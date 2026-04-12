‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

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My 600-Lb.Life star Dolly Martinez has passed away at the age of 30, with the news confirmed by her family on April 11.

The reality TV personality, who appeared on season 10 of the TLC series, had shared her struggles with health and personal challenges during her time on the show.

While details surrounding her passing remain limited, the update has sparked reactions among viewers who remember her journey.

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Highlights Dolly Martinez’s sister, Lindsey Cooper, confirmed the 30-year-old reality star passed away on April 11.

Known for her appearance on Season 10 of My 600-Lb. Life, Martinez openly shared her battles with severe obesity and mental health challenges.

Fans and viewers remembered Dolly for her bright personality.

Dolly Martinez’s family confirmed her passing and shared an emotional tribute

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

Martinez’s sister, Lindsey Cooper, announced the news in a heartfelt message on Facebook, remembering her sister for her personality and presence.

“Dolly had the brightest personality… she could light up any room with her laughter, her kindness, and her loving spirit,” she wrote. “She had a way of making everyone feel special.”

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She also shared that, while the family is grieving, she finds comfort in believing Dolly has been reunited with their late father.

Image credits: TLC

Image credits: TLC

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“Rest peacefully, Dolly. You will always be loved, always be missed, and never forgotten.”

The post came shortly after Cooper had shared that Dolly was in the hospital “fighting for her life”, though further details about her health at the time were not made public.

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

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Following the news of her demise, online viewers paid tribute.

“RIP Dolly she was my favorite episode with her face staring at the eggs cooking,” wrote one user, while another added, “Aww she tried to get surgery and was denied. She also lost 40lbs. She was trying.”

Dolly’s journey on the TLC also highlighted ongoing health and personal struggles

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

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Martinez appeared on season 10 of the TLC series, which documents the lives of individuals dealing with severe obesity over the course of a year.

At the start of her episode in 2022, she weighed around 593 pounds and relied on supplemental oxygen. She also spoke openly about living with ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder, and bipolar disorder, explaining that food became a coping mechanism for what she described as “darker thoughts.”

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

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During filming, she moved from Fort Worth to Houston to be closer to bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in hopes of qualifying for weight-loss surgery.

While she managed to lose around 40 pounds over several months, she was ultimately not approved for the procedure due to her unstable living situation and limited progress.

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

Image credits: TLC

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Her personal life also faced challenges. At one point, she experienced homelessness and had a complicated relationship with her family, though later updates suggested she had begun reconnecting with them and was in a more stable environment.

Image credits: TLC

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Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

Martinez’s story was one of several from the show that highlighted the complexities of long-term health struggles. In recent years, multiple former participants have passed away, including Larry Myers Jr., who died in 2023.

“We have to take our health seriously,” wrote one user

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