I Create Miniature Suitcases Inspired By My Favorite Literary Characters (9 Pics)
Hi Pandas! My name is Matilde (aka lavorettilibrosi) and here are some of my miniature suitcases (scale 1:12) inspired by book characters that I love. I work hard on the details of my miniatures and I really enjoy making them.
You can find my other minis on Instagram at lavorettilibrosi.
More info: Instagram
Luna Lovegood's Suitcase
From Harry Potter.
Harry Potter's Suitcase
From Harry Potter.
Alice's Suitcase
From Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.
Wednesday's Suitcase
Snow White's Suitcase
Hercule Poirot's Suitcase
Arthur Dent's Suitcase
From Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.
Elizabeth Bennet's Suitcase
from Pride and Prejudice.
Gian Burrasca's Suitcase
The main character of a famous Italian children's book, "Il Giornalino Di Gian Burrasca"
Amazing details! So much thought and care put into each one.
So cool!! Well done this looks really good!
That's such a cute idea! I love them all!
