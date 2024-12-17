ADVERTISEMENT

When two creative minds come together, extraordinary ideas are bound to emerge. In this case, we are talking about Akiko and Pierre, the artists behind a miniature universe.

Akiko Ida is a culinary photographer, while Pierre Javelle is a visual storyteller. They both met at the Decorative Arts School of Paris and now run their brand Minimiam . There, the duo creates imaginative photos featuring miniature people interacting with food, creating various fun scenarios. The artists play with salty and sweet foods as well as some other props. Each picture becomes a world of its own, telling a unique story. So, take a closer look to see what secrets it holds.

Instagram | minimiam.com | x.com