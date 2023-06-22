In my mind, sunset is always a scenery that has many memories, deeply attached to unforgettable childhood memories. I used to wish to go far away to discover many new countries but forgot that I had not yet discovered the beauty of the sunset in every place in Vietnam - my hometown. Sunset in the hometown countryside is a moment in my heart that has many feelings and thoughts, but no less romantic and peaceful.

It would be great to see the sunset every afternoon. The quiet beach under the calm sky of the sunset is truly a must-see for shimmering landscape photos.

The sunset is a "miracle" in that it not only creates extremely unique, characteristic, and wonderful colors right in the sky but also brings many challenges. Sunset will usually pass very quickly. So if you spend a lot of time choosing the camera angle, you will accidentally miss many beautiful moments.

Sunset at the Westlake - Hanoi. I tried to walk out to the lake when a kid's kite flew above.

H.Minh Nguyen
#2

In Sapa - a town of fog

H.Minh Nguyen
#3

Lý Sơn Island is a small village in Quảng Ngãi province, in Vietnam.
People living in Lý Sơn island are still poor and have no smartphones or internet. The children there still hang out together every afternoon, they have fun with some traditional folk games, like kite, marble, hide and seek...

H.Minh Nguyen
#4


Living in a big city, I had never seen any miracle orange sunset like that.

H.Minh Nguyen
#5


This is the sunset in Lagi - a small fishing town in Phan Thiết - Vietnam.

H.Minh Nguyen
#6

It was a peaceful and quiet afternoon in Gia Lai - Vietnam.

H.Minh Nguyen
#7


The sun went down to the sea, where people are still swimming and playing "water volleyball".

H.Minh Nguyen
#8

The sun went down above an archway on Lý Sơn island.

H.Minh Nguyen
#9

Stacking stones

H.Minh Nguyen
#10

In a mountain city, the sunset is more red and less cloudy.

H.Minh Nguyen
#11


This was me when I had a solo travel trip to Pleiku - Vietnam. I sat by the highway, examining the sunset going down behind the mountain.

H.Minh Nguyen
#12


I love the way the sun made lighting rays and reflection on the seawater.

H.Minh Nguyen
#13

On Con Dao island, on a hot summer day, the sunset gave me a really big and beautiful halo circle.
 

H.Minh Nguyen
#14

Sunset in Mũi Né - Phan Thiết, on a cloudy day

H.Minh Nguyen
#15

I love the way those dogs enjoy their scenery.

H.Minh Nguyen
#16

Sunset in Lý Sơn Island - Quảng Ngãi. A fisherman was trying to control the round boat while his son was enjoying swimming.

H.Minh Nguyen
#17


I tried to make a traditional Vietnamese coffee by the beach, to have a "sunset coffee" peacefully.

H.Minh Nguyen
#18

Sunset in the mountains

H.Minh Nguyen
#19

After "dancing" above the sky, the sun went lower and became so tiny.

H.Minh Nguyen
#20


The sun was going down to the back mountain in Sapa - Lào Cai - Vietnam.

H.Minh Nguyen
