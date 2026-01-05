“She is a Woman, Not a Dog”: Miley Cyrus Pushes Back at Photographers In Tense Red Carpet Encounter
Music icon Miley Cyrus sparked online debate after bluntly pushing back at photographers during a red carpet appearance.
The exchange, which happened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, quickly went viral, with fans praising the 33-year-old singer for keeping boundaries and critics accusing her of showing unnecessary attitude.
Miley Cyrus’s bold response to photographers immediately went viral
The tense encounter happened as Miley posed for photos while debuting her new look on the red carpet.
She sported freshly trimmed bangs and long blonde hair that was reminiscent of her Hannah Montana era.
She also wore a plunging polka-dot top with a tailored blazer, straight-leg trousers, and pointed-toe pumps, which she paired with blue-tinted sunglasses.
While she was being photographed, Miley started putting on her sunglasses.
Photographers quickly objected, with footage from Page Six showing one photographer audibly exclaiming “No, no no!”
Instead of complying, Miley put her sunglasses on anyway, then turned her attention directly to one photographer in particular.
“If you yell at me, I do the opposite,” she said. “You know this.”
The photographer could be heard responding to Miley, saying, “I won’t yell. I’m not yelling.”
“’I’ve known you for 20 years,” Miley replied, addressing the photographer directly. “If you tell me not to put the glasses on, I put ’em on.”
She also said that if she was told, “I love the glasses!” then “I’ll take the glasses off.”
Miley did take her sunglasses off eventually, but she did so after her tense encounter with the photographer.
Fans framed her comments as a boundary being enforced, but critics argued that her comments were unnecessarily confrontational
As the clip went viral, many fans focused on Miley’s comments, praising her for standing her ground.
Supporters argued that her reaction was less about sunglasses and more about being spoken to aggressively in a public setting, according to BuzzFeed.
“She handled herself well!” one commenter wrote. “I wouldn’t like them yelling at me, telling me what to do.”
“DON’T tell Miley what TF to do!” Another wrote, “She is a woman, not a dog.”
Others described the moment as another example of the singer standing up for herself. “Miley just taught a masterclass in confidence,” one fan posted on X.
“When life yells ‘fit in,’ she slides her shades back on and says, ‘watch me shine my own way.”
Not everyone interpreted Miley’s comments positively, with some critics accusing her of being unnecessarily confrontational.
“She’s being stubborn for no reason,” one person wrote on X, while another commented, “This was not needed.”
Others also pointed out that it’s routine for photographers to ask celebrities to remove sunglasses so they can get a clear shot of their face. Thus, the whole uncomfortable exchange could have been avoided entirely.
Miley Cyrus’s personal life and career have been moving forward
Miley Cyrus attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival for another professional milestone.
She was there to receive an Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her song Dream As One, which was used in the soundtrack of the blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash, which has grossed $1 billion worldwide so far.
Dream As One also earned Miley a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, according to the Daily Mail.
Miley’s personal life has been making headlines as of late as well. Shortly before the festival, she confirmed her engagement to 27-year-old Maxx Morando, flashing her ring during a red carpet appearance last month.
Reports have suggested that the couple was considering eloping rather than planning a traditional wedding.
“Miley is really happy right now and in such a good, calm place,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s not super into the idea of doing another wedding.”
The source further claimed that Miley and her new beau are very “low-key” and they are planning to “celebrate their own way” with “something fun and meaningful that feels very special to them.”
Netizens shared their thoughts about Miley’s tense red carpet encounter on social media
