To get a better understanding of the cohort everyone seems love to mock, we got in touch with Tanya Korobka, the woman behind the blog Lucky Attitude, through which she became the voice of Millennials in the UK.

Tanya sees Millennials as pragmatic idealists. "We want to change the world and we know it's not going to be easy, but we're going to have a plan for how to get there," she told Bored Panda. "61% of Millennials are worried about the state of the world and feel personally responsible for making a difference."

"Millennials are nomadic global citizens," the blogger added. "We are the first generation born into a globalized world offering cheaper travel. The nomad, defined as 'an individual with no fixed location who wanders in search of pasture' can represent a cultural ideal for many of our generation."