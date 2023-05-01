When the internet is filled with flashy trends and spectacles, sometimes it's the little things that truly captivate us. Enter r/mildlyinteresting, a subreddit that celebrates the ordinary, the unassuming, and the quietly intriguing aspects of the world.

With 22 million members, this online community is a treasure chest of humble curiosities. From perfectly aligned and oddly satisfying-looking tiles to peculiar vegetables, r/mildlyinteresting has it all.

In a time when our attention is becoming increasingly monetized, this subreddit encourages us to find joy in the small wonders that surround us. So why not take a moment and scroll through its content while you're driving to work or enjoying a coffee?

#1

My Prof In College Drew A Map Of The Entire World From Memory

My Prof In College Drew A Map Of The Entire World From Memory

Loverboy
Loverboy
That is incredibly impressive

#2

Found The End Of A Rainbow

Found The End Of A Rainbow

F1 fan
F1 fan
Where is the pot of gold

#3

New York City Commissions Local Artists To Paint Their Garbage Trucks

New York City Commissions Local Artists To Paint Their Garbage Trucks

#4

This Plaque Outside Of A Church In Alexandria Virginia Acknowledging, Apologizing To And Thanking The Slaves Who Built The Church

This Plaque Outside Of A Church In Alexandria Virginia Acknowledging, Apologizing To And Thanking The Slaves Who Built The Church

#5

This Rock With An Almost Perfect Star-Shaped Crystal In It

This Rock With An Almost Perfect Star-Shaped Crystal In It

#6

I Came Across This Hexagon/Pentagon Structured Mushroom

I Came Across This Hexagon/Pentagon Structured Mushroom

#7

These Picnic Benches Are Mounted On Old Streetcar Tracks So They Can Roll Together Or Apart

These Picnic Benches Are Mounted On Old Streetcar Tracks So They Can Roll Together Or Apart

Zoecat
Zoecat
Ooooh that looks so cool! Can you imagine Picknick table racing haha

#8

I Somehow Managed To Make A Reverse Fried Egg

I Somehow Managed To Make A Reverse Fried Egg

#9

Light Pillar

Light Pillar

#10

Inside A Common Starling's Mouth

Inside A Common Starling's Mouth

E Schmitt
E Schmitt
If you were a worm that might be the last thing you ever see.

#11

I Went To The Place That Is On My Discover Card

I Went To The Place That Is On My Discover Card

#12

Gravestone That Looks Like A Maze

Gravestone That Looks Like A Maze

SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Looks like his name was Rami Ghaleb. 1959-2016

#13

Bird Laid A Nest In Our Holiday Wreath And Had Babies

Bird Laid A Nest In Our Holiday Wreath And Had Babies

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Well there was no room in the inn...

#14

Home Depot Left The Sprinklers On Overnight In Freezing Weather

Home Depot Left The Sprinklers On Overnight In Freezing Weather

#15

This Pizza Box Has The Phone Number For The National Human Trafficking Resource Hotline

This Pizza Box Has The Phone Number For The National Human Trafficking Resource Hotline

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Specifically for Andrew Tate, or was he the inspiration?

#16

My Daughter Has Had A Red Mark On Her Cheek For Years, In The Exact Same Spot I Had A Red Mark On My Cheek For Years As A Child

My Daughter Has Had A Red Mark On Her Cheek For Years, In The Exact Same Spot I Had A Red Mark On My Cheek For Years As A Child

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
I believe that's caused by broken blood vessels under the skin? My sister has a similar mark, I think it's so unique and lovely, but she doesn't like it

#17

This Building In Tokyo Is Literally The Width Of A Door

This Building In Tokyo Is Literally The Width Of A Door

#18

My Beer Glass Is An Upside Down Beer Bottle

My Beer Glass Is An Upside Down Beer Bottle

#19

A Partial Solar Eclipse In My Town Turned The Shadows Into Crescents

A Partial Solar Eclipse In My Town Turned The Shadows Into Crescents

Sandy D
Sandy D
I saw this during an eclipse as a kid. An apple tree was right outside our living room window & we saw a bunch of moon shapes on the ground with shadows. It was cool

#20

My 9 Year Old Nephew Has Found Over 1500 "Lucky" Four Leaf Clovers And Keeps Them In A Big Binder

My 9 Year Old Nephew Has Found Over 1500 "Lucky" Four Leaf Clovers And Keeps Them In A Big Binder

Frances M
Frances M
Some clovers, some shamrocks, some unknown

#21

Poison Bottle I Found On The Beach

Poison Bottle I Found On The Beach

#22

Plug Has A Diagram Showing The Layout Of Its Wires Inside And Shows Which Is The Ground

Plug Has A Diagram Showing The Layout Of Its Wires Inside And Shows Which Is The Ground

Batwench
Batwench
Common in UK. Another way to remember:BRown is bottom right and BLue is bottom left.

#23

My Son And I Have The Same 2-Freckle Spot On Our Hands

My Son And I Have The Same 2-Freckle Spot On Our Hands

User# 6
User# 6
You have a very small vampire living in your house.

#24

A Huge Sugar Crystal Grew At The Bottom Of My Maple Syrup Can

A Huge Sugar Crystal Grew At The Bottom Of My Maple Syrup Can

#25

I Got This Balloon In 1998 And It's Still Inflated!

I Got This Balloon In 1998 And It's Still Inflated!

#26

The Farm Down The Road Has A Pile Of Carrots That A Cow Likes To Stand In

The Farm Down The Road Has A Pile Of Carrots That A Cow Likes To Stand In

Sue User
Sue User
And this is why you should wash all your vegetables.

#27

Raspberry Oranges, A Variation Of Blood Oranges That Are Extremely Dark

Raspberry Oranges, A Variation Of Blood Oranges That Are Extremely Dark

#28

Lost Pigeon In The Middle Of The Pacific Ocean

Lost Pigeon In The Middle Of The Pacific Ocean

Cori
Cori
Bet he was happy to see you.

#29

This Change Machine Gives More Money Than I Put In

This Change Machine Gives More Money Than I Put In

Zoecat
Zoecat
Honestly I’d rather just the quarters pls 🙃

#30

The High School I Delivered To Has A Skateboard Parking Space In The Office

The High School I Delivered To Has A Skateboard Parking Space In The Office

#31

Found A Bullet Proof Vest In A Box Hidden Inside My Wall

Found A Bullet Proof Vest In A Box Hidden Inside My Wall

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Did you buy your house from a serial killer or a secret detective?

#32

Yesterday At The Beach A Wild Young Seal Came To Rest Beside Me

Yesterday At The Beach A Wild Young Seal Came To Rest Beside Me

#33

This Whole Potato Made It Into My Bag Of Chips

This Whole Potato Made It Into My Bag Of Chips

#34

The Windows And Door In This Fire Training Building Are Angled

The Windows And Door In This Fire Training Building Are Angled

#35

Came Across This Upside Down House

Came Across This Upside Down House

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Bet it required very clever architectural planning to make it happen. It looks very natural too

#36

This Cookie At Meijer’s Has A Dragon Roasting A Baby

This Cookie At Meijer's Has A Dragon Roasting A Baby

#37

Disclosing The Gender Of The Baby Is A Punishable Offence In My Country

Disclosing The Gender Of The Baby Is A Punishable Offence In My Country

#38

The Candle Is Actually Butter To Dip The Bread In

The Candle Is Actually Butter To Dip The Bread In

OBee
OBee
Is it just me or are they eating a baby deer?

#39

Stuck Behind A “The Price Is Right” Winner In Traffic Today

Stuck Behind A "The Price Is Right" Winner In Traffic Today

#40

This Parking Spot You Can’t Park In For 4 Months Out Of The Year

This Parking Spot You Can't Park In For 4 Months Out Of The Year

Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Apparently it's because of snow, some places in the US want the street clear of cars to make it easier for the snowplows to clear the road of snow when there is a heavy snow fall.

#41

This Building I’m In Has A Hole That Goes Across All The Floors

This Building I'm In Has A Hole That Goes Across All The Floors

ThatG
ThatG
Holes for old pneumatic mail tubes.

#42

Some Screws, Teeth Bits, And A Filling Found In My Dad’s Ashes

Some Screws, Teeth Bits, And A Filling Found In My Dad's Ashes

Kaa
Kaa
Who rummages through their late loved ones' ashes??

#43

Lizard Footprints On My Laptop

Lizard Footprints On My Laptop

#44

Combined Urinal/Sinks. The Used Sink Water Drains Into The Urinal

Combined Urinal/Sinks. The Used Sink Water Drains Into The Urinal

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
And privacy screens. I've always wondered why men's toilets aren't more private.

#45

Local Hardware Store Has A Store Cat!

Local Hardware Store Has A Store Cat!

#46

This Sign Warning Of A Dog Who Runs In Front Of Cars

This Sign Warning Of A Dog Who Runs In Front Of Cars

Sandy D
Sandy D
If only there was some kind of rope or chain that you could attach to dogs harness, or some kind of barrier around the yard, like something made of boards or maybe chain link

#47

I Got Stabbed In The Thumb By One Of My Hairs

I Got Stabbed In The Thumb By One Of My Hairs

Sandy D
Sandy D
How coarse and wiry is your hair?

#48

My New Periodic Table Shower Curtain Includes 7 New Elements That Weren’t Included When I Bought The Previous One About 15 Years Ago

My New Periodic Table Shower Curtain

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
The older one looks newer IMO

#49

Bath In The Floor. Hull, UK

Bath In The Floor. Hull, UK

Clown fish
Clown fish
Sooo how did you come to break your leg?

#50

Atlanta Airport Has A Corn Jet

Atlanta Airport Has A Corn Jet

#51

When I Microwave My Coffee In This Mug, It Comes Out The Handle

When I Microwave My Coffee In This Mug, It Comes Out The Handle

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
I have a feeling that the handle will die soon

#52

Pills From 1947

Pills From 1947

#53

An Ad To Buy A Squirrel Monkey For Less Than $20 In A Comic Book From The 60s

An Ad To Buy A Squirrel Monkey For Less Than $20 In A Comic Book From The 60s

E Schmitt
E Schmitt
Wild animals aren't pets or novelties. Poor monkey.

#54

Our Waiter At Olive Garden Gave Us A To-Go Box Full Of Mints

Our Waiter At Olive Garden Gave Us A To-Go Box Full Of Mints

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
I think they are trying to tell you something....

#55

This Receipt From My Local Pizza Place Displays The Restaurant's Account Balance For Some Reason

This Receipt From My Local Pizza Place Displays The Restaurant's Account Balance For Some Reason

#56

Half Of My Ice Is Floating While The Rest Is Sinking

Half Of My Ice Is Floating While The Rest Is Sinking

David Paterson
David Paterson
You can make ice that sinks by freezing heavy water. Seriously.

#57

My To-Go Order Had A Frowney Face Written On The Bag

My To-Go Order Had A Frowney Face Written On The Bag