ADVERTISEMENT

When two creative minds come together, extraordinary ideas are bound to emerge. In this case, we are talking about Akiko and Pierre, the artists behind a miniature universe.

Akiko Ida is a culinary photographer, while Pierre Javelle is a visual storyteller. They both met at the Decorative Arts School of Paris and now run their brand Minimiam. There, the duo creates imaginative photos featuring miniature people interacting with food, creating various fun scenarios. The artists play with salty and sweet foods as well as some other props. Each picture becomes a world of its own, telling a unique story. So, take a closer look to see what secrets it holds.

More info: Instagram | minimiam.com | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Miniature figures exploring a cheese landscape, representing the tiny world of foods.

javelphoto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Miniature winter scene with tiny figures inside glowing mugs, created by a creative duo.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Miniatures of people sitting on chopsticks above bento boxes, showcasing creative tiny world foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Miniature figures with pistachios and a UFO in creative tiny world scene.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Miniatures of tiny figures on eggshells, showcasing creative miniature art in a kitchen setting.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Miniatures of camels and people in a desert made from tiny food cubes, showcasing a creative miniature world.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Miniature figure carving chocolate with a tiny hammer, showcasing the creative duo's tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Miniature scene with figure on cookie stacks, lemon slice as bat-signal, and chocolate bar buildings in tiny world.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Miniatures of people lift pasta and stand by stacked cookies in a creative tiny world food scene.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Miniature climbers ascending a dessert mountain, part of the creative duo's tiny world of foods.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Miniature figures painting colorful blocks, showcasing creative tiny world art on a purple background.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Miniatures of a painter on a page and a beach scene with sunglasses and lotion tube on a book in a creative duo's tiny world.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Miniature figures working on sugar cubes and teeth sculptures, showcasing the tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Miniature figure on soft-boiled egg with bacon, showcasing creative tiny world of foods.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Miniatures of people in rice landscape by creative duo, depicting tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Miniature scene with toy alligators around a sandwich, showcasing the tiny world of foods creatively.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Miniature figures working on red and white mushrooms, showcasing creative tiny worlds of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Miniature astronauts exploring a pumpkin interior, part of a series by a creative duo.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Miniatures on bottle tops showcasing a tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Miniatures exploring a cheese platter with honey, fruit, and nuts, showcasing creative tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Miniature astronaut and cow on truffle planets in space, creative duo artwork.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Miniature figures on a fork with salad, part of a creative duo's tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Miniatures depicting tiny figures interacting with sushi, showcasing creative small-scale food art.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Miniature figures with a cow on butter, showcasing creative tiny world food art.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Miniature figures slicing bananas, showcasing the tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Miniatures of people on a cookie beach with umbrellas, showcasing the tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Miniature figure on a chocolate-covered cake with cherry, showcasing creative tiny world of foods.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Miniature worker digging into a pastry, highlighting the tiny world of creative food miniatures on a yellow background.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Miniature figures next to tiny green desserts with spoons, created by a creative duo in the tiny world of foods.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Miniature figures assembling chocolate on biscuits, showcasing creative tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Miniature figures interacting with a chocolate cupcake monster, showcasing creative tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Miniatures of figures next to a jar with green food, showcasing the creative duo's tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #33

    Miniature tigers on a zebra-striped cake with milk, showcasing creative food miniatures.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Miniatures of people amid fresh fruits like strawberries and blueberries, showcasing a tiny world of foods.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Miniatures of people on ice cream scoops, depicting a tiny world of foods and things in creative scenes.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Miniatures of people interacting with kiwis, showcasing a creative tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Miniatures of people and a large spider made from food, showcasing creativity in the tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Miniatures of people surrounding a small figure lifting stacked toy cars, showcasing a tiny world of creative scenes.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Miniature office scene on a circuit board, created by a creative duo, showing tiny figures around a desk setup.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Miniatures on colorful flowers, featuring tiny figures in creative settings.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Miniature figures admiring a taped banana art piece with a sale sign, showcasing tiny world of foods and creativity.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Miniature astronaut with a spoon in a pile of paprika, showcasing the tiny world of foods created by a creative duo.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Miniatures of people working with peanuts, creatively designed by a duo, featuring a tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Miniatures of people and vehicles creatively arranged on large cashew nuts, depicting a tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Miniature figures on a sandwich represent the creative duo's tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Miniatures of people with spaghetti on forks, capturing the tiny world of foods concept creatively.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Miniature people on a ham sandwich with cheese letters, part of a creative duo's tiny world of foods.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Miniature figures walking a dog near a large hot dog with mustard and olives, showcasing tiny world foods and creativity.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Miniature figures crafting with tiny tomatoes and mozzarella, showcasing creative food artistry on a vibrant background.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Tiny figures on a fork among fresh vegetables, showcasing creative miniatures.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Miniatures of tiny figures on butter in soup, showcasing creative food art by a duo.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Miniatures of people interacting with stacked crackers and peanuts on a red surface, showcasing creative food art.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Miniature figures interacting with a salad, showcasing creative tiny world of foods in a bowl.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Miniatures of a cow on camembert box and tiny figures cheering near a tractor in a creative tiny world.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Miniatures on a bottle opener with corks and tiny figures, showcasing creative duo's tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Miniature figures interacting with a plate of spaghetti, showcasing creative tiny world foods.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Miniature figures on mushrooms and in a basket, showcasing creative tiny worlds of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Miniature figure climbing spaghetti on a plate, showcasing the tiny world of foods creativity.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Miniature figures watering tiny plums and prunes, showcasing creative food art from a Paris-Tokyo duo.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Miniatures of a tiny sunbather on dried apricots under an umbrella, part of a creative duo's food art.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Miniature artist painting food on a tiny art setup beside a tube with spread and bread, showcasing creativity in tiny worlds.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Miniature world of foods with tiny figures among rice treats and marshmallows, showcasing creative miniature art.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Miniature figures as firefighters on crème brûlée, creating a tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Miniature figures with gumball machine and candy, showcasing tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Miniature hikers walking on a globe, depicting Europe, by creative duo from MiniMiam.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Miniatures of people on colorful bottle caps, a creative duo's tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Miniature scene with tiny figures and a crane lifting a rolled euro bill over a white powder mound, showcasing creative miniatures.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Miniature figures playing golf on hazelnuts, showcasing tiny worlds of foods and creative artistry.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Miniatures of tiny people interacting with food items next to a baking tray, showcasing creative small-scale artistry.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Miniatures of a superhero and hamburger, illustrating the tiny world of foods and things, created by a creative duo.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Miniature figures on vegetables, including broccoli and corn, create a tiny world of foods.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Miniature Santa and reindeer on a yule log next to a gift box, depicting the tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Miniature figures entering a door frame with a red curtain in the tiny world of creative miniatures.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Miniature figures on a grassy landscape with a cow, umbrellas, flowers, and floating capsules depicting a tiny world of foods and things.

    javelphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!