This Online Community Roasts MLMs And Pyramid Schemes One Screenshot At A Time (79 New Posts)
Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) is a strategy based on distributors selling goods or services, in the meantime attracting new recruits to the company. These salespeople are incentivized to draw others in by receiving a percentage from their sales. The same way, the newbies are encouraged not only to sell products but to look for likely candidates to join under their wing.
“Sounds a lot like a pyramid scheme,” you might think. And you’re right. The two are definitely alike; however, one is legal, the other—not so much. Also known as network marketing, MLM is a legitimate process, yet the line between the two can often get somewhat faded.
Whether it’s a pyramid scheme or a MLM company, some distributors can get way out of line to increase their sales. Such instances deserve shaming, and that’s exactly what the ‘Anti MLM’ community members on Reddit do. They share screenshots and memes and roast them one image at a time. We collected some of the best examples, covering the heartless, the crazy, and the foolish of multi-level marketing representatives for you to enjoy.
An Mlm I Could Get Behind
Taken From Facebook, But Huns Are Getting Bold
Using Her Husbands Death To Sell Nails Strips
The Only Possible Explanation
I'm Doing This At 6cm Dilated!
Just Getting Straight To The Point
God, Just Shut The F**k Up Already!
The Nerve. My Grandma Passed Away The Day Before I Got This Message
Coffee Shop Isn’t Having It
Now This Is Heartwarming
As Seen On Whitepeopletwitter
At What Point Will Huns Begin To Realize This Isn’t Normal?
Holy Personal And Possible(?) Hippa Violation. I Hope This Lady Loses Her Job
Report her to her employer and to any associated regulatory agencies.
Paparazzi Paid For Her Gas
Girl On My Facebook Posted This… She’s Dead Serious…
Just Got This Text From A “Friend”
Came Across This Beaut In One Of My Facebook Groups
Our Daughter Passed Away Last Month. My Husband Received This Message Today From Someone He Knew In Highschool
They Better Leave The Poor Rats Alone!
I Like Sharing This With The Mlm Huns; They Always Have The Same Thing To Say, "Those People Didn't Try Hard Enough"
Wow. This says it all right here. That's Federal Trade Commission reporting ...
I Was Sick To My Stomach Thinking My Friend Got Sucked In
Wedding Photographer Received This Message From A Potential Client To Join Her Mlm Or The Client Wouldn’t Sign The Contract
Last Minute April Fool I Did For My Husband
Well This Seems Unethical
It’s Spooky Szn, Huns!
Soon As I See These I'm Checked Out
I Think This Is Extremely Disrespectful! Poor Possum Didn't Ask For This!
Because Regular Old Water Apparently Isn’t Hydrating
No Words
And Then Her Ob Called Her A Boss Babe
Ok But Can U Not
Woah Look At Those Results!
Saw On Fb Today 😂 At Least She’s Got A Good Sense Of Humor
I Just Wanted To Sell A Skillet
She Was The Reason I Had To Say No Mlm Recommendations
So A Student Sent This To The Entire College System…
My Stepmom Reached Out To Me After Two Years Of No Contact
It’s The Order For Me
Who’s Gonna Tell Her?
I think it’s interesting that scientists still don’t know exactly how paracetamol works.
How Friggin Sad Is This
My Optometrists Office, Of All F***ing Places
"Lady Gaga" At Monat Reunion
Spotted At Hobby Lobby And Got A Chuckle
I'll Take Things That Didn't Happen For $200
Sounds like the first draft of a script for a cr*ppy advert