too Short To Do Dishes

A5 mixed media on paper

#15

Marilyn

A4 mixed media on paper

#16

Frida’s Monkey

A5 mixed media on paper SOLD

#17

Frida’s Parrot

A5 mixed media on paper SOLD

#18

Rise & Shine

A3 mixed media on paper SOLD

#19

Betty & Ginger

A4 mixed media on paper SOLD

