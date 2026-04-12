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‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30
My 600-Lb Life star Dolly Martinez smiling, wearing glasses and a pink tie-dye top with tattoos on her arms and chest.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At Age 30

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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My 600-Lb.Life star Dolly Martinez has passed away at the age of 30, with the news confirmed by her family on April 11.

The reality TV personality, who appeared on season 10 of the TLC series, had shared her struggles with health and personal challenges during her time on the show.

While details surrounding her passing remain limited, the update has sparked reactions among viewers who remember her journey.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Dolly Martinez’s sister, Lindsey Cooper, confirmed the 30-year-old reality star passed away on April 11.
    • Known for her appearance on Season 10 of My 600-Lb. Life, Martinez openly shared her battles with severe obesity and mental health challenges.
    • Fans and viewers remembered Dolly for her bright personality.

    Dolly Martinez’s family confirmed her passing and shared an emotional tribute

    My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez with pink hair and glasses smiling in a casual setting with a sunflower tattoo visible.

    Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

    Martinez’s sister, Lindsey Cooper, announced the news in a heartfelt message on Facebook, remembering her sister for her personality and presence.

    “Dolly had the brightest personality… she could light up any room with her laughter, her kindness, and her loving spirit,” she wrote. “She had a way of making everyone feel special.”

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    She also shared that, while the family is grieving, she finds comfort in believing Dolly has been reunited with their late father.

    My 600-Lb Life star Dolly Martinez with blue hair and floral dress lying on a colorful bed in a home setting.

    Image credits: TLC

    Comment saying Thats so sad, she was so sweet in a light blue speech bubble on a messaging app screen.

    Comment reading surprised she made it that far, related to My 600-Lb Life star Dolly Martinez passing away at age 30.

    Dolly Martinez from My 600-Lb Life with colorful hair and red glasses wearing a leopard print top indoors.

    Image credits: TLC

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    “Rest peacefully, Dolly. You will always be loved, always be missed, and never forgotten.”

    The post came shortly after Cooper had shared that Dolly was in the hospital “fighting for her life”, though further details about her health at the time were not made public.

    Dolly Martinez from My 600-Lb. Life smiling and holding a carton of colorful Easter eggs while making a peace sign.

    Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

    Comment on social media post about Dolly Martinez from My 600-Lb. Life expressing a negative opinion with emojis visible.

    Chat message saying her 600 lb life episode and update episode were outrageous, with crying and disappointed face emojis.

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    Following the news of her demise, online viewers paid tribute.

    “RIP Dolly she was my favorite episode with her face staring at the eggs cooking,” wrote one user, while another added, “Aww she tried to get surgery and was denied. She also lost 40lbs. She was trying.”

    Dolly’s journey on the TLC also highlighted ongoing health and personal struggles

    Two women smiling outside, one wearing a purple top and the other in a black and white striped shirt, My 600-Lb. Life star.

    Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

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    Martinez appeared on season 10 of the TLC series, which documents the lives of individuals dealing with severe obesity over the course of a year.

    At the start of her episode in 2022, she weighed around 593 pounds and relied on supplemental oxygen. She also spoke openly about living with ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder, and bipolar disorder, explaining that food became a coping mechanism for what she described as “darker thoughts.”

    Dolly Martinez from My 600-Lb Life wearing glasses and a pink tie-dye dress, smiling indoors with visible tattoos.

    Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

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    Comment expressing condolences and urging kindness regarding the passing of My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez.

    During filming, she moved from Fort Worth to Houston to be closer to bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in hopes of qualifying for weight-loss surgery.

    While she managed to lose around 40 pounds over several months, she was ultimately not approved for the procedure due to her unstable living situation and limited progress.

    Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

    Dolly Martinez from My 600-Lb. Life smiling outside wearing a polka dot dress next to a red vehicle on a sunny day

    Image credits: TLC

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    Social media post showing text about responsibility and choices, related to My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez news.

    Comment expressing sympathy and referencing My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez’s passing at age 30 with a sad emoji.

    Her personal life also faced challenges. At one point, she experienced homelessness and had a complicated relationship with her family, though later updates suggested she had begun reconnecting with them and was in a more stable environment.My 600-Lb Life star Dolly Martinez sitting on a couch, smiling and making peace signs with her hands.

    Image credits: TLC

    Comment about Dolly Martinez from My 600-Lb Life sharing her weight loss efforts and struggle with surgery denial.

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    ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star Dolly Martinez smiling outdoors with a man wearing a Baylor cap in a sunny backyard setting

    Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

    Martinez’s story was one of several from the show that highlighted the complexities of long-term health struggles. In recent years, multiple former participants have passed away, including Larry Myers Jr., who died in 2023.

    “We have to take our health seriously,” wrote one user

    Social media comment expressing condolences for My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez with praying hand emojis.

    Text message screenshot with a blue profile icon, stating a controversial opinion about a 600-pound individual.

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    Comment expressing sadness over the passing of My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez at a young age.

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    Comment about health and condolences related to My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez’s passing shared in a social media post.

    Comment on a social media post expressing that nobody is shocked by the news about My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez passing away at age 30.

    Person wearing glasses and a blue shirt in a casual setting, engaging in a thoughtful online discussion.

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    Comment expressing sadness and prayers for ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star Dolly Martinez and her family amid harsh online remarks.

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    Comment saying No surprise there with reaction emojis below, related to My 600-Lb Life star Dolly Martinez news.

    Comment bubble with text "….I mean, im not surprised" from a social media post reacting to My 600-Lb Life star Dolly Martinez passing away.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the passing of My 600-Lb Life star Dolly Martinez.

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    Comment on social media post containing criticism about weight, referencing My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez passing away.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

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