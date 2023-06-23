Ignorance is bliss, whether we are talking about the heat-death of the universe or the amount of worm-like creatures happily living in your eyebrows, some things are better left alone. But like staring at a car crash or a house on fire, we do have a strange, somewhat morbid fascination with things that don’t seem real.

So, naturally, one netizen wanted the internet to share all the strange, unusual, and even creepy facts that do not seem real. So if you enjoy sleeping peacefully, consider another article, as the answers were deeply interesting but somewhat unsettling. If you do stay, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own facts. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know You are more likely to be bitten by a new yorker than a shark.

Technolite123 , GEORGE DESIPRIS Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#2

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know The youngest person to ever give birth was 5 years old.

kibufox , Christian Bowen Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#3

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know During World War 2, Japan bombed China with fleas infected with the bubonic plague.

thisisprince , wikipedia Report

17points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No jokes on this one, wars are messed up, what are we even fighting for?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know As recently as 1980s, many researchers and doctors believed newborns and fetuses couldn't feel pain, so some were operated on without anesthesia.

Mister_Trashman , Vidal Balielo Jr. Report

17points
POST
Gabriela Cink
Gabriela Cink
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like how this fact always sound. They didn't believe, they did research and can't measure and confirm that baby is feeling pain as their neural system is underdeveloped. And there was also concern about negatives of anesthesia and dosages. New research with new posibilities confirmed it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know You're statistically more likely to randomly die during a USA Powerball lottery drawing than win it.

Shawn_NYC , wikimedia Report

16points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends on how much you spend.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know If bees were paid minimum wage for their labor, a jar of honey would cost $182,000.

Assorted_Education_ , Mike Jones Report

15points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe we should just make them rely on tips to keep the costs down

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know Dolphins can be attracted to humans.

Lucky-Comfortable-54 , Pixabay Report

14points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I met a peacock once who thought I was hot sh*t.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#8

In the 1980s the Bayer corporation sold a hemophilia drug that was made from processed donated human blood. In the early days of the AIDS epidemic it was discovered that the product was contaminated with HIV. They were forced to take it off the shelves in America and Europe. Bayer decided there had been too much financial investment in the product and rather than destroy the inventory they sold it in Latin American and Asian countries instead. They even continued to produce it for a few months until their supplies ran out.

There's no way to know how many people were infected with HIV as a result but at a bare minimum it had to have been in the thousands, plus however many those people may have unknowingly infected in turn and so on. In the 1980s when AIDS was pretty much a guaranteed death sentence.

Bayer knowingly killed probably tens of thousands of people and no one went to jail. $600 million settlement.

EDIT: Just a clarification, this treatment was not a dry pill that you swallow. That would be pretty unlikely to transmit HIV as some people have said. It was basically taking blood and removing the rejectable parts and concentrating clotting factors and injecting that into hemophiliacs. In terms of HIV risk it was basically a blood transfusion.

sharrrper Report

13points
POST
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it was called Factor F. At the time the only way to make it was to use actual blood.

0
0points
reply
#9

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know Chainsaws were invented to cut through the pelvic bone to help women give birth.

Millepedee , Karolina Grabowska Report

13points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... but men swear they feel more pain when they get kicked in their Richard's nicknames

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know 54% of adults in the USA read below a 6th grade level. Bonus, 1 in every 30 children in the USA is homeless.

ubercorey , Monstera Report

13points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And most of that 54% are in Management positions.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know In France you can still marry a dead person.
And you can't name your pig Napoleon.

Ilikethe3DS , Pixabay Report

13points
POST
Nevid
Nevid
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is not true. The closest from the truth is the one about marriage. You normally cannot marry a dead person. After WWII, derogation were granted by the president to women who were engaged to a man who then died in the war, for child legitimacy reasons. There is no reason to do that today, since the way we treat the legitimacy of a child is not the same as then. As for the Napoléon thing, there is absolutely no law about this. This belief comes from the first French edition of the Animal Farm. The publisher decided to rename the pig into César because they though it would convey the idea of an authoritarian dictator better. They were not legally forced to do this, this was their own choice, and all of the subsequent editions of the book had the pig being called Napoléon.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

The ford pinto was a flaming death trap that ford knew how to fix, and decided not to. The gas tank was fixed right behind an idiotically thin bumper, making puncturing the tank an almost absolute in the case of a rear end collision. If such a collision were to occur, the light frame would also most likely bend around the doors, trapping the driver inside. Ford knew of these defects, but instead of recalling the cars, they decided that on average, they would mostly like only have to pay out around $230,000 per death, which was much cheaper than the recall, which would of cost millions.

TL;DR: ford estimated the cash value of a human life instead of fixing their cars

TheMeme_Historian Report

13points
POST
Alex Bailey
Alex Bailey
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look at the European NCAP rating for the current Fiat Panda.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#13

In many countries in the world, cannibalism is actually legal, the only illegal thing is the way you obtain it.

It's made that way so that plane crash survivors won't be prosecuted for, you know, surviving.

Khelthuzaad Report

12points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I learned a bit of this in Grade 12 Law class. This law is so specific in circumstances, it's not impossible, but very unlikely anyone in this day and age would have been in such a situation to be acquitted of eating someone out of survival, and what you deem as a justified situation may not be what the jury and judge would view as excusable. We were given a scenario. 3 men were stranded at sea after their boat sank for days, or weeks. One of the men became very ill, the rest were not well and starving, but this guy was near death. There was a lot of back and forth of what should be done about food, as they had no fresh water, and one of the options was to eat the sickest, worst off man in the emergency boat raft thing. Some time later the men were rescued, as was found the body that was eaten. There was a whole trial and in the end the men were convicted of murder and sentenced to death, actually. The question to us was why. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R_v_Dudley_and_Stephens

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know That bees kill wasps by sitting on them and then flapping their wings so hard. This creates a high heat that burns the wasp.

Funner_YT , wikimedia Report

12points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s a bit overdramatic and inaccurate. How could the bees flap their wings in that ball? First of all, this behaviour is only seen in the Japanese Honey bee. Secondly they vibrate theor flight muscles and woth that the temperature within that ball rises above 45C and in addition to that the CO2 levels as well. So the hornet dies of heat and lack of oxygen. It most certainly doesn’t „burn“

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#15

Aoccdrnig to a rscheearch at Cmabrigde Uinervtisy, it deosn't mttaer in waht oredr the ltteers in a wrod are, the olny iprmoatnt tihng is taht the frist and lsat ltteer be at the rghit pclae. The rset can be a toatl mses and you can sitll raed it wouthit porbelm. Tihs is bcuseae the huamn mnid deos not raed ervey lteter by istlef, but the wrod as a wlohe.

Raiyjinn Report

12points
POST
Ok.
Ok.
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i remember a brain games about this

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#16

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know The Vatican Archives are something like 50 miles of information that almost nobody can see unless they know it's there and put in a formal request to see a specific thing. My understanding is that nobody can enter just to browse.

djtills , wikimedia Report

11points
POST
User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That applies to many, many archives.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#17

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know The CIA faked a vampire attack. I mean they really murdered a guy to achieve it. But something about the whole blood draining thing really takes it to the next level.

TimDRX , Pixabay Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know Over 500,000 people go bankrupt annually from medical bills in the US.

platoee , EVG Kowalievska Report

11points
POST
Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Health care should be free,I don't understand how a country can be so bad to their citizens .NZ has a health system that has shockingly long waiting lists ,but it's at no cost to use

2
2points
reply
#19

There's a law that's still on the books in Georgia, states that anyone driving @ night is required to have another person running in front of the vehicle w/ a lantern so the driver can see what's ahead.

Aggravating_Client36 Report

11points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In La Crosse, WI, it is illegal to worry a squirrel. So be careful what you say to the locals.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#20

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women (in the US) will have cancer at some point in their life.

Benji_4 , Ivan Samkov Report

11points
POST
Ok.
Ok.
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my grandpa just beat it!! 💪

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know 42 percent of America is obese.

HazelNut768 , Andres Ayrton Report

11points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sure the UK is not far behind

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know The Taylor oil spill. So far it’s leaked over a million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. It started leaking in 2004, before Deepwater Horizon, and is still leaking oil into the gulf today. Next to nothing being done about it.

pauliep13 , wikipedia Report

10points
POST
#23

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know There are 8 sunken nuclear submarines.

EnUnLugarDeLaMancha , toddbublitz Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know In the beginning, Dupont f****d up their non-stick Teflon pans. They knew high exposure to tge stuff was bad but they never did anything about it. As a result, traces of "forever chemicals" can be found in 98% of the American population (and probably beyond).

Delta4o , Taken Report

9points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll take my stainless steel and well-seasoned cast irons over that Teflon BS every time.

3
3points
reply
#25

Humans are pretty slow runners compared to other races, but we are the best throwers on the planet. No other specie can throw stuff like we do. This is why in case of danger, throwing things in the direction of an hostile animal may scare the s**t out of it.

bafulationPrematuree Report

9points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hey hooman you can run but you can't hi-- WTF IS THAT A STONE?!"

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#26

I grew up Africa (Zambia) When we were 5 we were told not to swim in dirty water because of Bilharzia (schistosomiasis)

Microscopic worms that burrow into your skin or enter up your urinary tract and then lays eggs inside your body.

Halicarnassis Report

9points
POST
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. My father wouldn't even let us use the swimming pool until it had rained "to clear the bilharzia". Never mind that a pool using chlorine wouldn't have any... (Grew up in and still live in Jozi, Mzansi - or Johannesburg, South Africa.)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Dolphins will bite the heads off of smaller fish and use the corpses as a makeshift flesh light to get off.

GunslingerGonzo Report

9points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've re-read this three times and still I'm not 100% on what it means. But my mind is boggling way out of control. Translation, someone?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

The second most expensive house and one of the biggest slums of the world are in the same city.

'Antilia' ($1 Billion) is owned by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and Dharavi, one of the biggest slums, both in the city of Mumbai.

Oh and 'Antilia' is second to Buckingham Palace ($2.9 billion).

Aggravating-Cry6451 Report

9points
POST
#29

The X Ray machine is largely responsible for the Child Protective Movement. In the 40’s and 50’s cases for Shaken Baby Syndrome were noticed causing a large push in child protection.

knightcheese512 Report

9points
POST
Nicky
Nicky
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True- they also found a lot of spiral fractures caused by abuse.

0
0points
reply
#30

Ants have passed the mirror test. Few people know this.

EliminatedHatred replied:

It's a test to see if animals are self-conscious. they're placed in front of a mirror and if they notice they're in front of it and that they're seeing a reflection, they pass.

tQto Report

9points
POST
ash <3
ash <3
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no more smashing all those ants in the house for me :(

0
0points
reply
#31

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know France executed their last person by guillotine the same year Star Wars: A New Hope came out.

themddoc , wikimedia Report

9points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And he was not a nice guy: rape, torture and murder of underage girls... but most people think the last one was Christian Ranucci, whose conviction has been questioned again and again, with some absolutely convinced that he was innocent. To the point where there were so many doubts about his guilt that it led to the end of the death penalty in France.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

The shear size of the nuclear contamination zone thats in the middle of Washington state, called the Hanford reserve.

No one speaks of how the middle of our state is unlivable due to the polluted groundwater from all the improperly stored nuclear waste.

Deep-purpleheart Report

9points
POST
#33

That you are literally just data being interpreted by your brain. And we know for a fact your brain is not perfect, and might not be good at doing that.

A cool fact that illustrates it, is that your nose is obstructing your face 100% of the time. Your brain just removes it, and fills in the blanks. You can see your nose sometimes when you think about it, close one eye, or put the tip of your finger right on the tip of your nose.

If your brain is removing that kind of data as just a "default" setting, what other "default" settings do we have that are literally making so we can't see, feel, smell, or hear the things around us?

It's just wild to think that everything I see, hear, feel, smell, and taste, might just be my brain messing up interpreting the data. And the scariest part, is it could be consistent across the entire species.

What we perceive as "real" might not be real at all. Just an incorrect interrpertation.

watch_over_me Report

9points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone at work says my sense of smell is super sensitive to the point I seem to smell things much stronger than others, and that makes it so frustrating because they don't smell the perfume and mildew on the secondhand clothes that are being put out on the floor. Now, my sense of touch, on the other hand, is s**t. Sure I can feel textures, but I don't have a good grip and everything just feels too smooth and slick, or like nothing. But others can feel very well.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

In some countries children inherit debts of their deceased parents.

justcamehere533 Report

8points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think Canada does this. It's pretty cold how it's handled, too. Everything goes to collection agencies and the inheritors of the debt get hounded with phone calls. Who works at these agencies? How do they sleep at night?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Over 50 percent of Americans do not have access to $1,000 in case of emergency.

bueno_hombre Report

8points
POST
scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The 50% that do should tell the other half where this $1000 is located. Then everybody can access it. Seems mean to me.

0
0points
reply
#36

62 People Share The Most Messed-Up Facts They Know Human placentas now contain microplastics.

br0wnb0y , Ketut Subiyanto Report

8points
POST
scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me, or does that read as though it's an advertisement? 'Try Placenta Plus! Now with added microplastics!'

2
2points
reply
#37

The #1 cause of death for pregnant woman is murder.

Umbraldisappointment Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

There are more slaves in the world today than there has ever been, ever.

camefromxbox Report

7points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because despite history education and awareness there will always be greed and cruelty in the world.

0
0points
reply
#39

During the Cuban Missile Crisis the world was the closest to nuclear fallout in history. A communist submarine spotted something suspicious and 2/3 of the commanding people agreed to launch a nuke. But because the third person voted no they couldn’t. Basically humanity rested on that one person and they didn’t even know it.

wittzhittz Report

7points
POST
T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His name was Vasily Aleksandrovich Arkhipov. From Wikipedia: Arkhipov refused to authorize the captain and the political officer's use of nuclear torpedoes against the United States Navy, a decision which required the agreement of all three officers. In 2002, Thomas S. Blanton, then director of the U.S. National Security Archive, credited Arkhipov as "the man who saved the world".

0
0points
reply
#40

If a man falls on they’re back and they have a boner you should’t move them because it means they got a very bad back injury.

odddddddddddddd Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Elephants can control their d**k like a second trunk.

anon Report

6points
POST
#42

That we kill 100 million sharks A YEAR.

370H55V--0773H Report

6points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've done it to a Dyson as well as a Vax...so far Hoover has been ok

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

More aircraft were lost during WWII than there are airworthy aircraft flying today. The level of death and destruction in war is difficult to comprehend.

willv_23 Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

That koalas carry chlamydia.

galaxycritic Report

6points
POST
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They don't 'Carry' it, it's not a gene mutation or something. It's an infection and around half of the population of wild koalas are infected.

1
1point
reply
#45

The astronauts in the Space Shuttle Challenger were still alive after the failure of systems and rapid expansion of fuel commonly viewed as an explosion.

Fluster338 Report

6points
POST
#46

Data on the effects of radiation on human beings was largely obtained by tests performed by various governments on unwitting civilians, soldiers & POWs (even the US government is guilty of this).

Some of these tests were performed knowing full well that the subject would die of or be severely harmed by the radiation exposure (and the details of what happened with each increasing dose of radiation make for some pretty disturbing reading).

Creative_Recover Report

6points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Even the US government" We shouldn't be that surprised now, should we?

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#47

There are more unsolved murder cases than there are solved and that's just the ones we know about.

There a lot of bodies at the bottom of most large bodies of water. Be it from accidents or suicides water seems to attract them.

Micro plastics are finding it way into absolutely everything. I don't recommend googling it.

Medical progress has a dark history of testing on the unknown masses.

GrimKiba- Report

6points
POST
#48

A lot of people probably buried their hamsters alive because they didn’t know hamsters hibernate.

soapsandgoats Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#49

Doctors actually used to do autopsies and get into a surgery or aid with childbirth without washing their hands. This of course resulted in a lot of deaths and I read somewhere that the first doctor to suggest washing hands was ridiculed, put in an asylum by his colleagues and there he was beaten by the guards and later died. (Probably because of the wounds he suffered from the beatings)

Oh and there is a surgery with a 300% mortality rate.

SimplySisyphus_ Report

6points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok I have more info on the second point for anyone interested: A surgeon named Robert Liston once performed an amputation in around 2 minutes (first red flag). This had a 300% mortality rate, i.e. three people died as a result of this one surgery, and happened in 1847 I think. 1) The patient died of infection (sepsis). 2) Liston's young assistant had some of his fingers accidentally amputated by Liston and also died of infection (also sepsis). 3) A witness apparently died of shock (possibly from being accidentally slashed or just from fright).

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

The United States has the largest prison population on earth, surpassing even China. On the other hand, China executes more prisoners per year than every other country on earth does combined. The majority of these executions occur in Autumn.

Evilkenevil77 Report

6points
POST
Must Be Bored Again
Must Be Bored Again
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Autumn. After they provided slave labor for harvesting.

0
0points
reply
#51

A lot of people who voted for segregation in the early 1960s are still alive. The youngest voters would be about 78 years old today.

anon Report

5points
POST
#52

The methods being used to create artificial human muscle grafts are pretty much the same methods used to make lab grown meat.

(Source: me, a PhD student making artificial muscle grafts. Also this is an oversimplification so in case my boss see’s this: sorry)

squidpodiatrist Report

5points
POST
Ok.
Ok.
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well isnt it literally meat? 😅

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#53

Cleopatra lived closer to the invention of the iPhone than the building of the Great Pyramids.

NarrativeScorpion Report

5points
POST
scag$y
scag$y
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My grandpa lived closer to his next-door neighbour than to other people who weren't his next-door neighbour.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

The creator of chocolate chips sold the idea for like a dollar. Or some other number that’s too low.

Desolecontra Report

5points
POST
#55

JFK's convertible wasn't scrapped after he got shot in 1963. A roof was welded on and it was used by Presidents Johnson, Nixon, Ford and Carter - right through to 1977.

twowayrorrim Report

4points
POST
#56

Fungi are much closer related to animals than either one are to plants, and specifically to protostomes: bugs and worms of all sorts. Fungus cell walls are made of the same polymer that arthropods' exoskeletons are made of, and are coded for by the same gene. There have been proposals to reclassify fungi in the animal kingdom.

hononononoh Report

4points
POST
#57

The newborn baby megalodon shark was the same size as an adult great white shark.

AmayaKurama Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#58

Pug owners are expected to know how to re-attach it's eyes. O_O

Another person replied:

It's not reattaching, but pushing the eyeball back into the socket, and it's better if done by a veterinarian. If it was unattached from the nerves and muscles, there'd be no point reattaching it.

Battlespot9999 Report

4points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Erm . . . how do the eyes become unattached? (Note to self: never get a pug.)

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

Humans are faster than horses over marathon distance.

For those questioning this, the post says over a marathon distance. This means over 26.2 miles. A horse is obviously faster than a human and this post does not mean every human can run faster than a horse.

MDWaverleyy Report

3points
POST
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Horses are sensible beings, they will stop to eat every 20 minutes. I've run a couple of marathons and if there had been food every 20 minutes it would have been much more fun.

0
0points
reply
#60

Bounty hunting and Bounty Hunters are active in the United States as well as here in The Philippines.

While The practice of bounty hunting is illegal under the laws of most other countries.

final_raven91 Report

3points
POST
#61

The Earth rises up by a very small bit when you jump.

Ratan_Harsh Report

3points
POST
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How much more if everyone in the world jumped all at once?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#62

John Tyler, 10th president of the United States (1841-1845), still has a living grandson.

Ag_in_TX Report

1point
POST
Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought that the dates were how long he was alive for a second, and was very confused.

1
1point
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!