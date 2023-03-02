Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) is a strategy based on distributors selling goods or services, in the meantime attracting new recruits to the company. These salespeople are incentivized to draw others in by receiving a percentage from their sales. The same way, the newbies are encouraged not only to sell products but to look for likely candidates to join under their wing.

“Sounds a lot like a pyramid scheme,” you might think. And you’re right. The two are definitely alike; however, one is legal, the other—not so much. Also known as network marketing, MLM is a legitimate process, yet the line between the two can often get somewhat faded.

Whether it’s a pyramid scheme or a MLM company, some distributors can get way out of line to increase their sales. Such instances deserve shaming, and that’s exactly what the ‘Anti MLM’ community members on Reddit do. They share screenshots and memes and roast them one image at a time. We collected some of the best examples, covering the heartless, the crazy, and the foolish of multi-level marketing representatives for you to enjoy.