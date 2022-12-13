Ever since I first saw the trend on Tik Tok in 2020, I knew my husband and I had to dress in 80’s attire and take awkward photos at Jcpenneys. Finally, after two years of musing, we officially committed and I began planning our outfits.

We went to Old Navy for most of our costumes, only ordering our accessories (glasses, belts, shoes) from Amazon. Instead of going to Jcpenneys, we decided to include our photographer friend, Jake Ebersole who was excited to participate.

Coincidentally, we took the photos on our anniversary, which my husband and I both had forgotten until Facebook memories reminded us (oops).

