Hi Pandas! My name is Matilde (aka lavorettilibrosi) and here are some of my miniature suitcases (scale 1:12) inspired by book characters that I love. I work hard on the details of my miniatures and I really enjoy making them.

You can find my other minis on Instagram at lavorettilibrosi.

More info: Instagram

#1

Luna Lovegood's Suitcase

From Harry Potter.

#2

Harry Potter's Suitcase

From Harry Potter.

#3

Alice's Suitcase

From Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

#4

Wednesday's Suitcase

#5

Snow White's Suitcase

#6

Hercule Poirot's Suitcase

#7

Arthur Dent's Suitcase

From Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

#8

Elizabeth Bennet's Suitcase

from Pride and Prejudice.

#9

Gian Burrasca's Suitcase

The main character of a famous Italian children's book, "Il Giornalino Di Gian Burrasca"

