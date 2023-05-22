Among these pictures, I'm thrilled to share my experience of observing and photographing my squirrel friend Wonky and her babies with you.

Last year, I was fortunate enough to have my outdoor squirrel studio right next to where Wonky had moved her babies to a new squirrel drey. This gave me the perfect opportunity to observe and photograph them as they explored their new neighborhood.

Through my photographs, I aim to showcase the unique personalities and behaviors of these creatures. Each shot is carefully composed to capture the essence of the squirrel and the beauty of nature.

For me, wildlife photography is a passion, and I've developed a close relationship with these squirrels over time. Patience, observation, and an open mind are essential when it comes to capturing the beauty of nature, and I hope this shows in the pictures.

Thank you for joining me on this journey and for allowing me to share my story and photographs with you.

