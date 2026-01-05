Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She is a Woman, Not a Dog”: Miley Cyrus Pushes Back at Photographers In Tense Red Carpet Encounter
Miley Cyrus in sunglasses and black outfit pushing back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter.
“She is a Woman, Not a Dog”: Miley Cyrus Pushes Back at Photographers In Tense Red Carpet Encounter

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Music icon Miley Cyrus sparked online debate after bluntly pushing back at photographers during a red carpet appearance. 

The exchange, which happened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, quickly went viral, with fans praising the 33-year-old singer for keeping boundaries and critics accusing her of showing unnecessary attitude.

Highlights
  • Miley Cyrus confronted photographers after being yelled at on the red carpet.
  • The tense moment went viral, sparking debates about respect and boundaries.
  • Many of Miley’s fans praised her bold response, while critics accused her of overreacting.
    Miley Cyrus’s bold response to photographers immediately went viral

    Miley Cyrus at red carpet event, pushing back at photographers in a tense moment, dressed in black suit.

    Miley Cyrus at red carpet event, pushing back at photographers in a tense moment, dressed in black suit.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    The tense encounter happened as Miley posed for photos while debuting her new look on the red carpet.

    She sported freshly trimmed bangs and long blonde hair that was reminiscent of her Hannah Montana era. 

    She also wore a plunging polka-dot top with a tailored blazer, straight-leg trousers, and pointed-toe pumps, which she paired with blue-tinted sunglasses.

    Miley Cyrus on the red carpet wearing black suit and sunglasses, pushing back at photographers during tense encounter.

    Miley Cyrus on the red carpet wearing black suit and sunglasses, pushing back at photographers during tense encounter.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    While she was being photographed, Miley started putting on her sunglasses. 

    Photographers quickly objected, with footage from Page Six showing one photographer audibly exclaiming “No, no no!”

    Instead of complying, Miley put her sunglasses on anyway, then turned her attention directly to one photographer in particular. 

    Miley Cyrus wearing black suit and sunglasses at red carpet event, pushing back at photographers in tense encounter.

    Miley Cyrus wearing black suit and sunglasses at red carpet event, pushing back at photographers in tense encounter.

    Image credits: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

    “If you yell at me, I do the opposite,” she said. “You know this.” 

    The photographer could be heard responding to Miley, saying, “I won’t yell. I’m not yelling.”

    “’I’ve known you for 20 years,” Miley replied, addressing the photographer directly. “If you tell me not to put the glasses on, I put ’em on.” 

    Tweet showing support for Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers, emphasizing she is a woman not a dog.

    Tweet showing support for Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers, emphasizing she is a woman not a dog.

    Image credits: LaxmiKhali

    Tweet criticizing photographers’ behavior during Miley Cyrus tense red carpet encounter pushing back at photographers.

    Tweet criticizing photographers’ behavior during Miley Cyrus tense red carpet encounter pushing back at photographers.

    Image credits: Sam_MVP1

    Miley Cyrus speaking at Kering event with bold tattoos visible, embodying strength and pushing back at photographers.

    Miley Cyrus speaking at Kering event with bold tattoos visible, embodying strength and pushing back at photographers.

    Image credits: mileycyrus/Instagram

    She also said that if she was told, “I love the glasses!” then “I’ll take the glasses off.” 

    Miley did take her sunglasses off eventually, but she did so after her tense encounter with the photographer.

    Fans framed her comments as a boundary being enforced, but critics argued that her comments were unnecessarily confrontational

    Miley Cyrus and a companion in black outfits at a nighttime red carpet event with illuminated pool background.

    Miley Cyrus and a companion in black outfits at a nighttime red carpet event with illuminated pool background.

    Image credits: mileycyrus/Instagram

    As the clip went viral, many fans focused on Miley’s comments, praising her for standing her ground. 

    Supporters argued that her reaction was less about sunglasses and more about being spoken to aggressively in a public setting, according to BuzzFeed.

    “She handled herself well!” one commenter wrote. “I wouldn’t like them yelling at me, telling me what to do.” 

    Twitter user Mcdonalds Boy replying to CyrusPRESS with a comment on Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers.

    Twitter user Mcdonalds Boy replying to CyrusPRESS with a comment on Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers.

    Image credits: mcdonaldsboy_

    Miley Cyrus pushes back at photographers during tense red carpet encounter, asserting she is a woman not a dog.

    Miley Cyrus pushes back at photographers during tense red carpet encounter, asserting she is a woman not a dog.

    Image credits: thee_alfa_house

    “DON’T tell Miley what TF to do!” Another wrote, “She is a woman, not a dog.”

    Others described the moment as another example of the singer standing up for herself. “Miley just taught a masterclass in confidence,” one fan posted on X.

    “When life yells ‘fit in,’ she slides her shades back on and says, ‘watch me shine my own way.”

    Miley Cyrus leaning on car, wearing fur jacket and leather pants, showcasing confident and bold red carpet style.

    Miley Cyrus leaning on car, wearing fur jacket and leather pants, showcasing confident and bold red carpet style.

    Image credits: mileycyrus/Instagram

    Not everyone interpreted Miley’s comments positively, with some critics accusing her of being unnecessarily confrontational. 

    “She’s being stubborn for no reason,” one person wrote on X, while another commented, “This was not needed.”

    Others also pointed out that it’s routine for photographers to ask celebrities to remove sunglasses so they can get a clear shot of their face. Thus, the whole uncomfortable exchange could have been avoided entirely. 

    Miley Cyrus’s personal life and career have been moving forward

    Miley Cyrus on the red carpet in a strapless dress with snake print details pushing back at photographers.

    Miley Cyrus on the red carpet in a strapless dress with snake print details pushing back at photographers.

    Image credits: mileycyrus/Instagram

    Miley Cyrus attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival for another professional milestone. 

    She was there to receive an Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her song Dream As One, which was used in the soundtrack of the blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash, which has grossed $1 billion worldwide so far. 

    Dream As One also earned Miley a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, according to the Daily Mail.

    Miley’s personal life has been making headlines as of late as well. Shortly before the festival, she confirmed her engagement to 27-year-old Maxx Morando, flashing her ring during a red carpet appearance last month. 

    @pagesixMiley Cyrus did the opposite of what the photographers asked her to do on the Palm Springs International Film Awards red carpet ☠️😂♬ original sound – Page Six

    Reports have suggested that the couple was considering eloping rather than planning a traditional wedding.

    “Miley is really happy right now and in such a good, calm place,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s not super into the idea of doing another wedding.”

    The source further claimed that Miley and her new beau are very “low-key” and they are planning to “celebrate their own way” with “something fun and meaningful that feels very special to them.”

    Netizens shared their thoughts about Miley’s tense red carpet encounter on social media 

    Miley Cyrus pushes back at photographers during tense red carpet encounter, asserting she is a woman not a dog.

    Miley Cyrus pushes back at photographers during tense red carpet encounter, asserting she is a woman not a dog.

    Image credits: Gg18651615

    Miley Cyrus confronting photographers during a tense red carpet encounter, pushing back assertively.

    Miley Cyrus confronting photographers during a tense red carpet encounter, pushing back assertively.

    Image credits: crypto_search_k

    Tweet text discussing Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter.

    Tweet text discussing Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter.

    Image credits: CraftKinkStudio

    Tweet by user Sephyr Patriq replying to CyrusPRESS, complimenting her for speaking truth and resembling her mother, posted at 4:23 AM on January 4, 2026.

    Tweet by user Sephyr Patriq replying to CyrusPRESS, complimenting her for speaking truth and resembling her mother, posted at 4:23 AM on January 4, 2026.

    Image credits: Sephyrpatriq

    Tweet from user lex discussing a realization about a celebrity’s family relation, engaging with CyrusPRESS.

    Tweet from user lex discussing a realization about a celebrity’s family relation, engaging with CyrusPRESS.

    Image credits: celexstiaa

    User tweet response supporting Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers during red carpet encounter.

    User tweet response supporting Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers during red carpet encounter.

    Image credits: Richard5617791

    Miley Cyrus pushes back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter, asserting she is a woman not a dog.

    Miley Cyrus pushes back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter, asserting she is a woman not a dog.

    Image credits: samtayyari

    Tweet praising Miley Cyrus for confidently pushing back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter.

    Tweet praising Miley Cyrus for confidently pushing back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter.

    Image credits: Radhikashxrma

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Miley Cyrus for her confident pushback at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Miley Cyrus for her confident pushback at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter.

    Image credits: makerz_king

    Miley Cyrus confronting photographers on the red carpet in a tense and assertive encounter.

    Miley Cyrus confronting photographers on the red carpet in a tense and assertive encounter.

    Image credits: KMT_Dazey96

    Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter highlighting her strength.

    Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter highlighting her strength.

    Image credits: jeffpjordan

    User tweet responding to Miley Cyrus pushback at photographers during tense red carpet encounter.

    User tweet responding to Miley Cyrus pushback at photographers during tense red carpet encounter.

    Image credits: LA9306926614718

    Tweet reply on social media discussing Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers during tense red carpet encounter.

    Tweet reply on social media discussing Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers during tense red carpet encounter.

    Image credits: Alex13Enchanted

    Miley Cyrus pushes back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter, asserting she is a woman, not a dog.

    Miley Cyrus pushes back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter, asserting she is a woman, not a dog.

    Image credits: Thuthukile29

    Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter, asserting she is a woman not a dog.

    Miley Cyrus pushing back at photographers during a tense red carpet encounter, asserting she is a woman not a dog.

    Image credits: ritesh_1625

    Miley Cyrus pushes back at photographers in a tense red carpet encounter highlighting she is a woman not a dog

    Miley Cyrus pushes back at photographers in a tense red carpet encounter highlighting she is a woman not a dog

    Image credits: 6Steeler

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

