ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever read a book and thought, "Women's bodies don't really work like that" or "I've never seen a woman actually do anything like this"? Well, you wouldn't be alone. For most of history, writing books has been an exclusively male endeavor. In the U.S., women were legally allowed to publish books under their names only since the late 19th century.

So, perhaps it's not surprising that a lot of the depictions of women in books by men are somewhat... questionable? The "Men Writing Women" subreddit collects the most absurd and ridiculous examples of women badly written by men.

Haruki Murakami is a frequent offender on the subreddit, but there are loads of other male authors who can't conjure up a complex and realistic female character without objectifying her. And here are the funniest and most distasteful examples readers have come across lately!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

An Antique Call-Out

Old newspaper clipping on men expressing feelings with comment on male authors misunderstanding women, vintage text from 1899.

OptmstcExstntlst Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Actually My Chest Tits Tittily

    Text post by user stoned cold fox joking about apologizing to male authors for underestimating how women's chests move, related to male authors and women.

    cricketbug94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Pen Writing Women

    Social media post showing a humorous male author’s perspective on pens and meeting a woman in high school.

    dwaynetheaakjohnson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There's this thing called the Bechdel Test. Many might already be familiar with it, but here goes: in 1985, cartoonist Alison Bechdel came up with her personal criteria for whether or not she was watching a movie. She listed three main requirements:

    1. The movie had to have at least two female characters;
    2. The two female characters had to interact and talk to each other;
    3. And this conversation had to be about something other than a man.
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Naturally, many audience- and critically-acclaimed films failed her test, among which were the original Star Wars trilogy, Blade Runner, and even Breakfast at Tiffany's. But today, Bechdel agrees that her test might be too rigid and a disappointingly low bar for movies and books to pass.
    #4

    [drawing Dragons By Sandra Staple] The Dragon Gender Norms

    Page from a book showing sexist drawing tips for making a female dragon with handwritten critiques by male authors.

    Sir_Suffer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Murakami Murakami-Ing (Hard-Boiled Wonderland And The End Of The World, Haruki Murakami)

    Excerpt from a book showing male authors describing women as chubby and plump, illustrating misconceptions about women.

    Weak-Mushroom-1225 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    In A Doctor Who Kids Book, Of All Things

    Excerpt from a book highlighting male authors' inaccurate and exaggerated descriptions of women’s bodies and behavior.

    curtain5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Just because there are two women talking in a movie about something other than men doesn't automatically make it impressive or culturally significant. "If you think about it, they're pretty superficial criteria," Bechdel told NPR in 2023.

    "It would be easy to make a movie that fulfilled them in name but kind of missed the point. There can be movies that completely fail the Bechdel Test that are great feminist movies or at least have a feminist perspective." She names the movie Fire Island as an example. "The men talked about women writers in the movie," she said. "The whole movie was based, like, on a Jane Austen plot. So I thought it was pretty feminist in its way."
    #7

    [the Way Of The Superior Man By David Dieda] - How Many Isms Can He Fit In One Book?

    Page from a male author’s book discussing young women’s feminine energy and its impact on men, illustrating gender perspective.

    nataliescarlett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    "She's Learned Her Lesson...and She Loved It!" [just Married #58]

    Vintage comic strip depicting men and women in dramatic scenes, highlighting male authors' limited understanding of women.

    Zealousideal_Art2159 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Is It Wrong For Me To Be Critical Of The Way Arya Stark Was Made To Say, “Most Girls Are Idiots” In Game Of Thrones Season 2?

    Young woman in dim light wearing medieval attire, illustrating male authors' misunderstanding of women in popular media.

    petitefairy99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In trying to explain this deficiency demonstrated by male authors, many people revert to simplistic generalizations. "Men just aren't able to empathize the way women can," they say. "They can't just put themselves in the shoes of a woman and read her mind!"

    But there's a lot of sexism in such sentiments. Aside from not giving men enough credit for being empathetic, it also ignores the historical side of publishing: perhaps women just had more insight into the male psyche because most of the books they read growing up were written by men?
    #10

    This Is From The First Story Of The Women Of Marvel One-Shot That Just Came Out Today

    Comic panel showing diverse female superheroes discussing male heroes, highlighting male authors' limited understanding of women.

    Extreme-Monk2183 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    [avengers: Age Of Ultron] That Time Marvel Conflated Infertility With Being A Monster

    Scene from a movie with characters discussing sterilization and misunderstood women, highlighting male authors' views on women.

    drkgodess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Nostalgia Check: Comics Edition! Back When Superheroes Needing Saving From Their Writers

    Comic panel showing Wonder Woman and male superheroes discussing an honorary member in the Justice Society highlighting male authors' misunderstanding of women.

    drkgodess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    At least this is what columnist Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett suggests in her opinion piece for The Guardian, too. "It isn't that these male authors are unable to empathise, it is that they haven't bothered, or needed to," she writes. "How could they know, when we are only really near the beginning of exploring its depths ourselves in (published, respected) writing? Do we expect telepathy?"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I Know Grrm Is Not Perfect On The Topic, But He Truly Understands That "Strong Women" Don't Need To Wear Armor Or Despise Traditionally Feminine Conventions And Skills (A Clash Of Kings, George R.r. Martin)

    Excerpt from a book showing male authors' misunderstanding of women's courage and experiences in dialogue form.

    LothorBrune Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    The Case For Marrying An Older Man By Grazie Sophia Christine

    Text excerpt highlighting male authors' misconceptions about women, showcasing inaccurate views in a humorous context.

    HobbyPlodder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Script Excerpt From Death Proof (2007) By Quentin Tarantino

    Excerpt showing a male author's flawed description of a woman, highlighting misunderstandings by male authors about women.

    Bunraku_Master_2021 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "So much of femininity is unspoken," Cosslett continues. "Moving through the world as a woman, the way you are viewed and treated, your emotions, your approach to your body (not to mention its private, shameful functions and rebellions) involve subtleties and complexities that are often unarticulated, even sometimes between women themselves."
    #16

    Jitterbug Perfume By Tom Robbins - Sorry, As Red As What Now??

    Excerpt from a male author’s description of women, highlighting how male authors barely understand women’s traits.

    deCantilupe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Posted In A Feminine Focused Subreddit, But Eventually Op Admits They Are A Male, Writing Creepy Sexual Fantasies! He Then Follows Up By Asking Responders About How They Feel Upon “The Male Gaze”

    Text excerpt illustrating male authors' misunderstanding of women through a tense scene of female discomfort and male gaze.

    CarbideMagpie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Thought This Sub Would Enjoy This 😂

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet highlighting male authors' portrayal of women in writing, illustrating gender perspective differences.

    starkwolves95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    That's not to say that all women protagonists written by a man are bad or insufficient. Leo Tolstoy created one of the most tragically complex and compelling portraits of a woman in literature in Anna Karenina. Gustave Flaubert criticized how 19th-century French society reduced women to wives, homemakers, and etiquette-obeying ladies in Madame Bovary.
    #19

    (An Archdemon's Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride) Its Not Quite Rise Of The Shield Hero, But The Concept Is The Same

    Anime character confused with math formulas overlaid, illustrating male authors barely understanding women in memes.

    CapAccomplished8072 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    At Age 35, She Can Feel Her Breasts Sag Audibly In The Night. [letters From The Dead By Campbell Black]

    Page from a book showing male authors struggling to portray women in literature, highlighting flawed female characterization.

    TheCervus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    [comic Excerpt] Superman Kissing A 14 Year Old (Superman & Batman: Generations By John Byrne)

    Comic panel showing a male superhero kissing a young woman, highlighting male authors misunderstanding women in comics.

    Xano2113 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some male authors get undeserved criticism for their portrayals of women. F. Scott Fitzgerald, for example, gets a lot of flak for having written Daisy as a shallow socialite in The Great Gatsby. But some readers might forget to consider the context in which Daisy lived. She may as well have been a prisoner of the societal expectations and values she'd been brought up with.

    Beauty and social status are the most important things to her because she has been conditioned to think these are the only qualities that matter in a woman. But that doesn't mean she's not intelligent or observant – it's only one of the masks she's putting on. She even says she hopes her daughter will be a fool because she believes "that's the best thing a girl can be in this world, a beautiful little fool."
    #22

    Nietschze The Incel

    Excerpt from a book showing male authors' perspectives on women, highlighting misunderstandings of women's nature and disposition.

    paperfoampit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    I Do Think That Mediaeval Poets Were The Og Men Writing Women

    Tweet showing a male author's poem with misguided views about women, highlighting male authors' limited understanding of women.

    AlfredusRexSaxonum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Some Inspiration For Any Aspiring Writers Out There

    Close-up of a brown crayon labeled small potatoes illustrating male authors' lack of knowledge about women humorously.

    cricketbug94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But let's not say that only men don't know how to write compelling characters of the opposite gender. Women write unrealistic male characters, too! They mostly come from the romance genre. Romance book fans: how many times have you come across the trope of the tall, dark, and brooding hero and the heroine who "fixes" him (think Fifty Shades and many YA male protagonists)?
    #25

    I Could Save The Day If I Didn't Have A Girl Brain! (Avengers #34, Lee/Heck)

    Comic scene showing male characters misunderstanding women, highlighting male authors’ limited knowledge about women.

    AmazingKitsune Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Thoughts As A Woman, During An Apocalypse, As You Starve To Death❤️ "Run" By Blake Crouch

    Excerpt from a Blake Crouch book showing male author dialogue about women's appearance and weight loss.

    honeymangomoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Women Writing Women

    Excerpt from a male author's text showing dialogue on women and language, highlighting misunderstandings about women.

    Classic-Carpet7609 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    At the same time, there are plenty of examples of women writing complex, compelling male characters. J.K. Rowling was able to write from the perspective of a male from childhood to adulthood and did it pretty accurately. Even early English novelists Jane Austen, Charlotte and Emily Brontë wrote their female characters as full of contradictions, not just on the good/bad and dreamy/mean scale.
    #28

    1968 Femicin Ad - "I Suffered From Menstrual Cramps."

    Black and white vintage ad showing man claiming he suffered from menstrual cramps, highlighting male authors' lack of knowledge about women.

    almostselfrealised Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Vonnegut Does It For Men Too! (Cat’s Cradle)

    Close-up of a book page showing a misinformed male author's description of women’s breasts and men’s clothing.

    Ryker46290 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    [gray Matters] By [william Hjortsberg]. Found This In A Retro Book Shop, Opened It To A Random Page And Was Assaulted With This Synonym

    Close-up of book text illustrating how male authors barely know anything about women through awkward descriptions.

    gruhukens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What are your favorite examples of men writing women badly, Pandas? Have you ever come across a description so ridiculous you couldn't help but laugh out loud? Share the wildest examples with us in the comments! And if you'd like to see even more cases of men failing to write women, check out our previous articles about the "Men Writing Women" subreddit here, here, and right here!
    #31

    Anti-Suffragette Political Cartoons From The Early 1900s Are Wild

    Series of vintage cartoons mocking women's suffrage, illustrating male authors' limited understanding of women and feminism.

    drkgodess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    I Will Acknowledge That Lok Had Its Flaws

    Tweet discussing male authors’ misunderstanding of female characters with an image of Korra from The Last Airbender.

    But When It Came To Lgbt Relationships, Women Protagonists, Especially Female Poc Lgbt Protagonists? I Would Still Say That This Show Had To Walk So That Shows Like Spop, Toh, Or Rwby Could Run. You Have To Start Somewhere, And This Show Was Groundbreaking.

    CapAccomplished8072 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Her Assault Was So Wonderful That She Spent Her Life Looking For Him?! (Love In The Time Of Cholera By Gabriel García Márquez)

    Excerpt from a male author's text highlighting his limited understanding of women’s experiences and emotions.

    flybyknight665 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    “The Ultimate Aphrodisiac” By Robert G Barrett

    Excerpt from a book highlighting male authors' inaccurate portrayals of women with explicit content and confusing details.

    danbrown_notauthor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    ["Everything Men Know About Women" By Knott Mutch]

    Hand holding an open book with blank pages, illustrating male authors' limited understanding of women.

    Advanced_Hornet_8666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Writing A Profile Of A History Lecturer For The Spectator? Make Sure You Emphasize How Her Blonde Hair Made You So Uncontrollably Horny That You Had To Get A Happy Ending Massage

    Tweet screenshot critiquing male authors with an excerpt from Lloyd Evans' proposal, highlighting misunderstandings about women.

    kaltorak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Marvel Comic Book Author Defends Hypersexualized Depiction Of A Young Girl By Saying She's A "Supernatural, Thousand-Year-Old Princess"

    Comic illustration from King Conan showing a male character and scantily clad princess in a fantasy setting.

    CapAccomplished8072 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    God Emperor Of Dune By Frank Herbert - You Ever Watch A Guy Climb A Wall So Good You Cum?

    Close-up of a book page highlighting a passage illustrating male authors' limited understanding of women’s feelings and experiences.

    Space_P1nguin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Birth Kink On Display - Saga By Brian K. Vaughan

    Comic panels showing a male character in pain and discomfort, highlighting misunderstandings by male authors about women.

    lmindanger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Darling Venom By Parker S. Huntington

    TikTok post showing a bedroom with city view and humorous text on male authors barely knowing women.

    endofthefkingworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    [the Scrivener's Bones By Brandon Sanderson] I'll Admit I Didn't Know This, But It's A Neat Fact!

    E-reader displaying text humorously highlighting male authors' misunderstanding of women and pheromone effects.

    HumanSpawn323 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    A Woman’s Breasts Marking The Passage Of Time [hyperion By Dan Simmons]

    Close-up of a book page with text describing female breasts, highlighting male authors' limited understanding of women.

    Isitacockatoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    The Institute By Stephen King (2019) — The Difference Between The Way The Boys And Girls Are Described Is So Uncomfortable

    Excerpt from a male author's book showing limited understanding of women through outdated character descriptions.

    Lavapulse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    An Old Tom And Jerry Comic. Worst Thing I've Seen Today

    Classic cartoon panels showing Tom and a female cat, highlighting humor and misunderstandings from male authors about women.

    DragonsAreEpic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Because Even If A Woman Is The First To Discover Intelligent Alien Life, Her Story Isn't Complete Or Meaningful Without A Kid. (Jodie Foster Plays Ellie Arroway In The Movie Contact, 1997)

    Text excerpt showing male authors’ misconceptions about women’s experiences and storylines in film development.

    quirk-the-kenku Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    You Like It Darker By Stephen King Who Is Still Writing About Pre-Teen Boobage In 2024

    Excerpt from a book showing male author’s limited knowledge about women's experiences, highlighting awkward interactions.

    Allie_Pallie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    "The Woman Dies" By Aoko Matsuda

    Excerpt highlighting repeated use of the word dies, illustrating male authors' misunderstanding of women in writing.

    Gallantpride Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Meme I Saw On Facebook

    Comic panels humorously depicting clueless male authors writing awkward descriptions of women’s bodies and a man crushing his manuscript.

    brisualso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    The Witcher By Andrzej Sapkowski. The Character In Question Is 14 By The Way

    Excerpt from a book highlighting male authors’ limited knowledge about women with dated and biased descriptions.

    West_Ad_1685 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    The Colour Of Magic, Terry Pratchett

    Excerpt from a male author's text highlighting misconceptions about women and their portrayal in writing.

    cinderellarockefella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Found This Silly

    Text screenshot showing a humorous and awkward example of male authors misunderstanding women in writing.

    sikemfilied Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anga avatar
    Random Jackass
    Random Jackass
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What literary fuckery did I just read? "Her b***s got caught in the door, her body has skin, she doesn't have centipedes on her a*s, and our genitals vocalized to each other." What the actual hell?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    "Unrestrained Lesbian Passion"

    Excerpt from a male author's novel showing a misunderstanding of female intimacy and lesbian passion in text.

    toadvomit_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    [jobless Reincarnation In Another World] Every Single Isekai I Come Across Is Writing Women This Way. My Expression Is The Same As The Blonde-Haired Girl

    Anime characters in a medieval room scene illustrating male authors' misunderstanding of women in popular media.

    CapAccomplished8072 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    I Feel Like You Can Definitely Tell A Man’s Views On Feminism By The Way They Write Wonder Woman

    Comic illustration showing a powerful female character confronting a man, highlighting male authors' limited understanding of women.

    CapAccomplished8072 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    How Would A Male Author Describe Your Breasts=

    Tweet from Emily Murnane questioning how male authors describe women's breasts, highlighting misconceptions by male authors.

    Traroten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!