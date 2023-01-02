34 Everyday Memes About Everyday Things As Shared By The “A Memeingless Life” Instagram Page
What we find funny greatly depends on a number of things: how unexpected the joke is, how desensitized we are to that sort of humor, and the like.
But have you noticed how things are much funnier when it’s more relatable to your own experience? You might not have noticed it before, but if someone points out the ridiculousness of a situation, it automatically becomes to some degree funnier. Memes are all about that, when you really think about it.
And speaking of memes being relatable, here’s an Instagram page that oh so punnily named itself A Memeingless Life that focuses on very relatable visual memes. We’ve retrieved some of the best posts found on the viral Instagram page for your entertainment and enjoyment [and any other personal happiness denoting e-word] and put them into a neat list below. And you know what to do.
Instagram has become a haven for meme pages. Don’t believe me? There’s a page for everything from very Finnish problems to parenting humor to photography to delightful news to The Office. You name it, it quite probably has it.
So, it should come as no surprise that there are gonna be some more general garden variety meme pages. And A Memeingless Life is a great example of such.
The page shares relatable memes on everything that really matters in life, providing a good laugh along the way. And, just to be clear, when we say relatable, that's not just on a personal level. The memes focus on modern-day situations, problems, and references that, when you really think about it, are spot-on commentary.
As of this article, the page has over 2,200 posts already up for its 192,000 followers to enjoy. Besides the “passed out with a frozen pizza in the oven” description, it also points out that some of the posts are original content, as seen by the complementary watermark, so not all is just reposting.
Now, we will ruin memes for you for just one second because we very much need to explain the necessity of memes in our society. An article by the BBC elaborates on the power of memes, pointing out how memes have become a language in and of itself—one that can transcend cultures and create a constructive identity among people.
Memes, among many things, are a form of self-expression and influence. The stronger the emotion, the more likely it’ll be shared, which is why most memes are of a comedic nature and which is why most use it as a means to communicate with audiences.
There’s also a nuance with memes that they can be very niche in their content. It’s not for virality, but relatability, as one study has deduced that folks who feel more depressed find depressing memes funnier and more relatable. This in turn helps foster inclusiveness and community and reinforce individuality and personality along the way.
And while memes have so much positivity to offer, they can also be used for not-so-good means, like spreading misinformation, hate and prejudice, among other things. So, just like with everything else on the internet, keep in mind to stay skeptical of the things you see online.
Assuming genetics there it looks like 1 leaf came from a subtly different tree...
