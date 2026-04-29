Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mel Gibson’s “Secret Love” Passes Away In Horrible Swimming Pool Accident
Mel Gibson smiling next to his secret love, in a light blue polo and sunglasses, while she wears a straw hat.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Mel Gibson’s “Secret Love” Passes Away In Horrible Swimming Pool Accident

Add us on Google
amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Add us on Google
0

28

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The sudden loss of a beloved co-star has left Mel Gibson reeling, after a tragic swimming pool accident claimed the life of actress Nadia Farès just days earlier.

As details surrounding the incident emerge, the tragedy has taken on an even more emotional weight, raising questions about the nature of their relationship and the profound impact her loss has had on Gibson.

Highlights
  • Nadia Farès’s sudden passing has left Mel Gibson “gutted,” with insiders hinting at a deeply personal bond between the two.
  • Described as a “tremendous bond,” their connection reportedly went beyond their onscreen work, fueling speculation about a “secret” relationship.
  • As the actor remains silent, the tragedy has sparked growing curiosity about their off-screen dynamic and the emotional impact of her loss on Gibson.

According to insiders, their connection extended far beyond creative projects and was described as a “tremendous bond,” as claims about their relationship have resurfaced in the wake of her untimely passing.

RELATED:

    Actress Nadia Farès lost her life in a swimming pool accident in Paris earlier this month at the age of 57

    Mel Gibson and his secret love pose together. She wears a hat and white shirt, he wears sunglasses and a blue polo.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On April 11, Nadia Farès was found unresponsive at the bottom of a swimming pool in a luxury private gym on Rue Blanche in Paris.

    According to witnesses and investigating authorities, she appeared to be in a “yoga-like position” underwater when her body was discovered.

    A fellow swimmer pulled her from the water and performed CPR until emergency services arrived.

    A woman in a white t-shirt and jeans embracing and kissing a large white dog. Mel Gibson's secret love.

    Image credits: nadia_fares

    A social media post lamenting a sudden, young d***h, possibly related to a Mel Gibson "Secret Love" swimming pool accident.

    She was then rushed to Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital and placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a cardiac arrest.

    While the incident occurred in a pool, reports indicate she suffered a cardiac arrest that led to her collapse while swimming laps.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Almost a week later, on April 17, Nadia’s family confirmed that she had passed away in a public statement.

    Mel Gibson smiles with two people outdoors. The secret love of Mel Gibson. Swimming pool accident.

    Image credits: oscar.generale

    Her two daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, told Agence France-Presse, “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Nadia Farès this Friday. France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother that we have just lost.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    French authorities opened a standard investigation into the circumstances but reportedly found no evidence of foul play or wrongdoing.

    Her loss has reportedly left actor Mel Gibson “gutted,” as he mourns his co-star and longtime close friend

    A man and a woman in an apartment at night, cityscape visible. The woman resembles Mel Gibson's secret love.

    Image credits: filmthreattrailers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Daily Mail, Gibson is reportedly “devastated,” with the outlet referring to Farès as his “secret love.”

    Nadia and Gibson were longtime friends who shared a deep professional and personal bond spanning several years.

    Notably, the two starred together in the 2022 thriller On the Line, where the late actress played a producer opposite Gibson’s radio host character.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @melgibson_fansiteitaly

    An insider exclusively told the outlet that the pair shared a “tremendous bond” and an “unbreakable friendship” that had allegedly evolved into something deeper.

    The source said, “Mel has been enamored with many women in his lifetime, and Nadia Fares is no question one of the women in his life that he has so much love and respect for their work together and their unbreakable friendship.”

    “He may have cared for her more than she cared for him, but they had a tremendous bond that makes her passing such an incredible loss.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman with wavy brown hair, wearing a blazer, speaking indoors. Could she be Mel Gibson's secret love, avoiding swimming pool accidents?

    Image credits: filmthreattrailers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment reads: "So sad. She was tremendous in Marseille." It relates to a swimming pool accident and secret love.

    A message bubble with text "Barrymore wasn't there was he....." and 3 likes, related to Mel Gibson swimming pool accident.

    The insider added, “He is gutted that she is gone so young. He didn’t have this happening on his timeline at all.”

    They concluded, “It is even more devastating than one would expect. He cared for her deeply.”

    During the filming of their 2022 film, the two were often seen together at public events, including attending the French Open in 2021 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

    “Nadia Fares is no question one of the women in his life that he has so much love and respect for…” alleged one insider

    Mel Gibson with a gray beard and headphones, holding a microphone. His secret love.

    Image credits: filmthreattrailers

    Some reports allege that following Mel’s split from his longtime partner, Rosalind Ross, a screenwriter and former equestrian vaulter, in late 2024, the 70-year-old star grew closer to Nadia.

    As for Nadia, she was married to American film producer Steve Chasman from 2002 to 2022 before their separation.

    Following the split, Farès permanently moved back to France and, prior to her passing, was actively rebuilding her career in French cinema.

    Mel Gibson and his "secret love" smiling at an event. He wears a tuxedo, she a plunging red dress.

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    A message mourning the passing of Mel Gibson's secret love, Nadia, in a horrible swimming pool accident.

    Previously, in an interview, Gibson had shared about Nadia, “She is an actress gifted with a rare sensitivity and an elegance that illuminates every scene. Working with her on On the Line was a privilege, very professional and with a genuine kindness even off-set.”

    The Daily Mail reported that, before her passing, Nadia had also visited Mel on the set of his upcoming project, The Resurrection of the Christ, in Rome.

    However, no images from this outing have been released publicly, and despite days having passed since the tragedy, the two-time Academy Award winner has not yet addressed the passing of his friend.

    Farès and Gibson reportedly first developed a deeper bond while filming their 2022 thriller On the Line

    Mel Gibson and his "secret love" attending an event, smiling. This image precedes her tragic swimming pool accident.

    Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd

    Nor has he made any comments about the alleged “secret romance” rumors reported by media outlets.

    As for Farès’ passing, while no foul play was reported, the actress had a history of significant medical procedures, including brain surgery for an aneurysm in 2007 and three heart operations within a four-year period.

    She had previously referred to her health condition as a “ticking time bomb that needed to be treated urgently,” according to Le Monde.

    Nadia’s funeral took place on Friday, April 24, in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris, where she lived, at the Saint-Jean de Montmartre church.

    It was a deeply personal event attended by her family and close friends, including her daughters, her former husband, and Gibson, who was on a break from his filming schedule.

    “Very sad to hear this, rest in peace Nadia, your memory will live on in our hearts,” one user commented online

    A screenshot of a comment by elrhazi.abdelkader: Only memories stay a little bit before disappearing forever. Secret love.

    An Instagram post from frank__t saying Sad news, with a praying hands emoji, possibly related to Mel Gibson's secret love.

    Social media post for Mel Gibson's secret love Nadia Soul, with "May Nadia Soul RIP" and prayer hands.

    Commenter antonio carlosmilani asks about Mel Gibson's secret love in a swimming pool accident.

    A comment offering condolences with a flower emoji, related to Mel Gibson's secret love and swimming pool accident.

    A social media comment from richardwags_ expressing sorrow for a loved one's passing due to a horrible swimming pool accident.

    Comment from 725thatsjustme on Mel Gibson's secret love news, expressing sadness and condolences for the swimming pool accident.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    health
    relationship

    28

    0

    28

    0

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT