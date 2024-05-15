ADVERTISEMENT

Who among us, girls, hasn't dreamt of hair like Rapunzel's? Okay, maybe not all girls, but it's safe to say a significant number of our female community members can confirm that shiny, long hair is a beauty standard many of us aspire to. Well, ladies, it seems we're not the only ones who share this enthusiasm for long locks. Surprisingly, some men have been gifted with the most beautiful hair, which they've grown and kept in spectacular condition, making us envious.

The Reddit group 'Majestic Manes' is all about men and their perfect long hair. Members of this community share pictures showcasing their unique looks, and even those described as a 'bad hair day' seem to be the epitome of what we strive for with our hairstyles. Scroll down to see the best images of the best ‘manes' shared by the men from this community.