Getting everyone the Christmas gifts that they would love can be a nuisance. Especially when the recipient list starts expanding even without your knowledge!

A few days ago, one artistic woman made a post on Reddit, venting about her mother-in-law: the lady secretly promised her friends that she would create them paintings for free during the holiday season.

The woman learned about this only when the requests started coming in, and said that it added unexpected stress to an already hectic time of the year.

When Christmas and in-laws converge, the joyous season can quickly get entangled in all sorts of complications

For this artist, they came in the form of unsolicited free painting requests

The woman’s story inspired a heated discussion on family dynamics, holiday expectations, and the value of work