As you might notice while looking through this 2023-defining list, there are quite a few related to anything to do with “girls” or other activities that are viewed as feminine. For example, "girl dinner”, “girl math”, the popularity of “Barbie” and so on. Well, it has to do with the fact that 2023 saw a rise of “girlification.”

The act of assigning activities or things for the girls quickly found its place in today’s pop culture and internet slang. Basically, this act signifies the need for collectiveness. To put it in simpler terms, this makes people on the internet, mostly women, feel united with others who enjoy similar things as they do.

Using the word “girl” to be a sign of solidarity originated in African American Vernacular English (AAVE), as Black women tend to mark their unity by calling each other girls. So, when using this term, it is important to acknowledge its origins.