ADVERTISEMENT

Introverts feel more comfortable focusing on their inner thoughts and ideas, rather than what's happening externally. They enjoy spending time with just a few close people, rather than a large group or crowds, and these folks make up an estimated 25% to 40% of the population.

However, misconceptions about this personality type are still plentiful. For example, many think that being an introvert automatically makes you socially anxious or shy, which is not always the case!

So let's try and get a better understanding of this unique bunch, shall we? For that, we at Bored Panda suggest taking a look at the Instagram meme account 'QUIET.' Its relatable content is like an introvert's virtual diary.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
277points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
206points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

American writer, journalist, and introvert Jonathan Rauch thinks that extroverts are relatively easy for introverts to understand because they spend so much of their time working out who they are in voluble, and frequently inescapable, interaction with other people. Rauch says they are as inscrutable as puppy dogs.

On the other hand, he believes that extroverts have little or no grasp of introversion. "They assume that company, especially their own, is always welcome. They cannot imagine why someone would need to be alone; indeed, they often take umbrage at the suggestion," Rauch writes. "As often as I have tried to explain the matter to extroverts, I have never sensed that any of them really understood. They listen for a moment and then go back to barking and yipping."

And that, he claims, is the reason why introverts are so often misunderstood compared to their more social peers.
#3

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
190points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
189points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts , toasteredbread Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
178points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Rauch says that introverts are, in a way, oppressed. "For one thing, extroverts are overrepresented in politics, a profession in which only the garrulous are really comfortable."

"Look at George W. Bush. Look at Bill Clinton. They seem to come fully to life only around other people. To think of the few introverts who did rise to the top in politics—Calvin Coolidge, Richard Nixon—is merely to drive home the point. With the possible exception of Ronald Reagan, whose fabled aloofness and privateness were probably signs of a deep introverted streak (many actors, I've read, are introverts, and many introverts, when socializing, feel like actors), introverts are not considered 'naturals' in politics."
#6

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
163points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
140points
Add photo comments
POST
zachalian avatar
Morgen Stern
Morgen Stern
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a future doctor right there! Holding the first prescription she wrote (Xanax for her mom, if I am reading it correctly).

Vote comment up
44
44points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
139points
Add photo comments
POST
candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well what else is it supposed to replay when you're trying to fall asleep? That's prime cringe countdown hours!

Vote comment up
34
34points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts , @kira_dillard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
137points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Since extroverts dominate public and social life, they are also the ones who set the expectations. "In our extrovertist society, being outgoing is considered normal and therefore desirable, a mark of happiness, confidence, leadership. Extroverts are seen as bighearted, vibrant, warm, empathic. 'People person' is a compliment."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Introverts are described with words like 'guarded,' 'loner,' 'reserved,' 'taciturn,' 'self-contained,' 'private'—narrow, ungenerous words, words that suggest emotional parsimony and smallness of personality," Rauch explains.
#10

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
134points
Add photo comments
POST
dariazotova avatar
Daria
Daria
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whatever your age, it is NOT too late to live a good life ☝️

Vote comment up
52
52points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
128points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
120points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
117points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

However, it's worth mentioning that a few studies have found support for some connections between introversion and depression.

For example, this research suggests introversion may play a part in the development of the condition when people also have a greater sensitivity to feelings and emotions as well as neuroticism, a personality trait linked to a tendency toward negative or distressing feelings.
#14

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
113points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
110points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts , aparnapkin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
108points
Add photo comments
POST
binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mind is always either worrying about a future event or nitpicking a past event. If it is on the rare occasion focused on the present that will be to just overthink. Sometimes I just wish I could detach my mind from my body and live a few moments in peace 😭

Vote comment up
22
22points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
108points
Add photo comments
POST
catropolum avatar
Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A single tiny bird? Lucky you! My mind is more like a flock of screaming geese...

Vote comment up
47
47points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

However, it's interesting that another piece of research, which explored the connection between social anxiety and personality traits, suggests that the highest overall levels of social anxiety appears in people with moderate to high extroversion, described by the researchers as "anxious extroverts."
#18

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
103points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
100points
Add photo comments
POST
binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also works when you’re in a foreign country and isn’t that fluent in the local language. Currently studying abroad and not good with the local language so when people talk to me I just smile and nod hoping they’re not expecting a response from me. If a long silence follows, I know I messed up.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
99points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
97points
Add photo comments
POST
surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey in my defense it does have a weird shape and can't hold cereal very well!

Vote comment up
21
21points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

When messages from others imply that introversion is a negative trait, you might worry there’s something wrong with you and try to change this part of yourself.

But scientific findings show a complex relationship between personality and mental health symptoms — and that's before you even begin to consider any external factors. Therefore, it's difficult to draw a definitive conclusion from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personality generally isn't something you can mold as easy as clay. Forcing yourself into frequent interactions without taking the time you need to rest and recharge your emotional reserves will probably just leave you feeling unhappier.
#22

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
94points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pretty good at listening to both, which is weird because I think I have auditory processing issues

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
94points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
93points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
92points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being an introvert, and spending time alone doesn't mean you've given up on life. Plenty of other factors play a part, regardless of where you fall on the introvert-extrovert spectrum, so if you want to just chill on the sofa and laugh at a few memes instead of going out, scroll away!
#26

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
91points
Add photo comments
POST
sofiaou avatar
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am embarrassed by everything I do, WHY do I always have to be awkward at everything when I try to be nice? Now I have cringe memories inside my mind forever.

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
88points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
86points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
84points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
82points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
82points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
81points
Add photo comments
POST
candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always say that I need time to process the trauma of waking up

Vote comment up
21
21points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
81points
Add photo comments
POST
sofiaou avatar
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dude my sister...she always apologizes even when a person literally pushes her.

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
Add photo comments
POST
firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last kitten can still fit on top of his head if he gives them a boost :)

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
73points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts , SortaBad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
71points
Add photo comments
POST
sofiaou avatar
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, when I am in school, I wait for the class period to end in five minutes, but five minutes feel like HALF AN HOUR.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts , zephanijong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
Add photo comments
POST
david_a_paterson avatar
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not stupid, friends are the most dangerous of all. Strangers you can ghost. Enemies can't stab you in the back.

Vote comment up
22
22points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
69points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
67points
Add photo comments
POST
aradia7572 avatar
OWL ON A MISSION
OWL ON A MISSION
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg and it's like I attract these kinds of people too! There have been countless times that I have been stopped in stores by complete strangers that tell me their life stories. Why? I am not a people person at all but they just seem to be drawn to me.

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
65points
Add photo comments
POST
301eliriv avatar
Dynamite Samurai Koala
Dynamite Samurai Koala
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I use sea of stars and cassette beasts as an excuse to be an introverted extrovert

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
62points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
61points
Add photo comments
POST
katelyn2444 avatar
Hootus
Hootus
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone know the story behind this photo?? Just curious. The hole is not filled in before the attendees have departed, in my experience.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
61points
Add photo comments
POST
binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG I actually once wrote a note to self just like this and kept it as a daily reminder. “Please don’t get too close to anyone.” I get too attached and then hurt by people. As painful as it is, self advice as such is really needed.

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
59points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
david_a_paterson avatar
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

to solve this problem, stay to the very end of the credits, until after the house lights come up, after the ushers kindly ask me to leave, and cinema security has been called

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Next step would be to question if they’re giving you genuine attention and emotional validation or if they’re just faking it for the time being.

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
52points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Memes-Introverted-People-Can-Relate Shares stats

diaryintroverts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
51points
Add photo comments
POST
sofiaou avatar
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha...yeah...looks over as Asian mom kidnaps, beats, and buries my dreams.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 100 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!