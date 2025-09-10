ADVERTISEMENT

You know about the Bechdel test, right? It's the famous and very simple test that is used today to assess the gender bias of films, TV series and books. It's actually very simple - to pass this test, the plot must have at least two female characters who, in one of the scenes, would talk about something not related to men.

According to statistics, just more than half of the movies ever made meet all three criteria of this test. But today, we’ll talk about something else - well-written and strong female characters in popular culture. By the way, yes, if we consider the Terminator a male character, then Sarah Connor will not pass the Bechdel test... But let's take everything in order.

More info: Reddit