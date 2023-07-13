If you are a cat owner, having small bags of green powder in your store means something completely different from what most people might think. It’s known to be a magical dust that can turn domestic house cats into wild jungle kitties within 2 seconds! It has the ability to make them still, motionless just like a stone covered in fur. Welcome to the miraculous world of catnip, and the stoned cats who won’t stop taking it.

The word ‘catnip’ comes from nepeta cataria that’s a herb that’s very similar to mint. This herb, whether fresh or dry, secretes a chemical known as nepetalactone. This chemical compound activates a response from the pheromone receptors of cats. Simply said, it makes cats lose their mind and go crazy when they smell this herb. If the plant is taken in orally, it works as a sedative for cats. However, every cat has a different reaction to this magic herb, and some may be immune to its effects and might not even be bothered at all. While others… Well.

Check out this list that we’ve compiled for you and you’ll know exactly what we want to say. These cats go through serious catnip effects, you might as well wish to be on their highness level.

More info: kingdomofanimals.com