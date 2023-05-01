88 Times People Found Something So ‘Mildly Interesting’ They Just Had To Share Them In This Group
When the internet is filled with flashy trends and spectacles, sometimes it's the little things that truly captivate us. Enter r/mildlyinteresting, a subreddit that celebrates the ordinary, the unassuming, and the quietly intriguing aspects of the world.
With 22 million members, this online community is a treasure chest of humble curiosities. From perfectly aligned and oddly satisfying-looking tiles to peculiar vegetables, r/mildlyinteresting has it all.
In a time when our attention is becoming increasingly monetized, this subreddit encourages us to find joy in the small wonders that surround us. So why not take a moment and scroll through its content while you're driving to work or enjoying a coffee?
My Prof In College Drew A Map Of The Entire World From Memory
Found The End Of A Rainbow
New York City Commissions Local Artists To Paint Their Garbage Trucks
This Plaque Outside Of A Church In Alexandria Virginia Acknowledging, Apologizing To And Thanking The Slaves Who Built The Church
This Rock With An Almost Perfect Star-Shaped Crystal In It
I Came Across This Hexagon/Pentagon Structured Mushroom
These Picnic Benches Are Mounted On Old Streetcar Tracks So They Can Roll Together Or Apart
I Somehow Managed To Make A Reverse Fried Egg
Light Pillar
Inside A Common Starling's Mouth
I Went To The Place That Is On My Discover Card
Gravestone That Looks Like A Maze
Bird Laid A Nest In Our Holiday Wreath And Had Babies
Home Depot Left The Sprinklers On Overnight In Freezing Weather
This Pizza Box Has The Phone Number For The National Human Trafficking Resource Hotline
My Daughter Has Had A Red Mark On Her Cheek For Years, In The Exact Same Spot I Had A Red Mark On My Cheek For Years As A Child
I believe that's caused by broken blood vessels under the skin? My sister has a similar mark, I think it's so unique and lovely, but she doesn't like it
This Building In Tokyo Is Literally The Width Of A Door
My Beer Glass Is An Upside Down Beer Bottle
A Partial Solar Eclipse In My Town Turned The Shadows Into Crescents
My 9 Year Old Nephew Has Found Over 1500 "Lucky" Four Leaf Clovers And Keeps Them In A Big Binder
Poison Bottle I Found On The Beach
Plug Has A Diagram Showing The Layout Of Its Wires Inside And Shows Which Is The Ground
My Son And I Have The Same 2-Freckle Spot On Our Hands
A Huge Sugar Crystal Grew At The Bottom Of My Maple Syrup Can
I Got This Balloon In 1998 And It's Still Inflated!
The Farm Down The Road Has A Pile Of Carrots That A Cow Likes To Stand In
Raspberry Oranges, A Variation Of Blood Oranges That Are Extremely Dark
Lost Pigeon In The Middle Of The Pacific Ocean
This Change Machine Gives More Money Than I Put In
The High School I Delivered To Has A Skateboard Parking Space In The Office
Found A Bullet Proof Vest In A Box Hidden Inside My Wall
Did you buy your house from a serial killer or a secret detective?
Yesterday At The Beach A Wild Young Seal Came To Rest Beside Me
This Whole Potato Made It Into My Bag Of Chips
The Windows And Door In This Fire Training Building Are Angled
Came Across This Upside Down House
Bet it required very clever architectural planning to make it happen. It looks very natural too
This Cookie At Meijer’s Has A Dragon Roasting A Baby
Disclosing The Gender Of The Baby Is A Punishable Offence In My Country
The Candle Is Actually Butter To Dip The Bread In
Stuck Behind A “The Price Is Right” Winner In Traffic Today
This Parking Spot You Can’t Park In For 4 Months Out Of The Year
Apparently it's because of snow, some places in the US want the street clear of cars to make it easier for the snowplows to clear the road of snow when there is a heavy snow fall.
This Building I’m In Has A Hole That Goes Across All The Floors
Some Screws, Teeth Bits, And A Filling Found In My Dad’s Ashes
Lizard Footprints On My Laptop
Combined Urinal/Sinks. The Used Sink Water Drains Into The Urinal
And privacy screens. I've always wondered why men's toilets aren't more private.
Local Hardware Store Has A Store Cat!
This Sign Warning Of A Dog Who Runs In Front Of Cars
I Got Stabbed In The Thumb By One Of My Hairs
My New Periodic Table Shower Curtain Includes 7 New Elements That Weren’t Included When I Bought The Previous One About 15 Years Ago
Bath In The Floor. Hull, UK
Atlanta Airport Has A Corn Jet
When I Microwave My Coffee In This Mug, It Comes Out The Handle
Pills From 1947
An Ad To Buy A Squirrel Monkey For Less Than $20 In A Comic Book From The 60s
Our Waiter At Olive Garden Gave Us A To-Go Box Full Of Mints
This Receipt From My Local Pizza Place Displays The Restaurant's Account Balance For Some Reason
Half Of My Ice Is Floating While The Rest Is Sinking
You can make ice that sinks by freezing heavy water. Seriously.