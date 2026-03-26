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Most animal rescues tell familiar stories — abandonment, neglect, the occasional dramatic before-and-after. But some problems don’t look urgent at first glance. They look soft. Overfed. Even a little cute. And that’s exactly why they’re often ignored.

The Big House Cats was built around one of those problems: feline obesity. Not as a side issue, but as the whole mission. Here, the goal isn’t just rescue — it’s reversal. A slow, deliberate return from a condition that’s far more serious than most people realize.

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