American writer, journalist, and introvert Jonathan Rauch thinks that extroverts are relatively easy for introverts to understand because they spend so much of their time working out who they are in voluble, and frequently inescapable, interaction with other people. Rauch says they are as inscrutable as puppy dogs.

On the other hand, he believes that extroverts have little or no grasp of introversion. "They assume that company, especially their own, is always welcome. They cannot imagine why someone would need to be alone; indeed, they often take umbrage at the suggestion," Rauch writes. "As often as I have tried to explain the matter to extroverts, I have never sensed that any of them really understood. They listen for a moment and then go back to barking and yipping."

And that, he claims, is the reason why introverts are so often misunderstood compared to their more social peers.