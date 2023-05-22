Among these pictures, I'm thrilled to share my experience of observing and photographing my squirrel friend Wonky and her babies with you.

Last year, I was fortunate enough to have my outdoor squirrel studio right next to where Wonky had moved her babies to a new squirrel drey. This gave me the perfect opportunity to observe and photograph them as they explored their new neighborhood.

Through my photographs, I aim to showcase the unique personalities and behaviors of these creatures. Each shot is carefully composed to capture the essence of the squirrel and the beauty of nature.

For me, wildlife photography is a passion, and I've developed a close relationship with these squirrels over time. Patience, observation, and an open mind are essential when it comes to capturing the beauty of nature, and I hope this shows in the pictures.

Thank you for joining me on this journey and for allowing me to share my story and photographs with you.

If you would like to see more of the photos I previously posted on Bored Panda, click here, here or here.

#1

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#2

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Coming down! Get outta the way!

#3

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
Jef Bateman
Jef Bateman
Community Member
47 minutes ago

I'm not sure what is going on here.

#4

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
14 minutes ago

the squirrel version of a piggy back ride for the kiddos.

#5

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#6

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
14 minutes ago

He seems suspicious of your motives.

#7

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
13 minutes ago

The two lane highway of the forest.

#8

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
13 minutes ago

That's an adorable portrait!

#9

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#10

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#11

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#12

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#13

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Love this one; it should be higher up.

#14

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#15

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#16

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#17

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#18

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#19

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#20

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#21

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#22

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#23

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#24

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#25

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#26

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#27

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#28

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#29

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#30

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#31

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#32

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#33

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#34

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#35

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#36

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#37

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#38

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#39

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#40

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#41

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#42

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#43

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#44

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#45

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#46

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#47

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#48

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#49

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#50

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#51

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#52

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#53

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#54

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#55

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#56

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#57

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#58

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#59

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#60

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#61

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#62

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#63

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#64

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
#65

I Brought My Studio To The Forrest And Found Some Squirrel Super Models

Johnny Kääpä
