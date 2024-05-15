ADVERTISEMENT

Who among us, girls, hasn't dreamt of hair like Rapunzel's? Okay, maybe not all girls, but it's safe to say a significant number of our female community members can confirm that shiny, long hair is a beauty standard many of us aspire to. Well, ladies, it seems we're not the only ones who share this enthusiasm for long locks. Surprisingly, some men have been gifted with the most beautiful hair, which they've grown and kept in spectacular condition, making us envious.

The Reddit group 'Majestic Manes' is all about men and their perfect long hair. Members of this community share pictures showcasing their unique looks, and even those described as a 'bad hair day' seem to be the epitome of what we strive for with our hairstyles. Scroll down to see the best images of the best ‘manes' shared by the men from this community.

#1

Chopped Off 6 Inches. Feels So Much Better

#2

Native Keeping It Traditional

#3

Just Discovered This Sub, Figured I Submit My Application To The Club

#4

This Is A Mane Right? 🦁

#5

5 Years Strong! 👊

#6

Am I Welcome Here??

#7

Big Hair Don't Care

#8

Summer Past

#9

Back With Another Side Braid Variation! Braid On Each Side Combined Into A Ponytail With The Rest Of My Mane

#10

Fishtail Braid - Loch Faskally

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How much hair does that guy have??? If I braided ALL my hair it would not be half as thick as his braid.

#11

Completely Shaved Head To These Locks In 4-5 Years

#12

61 Years Old. Still Got My Thick Hair

#13

Majestic Enough For Here?

#14

Behold! Longest My Hair Has Ever Been

#15

This Is All-Day Hair 🧔🏻‍♀️

#16

Behold The Mane

#17

Another Still Through The Woods

#18

Ye Olde Depression Has Got Me Down Baddd Today :/ Who Can Relate?

#19

Do I Qualify

#20

Sunny Sunday

#21

I Got The Curls Today

#22

Let Flow!!

#23

I’ll Never Go Back To Short Hair

#24

2 Years Of Growth. 2 Weeks Of Quarantine. 2 Eyes Always Watching Me

#25

It's About Time I Made A Post... 3 Years Of Growth!

#26

Got Called Ma'am At Costco, Not Even Mad About It. Nearly Two Years Since My Last Buzz Cut

#27

So, How Do My Fellow Longhaired Fellas Feel About My Mess?

#28

My Mom Made Me This Hat :)

#29

Long Hair. Don’t Care. My Art Director And I Looking Cool

#30

Feeling It Today

#31

Almost 2.5 Years Of Growth :)

#32

Alright My Dudes, Are Accessories Too Much For Us?

#33

Been Growing Out My Hair For A Bit Over 3 Years!

#34

Decided To Let It Grow Even More. (:

#35

First Time Posting Here. Any Thoughts?

#36

This Was A Good Hair Day. ✌️

#37

It’s Pretty Windy Here In Canada

#38

1 Year Was In 25th February (Started From Undercutt)

#39

Feeling Like A Lion

#40

The Beach Makes My Mane So Curly

#41

I Get Mistaken For A Chic A Lot

#42

Hi Guys. Somebody Suggested Me This Group And I Was Ecstatic To Share My Hair Journey Here. Happy Hair Growth Journey, Manes!

#43

Been Growing My Hair Since 2019. Saw This Page And Decided To Add A Photo

#44

I’m Normally On R/Curlyhair. I Hope Mine Fits Here

#45

To Cut Or Not To Cut?

#46

What 4 Hours Surfing Does To My Hair

#47

Sea Witch

#48

Too Long?

#49

Cut It Short Recently, But There’s Still A Handful Or Two Left To Grab Onto ;)

#50

Almost 2 Years In And It’s Just Now Starting To Feel Majestic

#51

Need To Take A Few Inches Off Soon

#52

Growing It Out For 4 Years Now

#53

Felt Majestic

#54

Yall Can Call Me Xelso

#55

First Post Ever:.)

#56

Happy Friday

#57

About Two Years Of Growth

#58

I Always Wonder If Curly Hair Can Be Considered Majestic…

