Going on vacation should be a relaxing and enjoyable experience. Even if you’re active during the trip, you should return home feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, as you haven’t had to deal with the stresses and responsibilities of your daily routine.

But unfortunately for one mother, coming home after an 11-day trip was an absolute nightmare, as she opened the door to find her house in complete chaos. Below, you’ll find a video that she recently shared on TikTok, as well as some of the reactions viewers have had to her unsettling post.

After spending some time away on vacation, this mother returned to find her home in disarray

“At least he kept the kids alive”

You can see the full video of the mess right here

Viewers were shocked and quickly pointed out how concerning the husband’s behavior was

Another woman responded with her own story of a similar experience

She shared a video of how her apartment looked after returning from a 3-day work trip

“That video was so triggering. It instantly brought me back to August of 2021 when I went on a three-day work trip. Because, girl, the same thing happened to me.”

“On today’s episode of my fiancé cannot take care of apartment by himself”

“This is weaponized incompetence at its finest”

“I have to clean all this up. If I don’t, it’s just going to sit like this”

“This is what I came home to”

She added that this was the final straw in her former relationship

Yeah, so that video was recorded on August 6th, 2021. Nine days later, I signed a lease to a new apartment. And a month later I moved into that new apartment. So girl, run.

You can see the full response video here

#redflagsinmen #leavehim #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound – Sam 🏳️‍🌈 @sam.breezie This is weaponized incompetence at it’s finest. After i left he even admitted to me that he did stuff like this because he knew i would end up cleaning up after him because he could tolerate living in a mess but i couldnt. This kind of stuff never gets better. #weaponizedincompentence

Being a parent is a full-time job. And no matter how much moms and dads love their little ones, they deserve to take a break from parenting every now and then to unwind and decompress. In fact, psychologists actually recommend that mothers take “momcations” to prevent burnout. Working 365 days a year for any job is too much, and all parents should be able to have a few days off from doing laundry, cooking, cleaning, waking up early, dropping off and picking up their children and having to wash endless dishes.

Families can even benefit from letting mom take a few days away because it gives children a chance to miss her and learn how to pick up more responsibilities around the house or problem solve issues that they might have previously relied on mom’s help for. It also gives the little ones a chance to bond with the parent who stayed home, and gives Dad a chance to understand just how much Mom does for everyone else.

Meanwhile, a mother who’s away on vacation gets the opportunity to think about herself for once. She can read a book she hasn’t had time for, watch a film that she actually enjoys, sleep in, go to a restaurant that’s not kid-friendly, and go to bed without worrying about commuting to school and work the next morning. Self-care is necessary, and a relaxed and happy mother will return home with more energy and excitement for her family.

Unfortunately, it is rare for moms to get any breaks at all. One 2018 survey found that mothers with children between the ages of 5 and 12 work on average the equivalent of 2.5 full-time jobs. Even when moms have jobs outside of the home for 40 hours a week, they tend to take on much more housework than their husbands.

According to a Gallup poll, working mothers are more likely than their working partners to do laundry, clean the house, grocery shop, prepare meals, care for their children and wash dishes. Meanwhile, husbands have also been found to create 7 additional hours of housework per week. They might make more messes, require their wives to do more laundry and food preparation, and fail to help out themselves.

As far as why men take less responsibility when it comes to cleaning, one study found that part of the reason is because women are more likely to be penalized or judged for having an untidy home. Women are held to higher standards when it comes to cleanliness, so men don’t feel as much pressure to sweep and mop every week. However, that does not mean they’re incapable of doing so by any means.

The lion’s share of housework often falls on moms, but this can put a huge strain on relationships

A survey from Yelp found that 80% of couples argue about housework, which can take a huge toll on their relationships. So how can we make sure that our partner contributes equally to the home and that we don’t start resenting them for leaving messes all over the place? Sasha Mogensen, a professional organizer and home cleaning blogger, recommends that couples create a chore chart and create a cleaning routine.

“Assign a day (and even a time) that this chore will be done; for example, the bathroom is cleaned on Saturday mornings or the dishwasher is loaded before bed each night,” Mogensen told NBC News. “Display the chart somewhere [you] can both see it and check off the chores as they get done.” The expert also suggests couples reward themselves with a date night or something they can enjoy together once the chores are completed as an incentive to keep up the routine.

As many viewers pointed out, this video in particular has more to do with the woman’s husband trying to punish her than simple housework. But with respect and love coming from both sides of a relationship, situations like this are not likely to occur. We would love to hear your thoughts on this video in the comments below, pandas. Then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda piece discussing a similar situation, look no further than right here.

