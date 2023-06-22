In my mind, sunset is always a scenery that has many memories, deeply attached to unforgettable childhood memories. I used to wish to go far away to discover many new countries but forgot that I had not yet discovered the beauty of the sunset in every place in Vietnam - my hometown. Sunset in the hometown countryside is a moment in my heart that has many feelings and thoughts, but no less romantic and peaceful.

It would be great to see the sunset every afternoon. The quiet beach under the calm sky of the sunset is truly a must-see for shimmering landscape photos.

The sunset is a "miracle" in that it not only creates extremely unique, characteristic, and wonderful colors right in the sky but also brings many challenges. Sunset will usually pass very quickly. So if you spend a lot of time choosing the camera angle, you will accidentally miss many beautiful moments.

