ADVERTISEMENT

Ever in need of a good laugh? Well, look no further because "Constant Bagel Therapy" is back on Bored Panda. Based in Leicester City in the United Kingdom, this creative mind is a self-proclaimed "creative nit-wit" who has a knack for turning everyday moments into hilarious illustrations.

With a growing fan base of over 493k followers on Instagram, "Constant Bagel Therapy" has become a go-to source for light-hearted wit through wordplay and comical puns. On a plain white background, simple lines bring to life little characters expressing everyday feelings and emotions. So, buckle up for another round of laughter!

More info: Instagram | shopconstantbageltherapy.bigcartel.com | twitter.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

New Mental Health Comics From “Constant Bagel Therapy” To Provide Humor, Comfort And Relief From Life’s Bullshit

constantbageltherapy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!