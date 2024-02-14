ADVERTISEMENT

Going into labor can be a chaotic experience for many parents. Especially when it’s unexpected, it causes a million thoughts to suddenly flood the mom’s and dad’s minds. Where is the hospital bag? Do we have a babysitter to watch our older ones? Did I remember to put on shoes?

Even though parents don’t know the exact moment when labor will begin, it’s important to have a plan in place for when it does. But according to one mom, her neighbors didn’t thoroughly consider where their children would go while they were at the hospital until it was too late. Below, you’ll find the full story that this mother recently posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies readers have shared.

It’s important for expecting couples to have a detailed plan in place for when labor finally strikes

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Because when this mom awoke to neighbors banging on her door at 3am, she was not interested in watching their kids

Image credits: Polesie Toys / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: No-Pumpkin5167

Most people know some of their neighbors, but that doesn’t mean they’re actually close

How well you know your neighbors depends on many factors. If you live in a suburban neighborhood where everyone walks their dogs each day and waves hello while driving by, you might be able to name every single resident. If you live in a tall apartment building in a crowded city, however, you might not even acknowledge a single other person who you encounter in the stairwell.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, 57% of Americans say they know some of their neighbors, while only about a third say they know most of them. But about two thirds of those who do know their neighbors say they would be comfortable asking to leave a spare set of keys with them in case of an emergency. Being friends with those who live around you can be greatly beneficial in moments when you need another cup of sugar or a ride to a doctor’s appointment.

But just knowing your neighbors does not mean you’re entitled to demand assistance from them at all hours of the day (or night). Problem Neighbors reports that the most common conflicts that arise between residents are over noise, boundary disputes, maintaining shared facilities, trees and gardens and issues with children. For example, kids may vandalize property, trespass, make too much noise, etc. And of course, they require proper supervision at all times.

Image credits: Askar Abayev / pexels (not the actual photo)

Childcare for older siblings is an important factor for parents to consider before giving birth

Being a parent requires constant planning, especially when you’re expecting another addition to your family some time soon. Prior to going into labor, Northwestern Medicine says couples must have their gear ready (usually a hospital bag packed full of essentials), know the first signs of labor, know when it’s time to go to the hospital, recognize red flags, and have a plan but be flexible.

And if you’re a parent already, it’s crucial to consider where your older ones will be while you’re at the hospital. NCT explains on their site that it would be unusual for moms and dads to bring their little ones along while going to the hospital for labor. They recommend instead finding a close friend or family member to act as a babysitter while you’re giving birth.

And it’s always wise to have a plan B and C just in case the labor happens unexpectedly. Unfortunately, most hospitals do not offer on-site childcare to patients, so parents must consider the best options for their children before the big birthday arrives.

Image credits: Lina Kivaka / pexels (not the actual photo)

It’s wise to have several babysitters lined up in case labor occurs unexpectedly

Lamaze also notes that there are many factors to consider before choosing who will be watching your new baby’s siblings while you’re in the hospital. For example, will the babysitter(s) be available for several days? In case there are complications with the birth or the labor lasts an incredibly long time, it’s important to make sure your kids won’t be left alone.

If your little ones have any allergies, dietary restrictions, etc. it’s important for the babysitter to know and understand how to take care of your children appropriately. This time can be stressful for kids, as they might have to be away from their parents for a few days, so it’s crucial that they feel comfortable with their guardian. If they won’t be staying at home, make sure they have their favorite books, toys, etc. to allow them to be as relaxed as possible.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this mom was right to refuse to babysit on a whim for her neighbors? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing entitled neighbors, look no further than right here.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Some readers took the mother’s side, and she joined in on the conversation

Others continued assuring the mom that she had done nothing wrong

However, some called her out for not taking in the kids, and she responded to several comments

Other readers continued calling out the mom for refusing to babysit

Later, the mother shared her thoughts on comments she received and provided an update on the situation

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: No-Pumpkin5167