For some, 2023 went by at the speed of lighting. For others, it was as slow as a snail. Nonetheless, it ended. But before doing so, it left quite an important mark on pop culture and internet culture's history. From "Barbenheimer" to Twitter's rebrand to X or even the new RickRoll emergence - a lot has happened. So, today, let's take a trip through some of the most memorable memes from last year. And don't forget to vote on your favorite ones! 

#1

A Video Of Pedro Pascal Eating Described Many Of Us In Various Situations

#2

Theatrical Release Of "Barbie" And "Oppenheimer" Caused Barbenheimer

Theatrical Release Of "Barbie" And "Oppenheimer" Caused Barbenheimer

#3

Crying Barbie From "Barbie" Movie

Crying Barbie From "Barbie" Movie

As you might notice while looking through this 2023-defining list, there are quite a few related to anything to do with “girls” or other activities that are viewed as feminine. For example, "girl dinner”, “girl math”, the popularity of “Barbie” and so on. Well, it has to do with the fact that 2023 saw a rise of “girlification.” 

The act of assigning activities or things for the girls quickly found its place in today’s pop culture and internet slang. Basically, this act signifies the need for collectiveness. To put it in simpler terms, this makes people on the internet, mostly women, feel united with others who enjoy similar things as they do. 

Using the word “girl” to be a sign of solidarity originated in African American Vernacular English (AAVE), as Black women tend to mark their unity by calling each other girls. So, when using this term, it is important to acknowledge its origins.
#4

"Mojo Dojo Casa House" From "Barbie" Movie

#5

We All Thought Of The Roman Empire A Lot

We All Thought Of The Roman Empire A Lot

#6

Boy Math As A Contrast To Girl Math

Boy Math As A Contrast To Girl Math

On the other hand, some say that activities and things being assigned to girls are a capitalistic brand move. This way they straightforwardly set out what kind of audience they expect and for whom the product is meant. Or it could be used to subvert their expectations, which can also be useful for a brand. 

But the "girlification" trend of 2023 is way more than simply a marketing move. The rise of girl activities and things in recent times, especially on the internet, symbolizes women and girls reclaiming things they have been discouraged from. They shake off the shame that once was put on them for liking traditionally feminine hobbies. This girlification aims to enjoy femininity without it being a sign of belonging to the “lesser” gender. 

Have you participated in the "girl" trends this year? What motivated you to do so? Or maybe you didn't like these trends? Then why so?
#7

Barbie Thinking About Death Apparently Was Very Relatable

Barbie Thinking About Death Apparently Was Very Relatable

#8

Motto "Kenough" From "Barbie" Movie

Motto "Kenough" From "Barbie" Movie

#9

Wildfires In Canada Painted New York's Sky Orange

Wildfires In Canada Painted New York's Sky Orange

#10

The Coronation Of Charles III Turned Out To Be A Perfect Source For Memes

The Coronation Of Charles III Turned Out To Be A Perfect Source For Memes

#11

Ken's Job Being "Beach" In The "Barbie" Movie

Ken's Job Being "Beach" In The "Barbie" Movie

#12

Every Woman (Or Barbie) Can Be Anything, And Every Man Is Just Ken

Every Woman (Or Barbie) Can Be Anything, And Every Man Is Just Ken

#13

The Discourse Of Nepo Babies

The Discourse Of Nepo Babies

#14

Chinese Spy Balloon Being Shot Over The Atlantic Ocean Delivered Amusing Reactions Online

Chinese Spy Balloon Being Shot Over The Atlantic Ocean Delivered Amusing Reactions Online

#15

Embracing Girlhood Was A Wholesome Trend Of 2023

Embracing Girlhood Was A Wholesome Trend Of 2023

#16

Kevin James As A Meme Describing A Variety Of Situations

Kevin James As A Meme Describing A Variety Of Situations

#17

Girl Math Proved To Be A Very Enjoyable Way To Look At Finances

Girl Math Proved To Be A Very Enjoyable Way To Look At Finances

#18

Snacky Trend Of "Girl Dinner"

Snacky Trend Of "Girl Dinner"

#19

Angela Basset Did The Thing!

Angela Basset Did The Thing!

#20

Grimace Taunted People With His McDonald's Shake

Grimace Taunted People With His McDonald's Shake

#21

With The Rise Of Chatgpt, The Jokes About It Rose As Well

With The Rise Of Chatgpt, The Jokes About It Rose As Well

#22

Prince Harry's Book Was A Bit Traumatizing

Prince Harry's Book Was A Bit Traumatizing

#23

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Not Only Broke Some Records, But Created Some Amusing Memes

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Not Only Broke Some Records, But Created Some Amusing Memes

#24

Erykah Badu's And Usher's Outfits Were Very Memeable

Erykah Badu's And Usher's Outfits Were Very Memeable

#25

Twitter Becoming X Gathered Quite A Lot Of Mixed Reactions Online

Twitter Becoming X Gathered Quite A Lot Of Mixed Reactions Online

#26

Mschf Released Chunky Red Boots And Nearly Everyone Was Thinking About Them

Mschf Released Chunky Red Boots And Nearly Everyone Was Thinking About Them

#27

Anabelle's Title Of The Creepiest Doll Was Threatened By Megan

Anabelle's Title Of The Creepiest Doll Was Threatened By Megan

#28

Rihanna's Superbowl Performance Was Not Only Awesome, But Memeable As Well

Rihanna's Superbowl Performance Was Not Only Awesome, But Memeable As Well

#29

Elon Musk Decided To Limit Daily Tweets And People Memed It

Elon Musk Decided To Limit Daily Tweets And People Memed It

#30

Timothée Chalamet's Performance As Willy Wonka Was Very Interesting

Timothée Chalamet's Performance As Willy Wonka Was Very Interesting

#31

Elon Musk Removed Blue Check From Important People On Twitter

Elon Musk Removed Blue Check From Important People On Twitter

#32

Boy Dinner As A Contrast To Girl Dinner

Boy dinner Shares stats

#33

Video Of A Cop Falling On A Slide In Boston Turned Out To Be Very Funny And Produced A Lot Of Memes

Video Of A Cop Falling On A Slide In Boston Turned Out To Be Very Funny And Produced A Lot Of Memes

#34

We All Shared Canon Events From Our Lives

We All Shared Canon Events From Our Lives

#35

Mark Zuckerberg Declared A War Between X And Threads

Mark Zuckerberg Declared A War Between X And Threads

#36

Nicki Minaj's Fans Took A Chance To Honor Her New Album "Gag City" With AI Creations

Nicki Minaj's Fans Took A Chance To Honor Her New Album "Gag City" With AI Creations

#37

A Lot Of Us Were Captivated By The Song "Planet Of The Bass"

A Lot Of Us Were Captivated By The Song "Planet Of The Bass"

#38

Jennifer Lawrence's "What Do You Mean???" Saying Became An Internet Slang Staple

Jennifer Lawrence's "What Do You Mean???" Saying Became An Internet Slang Staple

#39

Josh Hutcherson Became A New Rickroll

Josh Hutcherson Became A New Rickroll

