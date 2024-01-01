These 39 Amusing Memes Make For A Great Recap Of 2023
For some, 2023 went by at the speed of lighting. For others, it was as slow as a snail. Nonetheless, it ended. But before doing so, it left quite an important mark on pop culture and internet culture's history. From "Barbenheimer" to Twitter's rebrand to X or even the new RickRoll emergence - a lot has happened. So, today, let's take a trip through some of the most memorable memes from last year. And don't forget to vote on your favorite ones!
A Video Of Pedro Pascal Eating Described Many Of Us In Various Situations
Theatrical Release Of "Barbie" And "Oppenheimer" Caused Barbenheimer
Crying Barbie From "Barbie" Movie
As you might notice while looking through this 2023-defining list, there are quite a few related to anything to do with “girls” or other activities that are viewed as feminine. For example, "girl dinner”, “girl math”, the popularity of “Barbie” and so on. Well, it has to do with the fact that 2023 saw a rise of “girlification.”
The act of assigning activities or things for the girls quickly found its place in today’s pop culture and internet slang. Basically, this act signifies the need for collectiveness. To put it in simpler terms, this makes people on the internet, mostly women, feel united with others who enjoy similar things as they do.
Using the word “girl” to be a sign of solidarity originated in African American Vernacular English (AAVE), as Black women tend to mark their unity by calling each other girls. So, when using this term, it is important to acknowledge its origins.
"Mojo Dojo Casa House" From "Barbie" Movie
We All Thought Of The Roman Empire A Lot
Boy Math As A Contrast To Girl Math
On the other hand, some say that activities and things being assigned to girls are a capitalistic brand move. This way they straightforwardly set out what kind of audience they expect and for whom the product is meant. Or it could be used to subvert their expectations, which can also be useful for a brand.
But the "girlification" trend of 2023 is way more than simply a marketing move. The rise of girl activities and things in recent times, especially on the internet, symbolizes women and girls reclaiming things they have been discouraged from. They shake off the shame that once was put on them for liking traditionally feminine hobbies. This girlification aims to enjoy femininity without it being a sign of belonging to the “lesser” gender.
Have you participated in the "girl" trends this year? What motivated you to do so? Or maybe you didn't like these trends? Then why so?
Barbie Thinking About Death Apparently Was Very Relatable
Motto "Kenough" From "Barbie" Movie
Wildfires In Canada Painted New York's Sky Orange
The Coronation Of Charles III Turned Out To Be A Perfect Source For Memes
Ken's Job Being "Beach" In The "Barbie" Movie
Every Woman (Or Barbie) Can Be Anything, And Every Man Is Just Ken
The Discourse Of Nepo Babies
Chinese Spy Balloon Being Shot Over The Atlantic Ocean Delivered Amusing Reactions Online
Embracing Girlhood Was A Wholesome Trend Of 2023
Every time I see the word Sephora, my brain automatically corrects it to Sephiroth
Not a particularly good recap. Far too much of this is Barbie Movie related, and whilst the film did have quite an impact, it wasn't that big either.
