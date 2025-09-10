ADVERTISEMENT

You know about the Bechdel test, right? It's the famous and very simple test that is used today to assess the gender bias of films, TV series and books. It's actually very simple - to pass this test, the plot must have at least two female characters who, in one of the scenes, would talk about something not related to men.

According to statistics, just more than half of the movies ever made meet all three criteria of this test. But today, we’ll talk about something else - well-written and strong female characters in popular culture. By the way, yes, if we consider the Terminator a male character, then Sarah Connor will not pass the Bechdel test... But let's take everything in order.

#1

Female character in a dark sci-fi setting showing strong leadership, representing well-written female characters in movies breaking stereotypes. Ellen Ripley in Alien

Piyushmessi10 Report

RELATED:
    #2

    A well-written female character in a movie, breaking stereotypes and showing genuine emotion in a close-up scene. Ripley is the ultimate Queen. Gotta add Scully from the X-Files. Smart, level headed, can take care of herself and kick a*s when needed.

    Cowcat0 , X-Files Report

    #3

    Female character in a movie scene portraying a well-written genuine woman breaking stereotypes with a thoughtful expression. Clarice Starling.

    AJerkForAllSeasons , The Silence of the Lambs Report

    So, recently, a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, the author of which, user u/Piyushmessi10, asked the question: "Who is a well-written strong female character in a movie or TV show?", and in more than a week, it has collected over 3.5K upvotes and nearly 1.5K various comments.

    From Sarah Connor to Ellen Ripley, from Buffy Summers to Katniss Everdeen - please meet perhaps the most comprehensive gallery of strong female characters in popular culture, collected especially for you by Bored Panda based on a detailed study of this viral thread!
    #4

    Female character in a movie wearing a suit, leaning against a wall in a legal office setting, showing genuine emotion. Kim Wexler, Better Call Saul.

    Zealousideal-Pay3937 , Better Call Saul Report

    #5

    Smiling female character from a movie scene representing well-written female characters breaking stereotypes. Olivia Dunham in Fringe.

    Krinks1 , Fringe Report

    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Upvote for Anna Torv. She's excellent in The Newsreader, too.

    #6

    Female character in a movie wearing a gray shirt with a quiver of arrows, representing well-written female characters breaking stereotypes. Katniss Everdeen.

    TremontRemy , The Hunger Games Report

    Interestingly, the characters that are most often found in netizens' answers are usually heroines of fantasy or sci-fi movies. Does this mean that in works based on real life, it is more difficult for the author to create a heroine who would be both a multi-faceted personality and a strong person?

    Probably not - it's just that in a fantasy story the heroine has to face obstacles that better reveal her strength of character. And, of course, they look much more spectacular on the screen. After all, the average viewer finds it way more exciting to watch a battle against Aliens than, for example, mundane everyday life.

    Although, believe me, in everyday life such strength of character can actually reveal that any alien monster, when faced with it, would run away in horror, getting tangled in its own tentacles.
    #7

    Young woman with long blonde hair holding a tiny object, representing well-written female characters in movies. Buffy Summers. Incredibly brave, honest, smart, kind, but still a teenage girl having to deal with teenage girl problems like popularity at school, homework & grades, being a good big sister, dating boys (most of whom are vampires), a hellmouth at her high school, and trying to save the world from the apocalypse.

    puppiesandrainbows3 , Buffy Report

    #8

    Close-up of a well-written female character in a movie, portraying genuine emotion and breaking stereotypes. Geena Davis in the Long Kiss Goodnight

    Amy Adams in Arrival

    Jackie Brown.

    delifte , The Long Kiss Goodnight Report

    #9

    Princess Leia surrounded by stormtroopers, a well-written female character from movies breaking stereotypes. Leia Organa.

    ImperatorRomanum , Star Wars Report

    By the way, returning to the principles that characterize the gender impartiality of plots, we can also recall the so-called "Smurfette Principle,” introduced in 1991 by the poet and critic Katha Pollitt. According to this principle, in most plots where a group of heroes act, there is only one female character.

    Well, Smurfette herself, Miss Piggy, Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, Penny in the early seasons of The Big Bang Theory, April O'Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Black Widow in The Avengers... the list goes on and on. Needless to say, these plots would probably fail the Bechdel test, too.

    #10

    Actress portraying a well-written female character in a movie breaking stereotypes and feeling genuine. You picked the GOAT op

    I’d add Furiosa, Clarice Starling and Marge Gunderson.

    Indoorsman101 , FARGO Report

    #11

    Female character in a western setting portraying strong, well-written traits that break movie stereotypes and feel genuine. The quick and the dead. 


    Ellen, played by Sharon stone. .

    secondphase , FilmIsNow Epic Scenes Report

    #12

    Female character in a movie wearing tactical outfit, showcasing well-written female characters that break stereotypes and feel genuine. Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow & Sicario.

    Skoofer , Boss452 Report

    But these are all fairly recent plots, and in more classic works, strong and well-written female characters were even harder to find. In fact, in the entire Lord of the Rings novel, there are only two female characters who actually have their own actions and lines: Eowyn and Galadriel (Arwen is almost never present in the book text).

    The most interesting thing is that Galadriel, probably one of the top five strongest characters in The Lord of the Rings, received so little attention from the author. On the other hand, in the recent series about the Rings of Power, the legendary elf got a lot of attention - and it can't be said that it did her any good, right?
    #13

    Female character in a movie wearing sunglasses in a desert setting, representing well-written female characters breaking stereotypes. Tv? Sarah Conner from the Sarah Conner Chronicles.

    Movie? Sarah Conner from the Terminator movies

    No matter the format, or who played her she always kicked a*s and was smart as hell.

    Successful-Ad4251 , Terminator 2 Report

    #14

    Female character in a dark outfit with crossed arms, portraying a well-written role that breaks stereotypes in movies. Some of my favorites:

    Camina Drummer - The Expanse

    Kira Nerys - Deep Space Nine

    Dana Scully - The X-Files.

    AbsolutelyNotAPossum , The Expanse Report

    #15

    Woman with blonde hair embracing a child, portraying well-written female characters in movies breaking stereotypes. Beatrix Kiddo and Oren Ishi

    Strong willed, skilled, flawed, vulnerable and able to overcome their disadvantages.

    sWo97 , Kill Bill: Vol 2 Report

    In general, in order to create a truly outstanding female character, endowed with a strong character, mighty will and bright intelligence, one needs to... well, basically, just be an outstanding author. And, of course, have the desire to overcome the stable patterns that have reigned in culture for centuries. Some have succeeded, and some, alas, have not.

    Be that as it may, please feel free to scroll this selection to the very end, and add your own ideas of some well-written strong female characters, if we somehow missed someone, in the comments below. After all, as Ellen Ripley once said: "Unless somebody has got a better idea...”
    #16

    Actress portraying one of the well-written female characters in movies breaking stereotypes and feeling genuine. Maude Lebowski.

    glib-eleven , The Big Lebowski Report

    #17

    Young woman in a green coat smiling indoors, representing well-written female characters in movies breaking stereotypes. Emma Peel.

    Spock-1701 , Avengers Report

    #18

    Female character looking anxious in a dark setting with a large emotional face image in the background, representing well-written characters. Jessica Jones in the Netflix show.

    pman13531 , Netflix Report

    #19

    Female character in movie seated in futuristic chair, representing well-written female characters breaking stereotypes. Delenn, Susan Ivanova, Lyra Alexander- Babylon 5.

    TUGBoat85007 , Babylon 5 Report

    #20

    Woman surrounded by children in a classroom setting, representing well-written female characters in movies breaking stereotypes. Laura Roslin - BSG.

    loulara17 , Battlestar Galactica Report

    #21

    Blonde woman in a colorful blouse speaking in a cozy wooden room, representing well-written female characters in movies. The women from the people who wrote The Office/Parks and Rec/Brooklyn 99 and The Good Place.

    Specifically Leslie Knope.

    Mysterious_Travel669 , Parks and Recreation Report

    #22

    A well-written female character in a movie, breaking stereotypes with a genuine and thoughtful expression. Andor (all the female characters).

    GargantaProfunda , Andor Report

    #23

    Female character in black leather outfit and sunglasses walking confidently in a modern building, portraying well-written female characters. TV - Carol in The Walking Dead

    Trinity - The Matrix.

    Pheerandlowthing , The Matrix Report

    #24

    Female character in a sci-fi movie, portraying one of the well-written female characters breaking stereotypes. Alice in Resident Evil and the Bride in K**l Bill.

    Dan_flashes480 , RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE Report

    #25

    Female character in a military uniform surrounded by soldiers, representing well-written female characters in movies. Jyn Erso.

    thehound48 , Rogue One Report

    #26

    Two well-dressed individuals in an office setting representing well-written female characters in movies breaking stereotypes. Murphy Brown.

    ChessTiger , Murphy Brown Report

    #27

    Female character with bright orange hair in a vibrant setting, representing well-written female characters in movies. I always loved Leeloo in Fifth Element.

    KyorlSadei , Fifth Element Report

    #28

    Seven of Nine, especially in Star Trek: Picard.

    (Honorable mention to Catherine Janeway).

    mikefrombarto Report

    #29

    Female character in a leather jacket sitting confidently behind a desk, representing well-written female characters in movies. Veronica mars! villanelle and eve polastri and carolyn martens! lorelai gilmore! emily gilmore!

    neisaysthis , Veronica Mars Report

    #30

    Animated female character in futuristic armor displaying traits of well-written female characters in movies breaking stereotypes. Bo Katan.

    Il_Magn1f1c0 , Star Wars Report

    #31

    Animated pink cat character in an art gallery with police and bystanders, representing well-written female characters in movies. Tv: Princess Caroline from Bojack Horseman.

    Mexican-Kahtru , Bojack Horseman Report

    #32

    Kira Nerys in Deep Space 9

    CJ in the West Wing.

    Zekiel2000 Report

