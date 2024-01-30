30 Uplifting Drawings By “Constant Bagel Therapy” That Range From Silly Wordplay To Comical Puns (New Pics)
Ever in need of a good laugh? Well, look no further because "Constant Bagel Therapy" is back on Bored Panda. Based in Leicester City in the United Kingdom, this creative mind is a self-proclaimed "creative nit-wit" who has a knack for turning everyday moments into hilarious illustrations.
With a growing fan base of over 493k followers on Instagram, "Constant Bagel Therapy" has become a go-to source for light-hearted wit through wordplay and comical puns. On a plain white background, simple lines bring to life little characters expressing everyday feelings and emotions. So, buckle up for another round of laughter!
More info: Instagram | shopconstantbageltherapy.bigcartel.com | twitter.com | Facebook
