Introverts feel more comfortable focusing on their inner thoughts and ideas, rather than what's happening externally. They enjoy spending time with just a few close people, rather than a large group or crowds, and these folks make up an estimated 25% to 40% of the population.
However, misconceptions about this personality type are still plentiful. For example, many think that being an introvert automatically makes you socially anxious or shy, which is not always the case!
So let's try and get a better understanding of this unique bunch, shall we? For that, we at Bored Panda suggest taking a look at the Instagram meme account 'QUIET.' Its relatable content is like an introvert's virtual diary.
American writer, journalist, and introvert Jonathan Rauch thinks that extroverts are relatively easy for introverts to understand because they spend so much of their time working out who they are in voluble, and frequently inescapable, interaction with other people. Rauch says they are as inscrutable as puppy dogs.
On the other hand, he believes that extroverts have little or no grasp of introversion. "They assume that company, especially their own, is always welcome. They cannot imagine why someone would need to be alone; indeed, they often take umbrage at the suggestion," Rauch writes. "As often as I have tried to explain the matter to extroverts, I have never sensed that any of them really understood. They listen for a moment and then go back to barking and yipping."
And that, he claims, is the reason why introverts are so often misunderstood compared to their more social peers.
Furthermore, Rauch says that introverts are, in a way, oppressed. "For one thing, extroverts are overrepresented in politics, a profession in which only the garrulous are really comfortable."
"Look at George W. Bush. Look at Bill Clinton. They seem to come fully to life only around other people. To think of the few introverts who did rise to the top in politics—Calvin Coolidge, Richard Nixon—is merely to drive home the point. With the possible exception of Ronald Reagan, whose fabled aloofness and privateness were probably signs of a deep introverted streak (many actors, I've read, are introverts, and many introverts, when socializing, feel like actors), introverts are not considered 'naturals' in politics."
That's a future doctor right there! Holding the first prescription she wrote (Xanax for her mom, if I am reading it correctly).
Well what else is it supposed to replay when you're trying to fall asleep? That's prime cringe countdown hours!
Since extroverts dominate public and social life, they are also the ones who set the expectations. "In our extrovertist society, being outgoing is considered normal and therefore desirable, a mark of happiness, confidence, leadership. Extroverts are seen as bighearted, vibrant, warm, empathic. 'People person' is a compliment."
"Introverts are described with words like 'guarded,' 'loner,' 'reserved,' 'taciturn,' 'self-contained,' 'private'—narrow, ungenerous words, words that suggest emotional parsimony and smallness of personality," Rauch explains.
However, it's worth mentioning that a few studies have found support for some connections between introversion and depression.
For example, this research suggests introversion may play a part in the development of the condition when people also have a greater sensitivity to feelings and emotions as well as neuroticism, a personality trait linked to a tendency toward negative or distressing feelings.
However, it's interesting that another piece of research, which explored the connection between social anxiety and personality traits, suggests that the highest overall levels of social anxiety appears in people with moderate to high extroversion, described by the researchers as "anxious extroverts."
Also works when you’re in a foreign country and isn’t that fluent in the local language. Currently studying abroad and not good with the local language so when people talk to me I just smile and nod hoping they’re not expecting a response from me. If a long silence follows, I know I messed up.
When messages from others imply that introversion is a negative trait, you might worry there’s something wrong with you and try to change this part of yourself.
But scientific findings show a complex relationship between personality and mental health symptoms — and that's before you even begin to consider any external factors. Therefore, it's difficult to draw a definitive conclusion from them.
Personality generally isn't something you can mold as easy as clay. Forcing yourself into frequent interactions without taking the time you need to rest and recharge your emotional reserves will probably just leave you feeling unhappier.
I'm pretty good at listening to both, which is weird because I think I have auditory processing issues
Popular saying: "Even a broken clock is right twice a day." The clock:
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being an introvert, and spending time alone doesn't mean you've given up on life. Plenty of other factors play a part, regardless of where you fall on the introvert-extrovert spectrum, so if you want to just chill on the sofa and laugh at a few memes instead of going out, scroll away!
I am embarrassed by everything I do, WHY do I always have to be awkward at everything when I try to be nice? Now I have cringe memories inside my mind forever.
I always say that I need time to process the trauma of waking up
Dude my sister...she always apologizes even when a person literally pushes her.
The last kitten can still fit on top of his head if he gives them a boost :)
Well, when I am in school, I wait for the class period to end in five minutes, but five minutes feel like HALF AN HOUR.
Not stupid, friends are the most dangerous of all. Strangers you can ghost. Enemies can't stab you in the back.
Omg and it's like I attract these kinds of people too! There have been countless times that I have been stopped in stores by complete strangers that tell me their life stories. Why? I am not a people person at all but they just seem to be drawn to me.
I use sea of stars and cassette beasts as an excuse to be an introverted extrovert
to solve this problem, stay to the very end of the credits, until after the house lights come up, after the ushers kindly ask me to leave, and cinema security has been called
Haha...yeah...looks over as Asian mom kidnaps, beats, and buries my dreams.
