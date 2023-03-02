Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) is a strategy based on distributors selling goods or services, in the meantime attracting new recruits to the company. These salespeople are incentivized to draw others in by receiving a percentage from their sales. The same way, the newbies are encouraged not only to sell products but to look for likely candidates to join under their wing.

“Sounds a lot like a pyramid scheme,” you might think. And you’re right. The two are definitely alike; however, one is legal, the other—not so much. Also known as network marketing, MLM is a legitimate process, yet the line between the two can often get somewhat faded.

Whether it’s a pyramid scheme or a MLM company, some distributors can get way out of line to increase their sales. Such instances deserve shaming, and that’s exactly what the ‘Anti MLM’ community members on Reddit do. They share screenshots and memes and roast them one image at a time. We collected some of the best examples, covering the heartless, the crazy, and the foolish of multi-level marketing representatives for you to enjoy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

An Mlm I Could Get Behind

An Mlm I Could Get Behind

puregrace79 Report

29points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could we make it 2? My house is small.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#2

Taken From Facebook, But Huns Are Getting Bold

Taken From Facebook, But Huns Are Getting Bold

the_pink_witch Report

25points
POST
Fxnglhl
Fxnglhl
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

at least they're being honest i guess

2
2points
reply
#3

Using Her Husbands Death To Sell Nails Strips

Using Her Husbands Death To Sell Nails Strips

deetailor Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#4

The Only Possible Explanation

The Only Possible Explanation

Radiant_Ad6909 Report

18points
POST
#5

I'm Doing This At 6cm Dilated!

I'm Doing This At 6cm Dilated!

BloodAngel85 Report

17points
POST
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In case someone doesn't know what that means: she is about to give birth.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#6

Just Getting Straight To The Point

Just Getting Straight To The Point

Smithmonkey98 Report

16points
POST
Eric C.
Eric C.
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't Babylon Bee akin to The Onion? This seems more like a trolling article

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

God, Just Shut The F**k Up Already!

God, Just Shut The F**k Up Already!

WangHalen Report

15points
POST
#8

The Nerve. My Grandma Passed Away The Day Before I Got This Message

The Nerve. My Grandma Passed Away The Day Before I Got This Message

Culurfolgurl Report

15points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What’s wrong with people???

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#9

Coffee Shop Isn’t Having It

Coffee Shop Isn’t Having It

reddit.com Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Chatgpt Got Wise To Mlms

Chatgpt Got Wise To Mlms

TheEpicFiend Report

15points
POST
#11

Now This Is Heartwarming

Now This Is Heartwarming

sammy_smiless Report

14points
POST
#12

As Seen On Whitepeopletwitter

As Seen On Whitepeopletwitter

twuraychel Report

14points
POST
Joolee
Joolee
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Desperation. That's how they suck people in.

0
0points
reply
#13

At What Point Will Huns Begin To Realize This Isn’t Normal?

At What Point Will Huns Begin To Realize This Isn’t Normal?

reddit.com Report

13points
POST
TheQueenZ
TheQueenZ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jeesh all these using deaths and children. I just can't take it. These people have no souls.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Holy Personal And Possible(?) Hippa Violation. I Hope This Lady Loses Her Job

Holy Personal And Possible(?) Hippa Violation. I Hope This Lady Loses Her Job

Ann_Summers Report

13points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Report her to her employer and to any associated regulatory agencies.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#15

Paparazzi Paid For Her Gas

Paparazzi Paid For Her Gas

SplashBroSteph Report

12points
POST
Joolee
Joolee
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a load of s**t

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#16

Girl On My Facebook Posted This… She’s Dead Serious…

Girl On My Facebook Posted This… She’s Dead Serious…

BustingCaptain Report

12points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who the heck is spending $10 per day on lunch??

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Just Got This Text From A “Friend”

Just Got This Text From A “Friend”

disney071010 Report

11points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing like the personal touch

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Came Across This Beaut In One Of My Facebook Groups

Came Across This Beaut In One Of My Facebook Groups

LusciousMalfoy92 Report

11points
POST
Eric C.
Eric C.
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like a formula for expensive pee.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

Our Daughter Passed Away Last Month. My Husband Received This Message Today From Someone He Knew In Highschool

Our Daughter Passed Away Last Month. My Husband Received This Message Today From Someone He Knew In Highschool

boojudeboo Report

10points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"On a lighter note...". Totally tone-deaf

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

They Better Leave The Poor Rats Alone!

They Better Leave The Poor Rats Alone!

Icecream_headaches Report

10points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Upvote even if it turns out to be not true.

0
0points
reply
#21

I Like Sharing This With The Mlm Huns; They Always Have The Same Thing To Say, "Those People Didn't Try Hard Enough"

I Like Sharing This With The Mlm Huns; They Always Have The Same Thing To Say, "Those People Didn't Try Hard Enough"

waynestractor Report

10points
POST
LazierPanda
LazierPanda
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. This says it all right here. That's Federal Trade Commission reporting ...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

I Was Sick To My Stomach Thinking My Friend Got Sucked In

I Was Sick To My Stomach Thinking My Friend Got Sucked In

CannaZebra Report

10points
POST
#23

Wedding Photographer Received This Message From A Potential Client To Join Her Mlm Or The Client Wouldn’t Sign The Contract

Wedding Photographer Received This Message From A Potential Client To Join Her Mlm Or The Client Wouldn’t Sign The Contract

prettyinpink__ Report

9points
POST
#24

Last Minute April Fool I Did For My Husband

Last Minute April Fool I Did For My Husband

eight-oh-kate Report

9points
POST
#25

Well This Seems Unethical

Well This Seems Unethical

MaxJets69 Report

9points
POST
Joolee
Joolee
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really? They're like little lice, they get in there when you're susceptible

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

It’s Spooky Szn, Huns!

It’s Spooky Szn, Huns!

ohnochels Report

9points
POST
#27

Soon As I See These I'm Checked Out

Soon As I See These I'm Checked Out

Astronaut_Chicken Report

9points
POST
#28

I Think This Is Extremely Disrespectful! Poor Possum Didn't Ask For This!

I Think This Is Extremely Disrespectful! Poor Possum Didn't Ask For This!

HelloIamOnTheNet Report

9points
POST
#29

Because Regular Old Water Apparently Isn’t Hydrating

Because Regular Old Water Apparently Isn’t Hydrating

everydaybaker Report

9points
POST
#30

No Words

No Words

itred09 Report

9points
POST
#31

And Then Her Ob Called Her A Boss Babe

And Then Her Ob Called Her A Boss Babe

chronic-neurotic Report

9points
POST
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Conversations that never happened 101...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

Ok But Can U Not

Ok But Can U Not

lovingverbosity Report

9points
POST
Meeliasi
Meeliasi
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

„Barely noticeable“ 😂😂😂😂😂

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

Woah Look At Those Results!

Woah Look At Those Results!

empicecream Report

9points
POST
Joolee
Joolee
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Before and after what? Putting earrings on?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Saw On Fb Today 😂 At Least She’s Got A Good Sense Of Humor

Saw On Fb Today 😂 At Least She’s Got A Good Sense Of Humor

Kasanala Report

9points
POST
#35

I Just Wanted To Sell A Skillet

I Just Wanted To Sell A Skillet

chiefdragonborn Report

8points
POST
#36

She Was The Reason I Had To Say No Mlm Recommendations

She Was The Reason I Had To Say No Mlm Recommendations

anamorphosee Report

8points
POST
#37

So A Student Sent This To The Entire College System…

So A Student Sent This To The Entire College System…

ImAprincess_YesIam Report

8points
POST
#38

My Stepmom Reached Out To Me After Two Years Of No Contact

My Stepmom Reached Out To Me After Two Years Of No Contact

GingerontheRocks Report

8points
POST
#39

It’s The Order For Me

It’s The Order For Me

thekeirsh Report

8points
POST
#40

Who’s Gonna Tell Her?

Who’s Gonna Tell Her?

i-wanted-that-iced Report

8points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it’s interesting that scientists still don’t know exactly how paracetamol works.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

How Friggin Sad Is This

How Friggin Sad Is This

Grouchy_taco Report

8points
POST
#42

My Optometrists Office, Of All F***ing Places

My Optometrists Office, Of All F***ing Places

ChemicalEscapes Report

8points
POST
#43

"Lady Gaga" At Monat Reunion

"Lady Gaga" At Monat Reunion

KSULadyEngineer Report

8points
POST
#44

Spotted At Hobby Lobby And Got A Chuckle

Spotted At Hobby Lobby And Got A Chuckle

michelle_eva04 Report

8points
POST
#45

I'll Take Things That Didn't Happen For $200

I'll Take Things That Didn't Happen For $200

hiveminded5 Report

8points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like the first draft of a script for a cr*ppy advert

0
0points
reply
#46

This Is So Tiring

This Is So Tiring

tayrich7 Report

8points
POST
#47

Gave Me A Chuckle

Gave Me A Chuckle

FixMyCondo Report

8points
POST
#48

Got Sent This Shit After A Bridal Expo I Didn’t Even Go To But Got Tickets For

Got Sent This Shit After A Bridal Expo I Didn’t Even Go To But Got Tickets For

annahbananahx3 Report

8points
POST
#49

Godfucking Damnit

Godfucking Damnit

purpleprawns Report

8points
POST
#50

Posted By A Hun Who “Owns Her Own Business” Selling I’m Sure You Can Guess Which Essential Oils

Posted By A Hun Who “Owns Her Own Business” Selling I’m Sure You Can Guess Which Essential Oils

lunatoons291 Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Anyone Else See Any Huns Capitalizing On The School Shooting To Market Their Mlm Today?

Anyone Else See Any Huns Capitalizing On The School Shooting To Market Their Mlm Today?

DammitMeredith Report

8points
POST
#52

How To Spot A Narcissist …

How To Spot A Narcissist …

zlta Report

7points
POST
#53

Took My Cat To A New Vet Today... Immediate No

Took My Cat To A New Vet Today... Immediate No

addie43 Report

7points
POST
#54

I Am Pretty Sure Tsa Does Not Allow "Medical-Grade Water" In Your Carry-On But Ok Cult Leader Hun

I Am Pretty Sure Tsa Does Not Allow "Medical-Grade Water" In Your Carry-On But Ok Cult Leader Hun

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#55

My Military Friend Posted This

My Military Friend Posted This

LoreanPribbley Report

7points
POST
Joolee
Joolee
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah, they'll lubricate the oesophagus and the butt hole so it can pass through very easily

0
0points
reply
#56

Uf

Uf

sassycat46932 Report

7points
POST
Monika Rhodes
Monika Rhodes
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That wallet just tops it off.

3
3points
reply
#57

Oven Roasted!

Oven Roasted!

pommespartyzone Report

7points
POST
#58

Doterra Is Now Also Good For Your Plumbing

Doterra Is Now Also Good For Your Plumbing

I-am-that-hero Report

6points
POST
#59

Still Feeling Bummed About The Breaking Up With My GF So I'm Binge-Watching The Simpsons. The First Episode I Put On Has Homer Getting Scammed By An Mlm

Still Feeling Bummed About The Breaking Up With My GF So I'm Binge-Watching The Simpsons. The First Episode I Put On Has Homer Getting Scammed By An Mlm

Purcival_ Report

6points
POST
#60

I Emailed Younique While Pretending To Be A Reporter So They Could See The Meme I Made Of Their CEO

I Emailed Younique While Pretending To Be A Reporter So They Could See The Meme I Made Of Their CEO

benpalmerhumor Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Seen At Local Target. You All Know Why

Seen At Local Target. You All Know Why

Kanky_Carrot Report

6points
POST
#62

Defaced Some Cutco Posters I Saw At My College

Defaced Some Cutco Posters I Saw At My College

Katherington Report

6points
POST
#63

Elon Musk Sliding Into Your Dms Like "Heyy Hunn"

Elon Musk Sliding Into Your Dms Like "Heyy Hunn"

khharagosh Report

6points
POST
#64

Yes, She Is Being Serious

Yes, She Is Being Serious

TrIpPydudee Report

6points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What does a new engine run nowadays?

0
0points
reply
#65

My Mom (Red) Thinks Her Cousin (Blue) Got Hacked 😅

My Mom (Red) Thinks Her Cousin (Blue) Got Hacked 😅

blankedy_blank Report

6points
POST
#66

Got Em'

Got Em'

IOnlyCameToArgue Report

6points
POST
#67

Not Really An Acceptable Answer

Not Really An Acceptable Answer

PM_ME_CUTE_PUPPERS Report

6points
POST
#68

No Herbalife

No Herbalife

RugbyBunny Report

6points
POST
#69

Plunder Consultants Will Soon Be Wielding Welding Machinery

Plunder Consultants Will Soon Be Wielding Welding Machinery

IAlreadyOrderedPizza Report

6points
POST
Joolee
Joolee
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTF? So does this mean - you can't get it off?

0
0points
reply
#70

And Then The Nursing Staff All Signed Up!

And Then The Nursing Staff All Signed Up!