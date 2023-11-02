ADVERTISEMENT

In every city you go to, you see them. Massive murals that stretch over whole buildings and brighten up the concrete jungles.

As impressive as these big artworks are, sometimes it’s worth taking a closer look, inspecting corners and keeping your eyes peeled – especially in cities JPS has visited. Not only is the street artist known for life-sized, realistic works often depicting pop culture icons, he’s also one of the few artists that manage to paint incredibly tiny and detailed artworks with just a spray can and some hand-cut stencils.

