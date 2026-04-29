Mel Gibson’s “Secret Love” Passes Away In Horrible Swimming Pool Accident

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The sudden loss of a beloved co-star has left Mel Gibson reeling, after a tragic swimming pool accident claimed the life of actress Nadia Farès just days earlier.

As details surrounding the incident emerge, the tragedy has taken on an even more emotional weight, raising questions about the nature of their relationship and the profound impact her loss has had on Gibson.

Highlights Nadia Farès’s sudden passing has left Mel Gibson “gutted,” with insiders hinting at a deeply personal bond between the two.

Described as a “tremendous bond,” their connection reportedly went beyond their onscreen work, fueling speculation about a “secret” relationship.

As the actor remains silent, the tragedy has sparked growing curiosity about their off-screen dynamic and the emotional impact of her loss on Gibson.

According to insiders, their connection extended far beyond creative projects and was described as a “tremendous bond,” as claims about their relationship have resurfaced in the wake of her untimely passing.

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Actress Nadia Farès lost her life in a swimming pool accident in Paris earlier this month at the age of 57

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

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On April 11, Nadia Farès was found unresponsive at the bottom of a swimming pool in a luxury private gym on Rue Blanche in Paris.

According to witnesses and investigating authorities, she appeared to be in a “yoga-like position” underwater when her body was discovered.

A fellow swimmer pulled her from the water and performed CPR until emergency services arrived.

Image credits: nadia_fares

She was then rushed to Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital and placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a cardiac arrest.

While the incident occurred in a pool, reports indicate she suffered a cardiac arrest that led to her collapse while swimming laps.

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Almost a week later, on April 17, Nadia’s family confirmed that she had passed away in a public statement.

Image credits: oscar.generale

Her two daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, told Agence France-Presse, “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Nadia Farès this Friday. France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother that we have just lost.”

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French authorities opened a standard investigation into the circumstances but reportedly found no evidence of foul play or wrongdoing.

Her loss has reportedly left actor Mel Gibson “gutted,” as he mourns his co-star and longtime close friend

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According to the Daily Mail, Gibson is reportedly “devastated,” with the outlet referring to Farès as his “secret love.”

Nadia and Gibson were longtime friends who shared a deep professional and personal bond spanning several years.

Notably, the two starred together in the 2022 thriller On the Line, where the late actress played a producer opposite Gibson’s radio host character.

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An insider exclusively told the outlet that the pair shared a “tremendous bond” and an “unbreakable friendship” that had allegedly evolved into something deeper.

The source said, “Mel has been enamored with many women in his lifetime, and Nadia Fares is no question one of the women in his life that he has so much love and respect for their work together and their unbreakable friendship.”

“He may have cared for her more than she cared for him, but they had a tremendous bond that makes her passing such an incredible loss.”

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Image credits: filmthreattrailers

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The insider added, “He is gutted that she is gone so young. He didn’t have this happening on his timeline at all.”

They concluded, “It is even more devastating than one would expect. He cared for her deeply.”

During the filming of their 2022 film, the two were often seen together at public events, including attending the French Open in 2021 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

“Nadia Fares is no question one of the women in his life that he has so much love and respect for…” alleged one insider

Image credits: filmthreattrailers

Some reports allege that following Mel’s split from his longtime partner, Rosalind Ross, a screenwriter and former equestrian vaulter, in late 2024, the 70-year-old star grew closer to Nadia.

As for Nadia, she was married to American film producer Steve Chasman from 2002 to 2022 before their separation.

Following the split, Farès permanently moved back to France and, prior to her passing, was actively rebuilding her career in French cinema.

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Previously, in an interview, Gibson had shared about Nadia, “She is an actress gifted with a rare sensitivity and an elegance that illuminates every scene. Working with her on On the Line was a privilege, very professional and with a genuine kindness even off-set.”

The Daily Mail reported that, before her passing, Nadia had also visited Mel on the set of his upcoming project, The Resurrection of the Christ, in Rome.

However, no images from this outing have been released publicly, and despite days having passed since the tragedy, the two-time Academy Award winner has not yet addressed the passing of his friend.

Farès and Gibson reportedly first developed a deeper bond while filming their 2022 thriller On the Line

Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd

Nor has he made any comments about the alleged “secret romance” rumors reported by media outlets.

As for Farès’ passing, while no foul play was reported, the actress had a history of significant medical procedures, including brain surgery for an aneurysm in 2007 and three heart operations within a four-year period.

She had previously referred to her health condition as a “ticking time bomb that needed to be treated urgently,” according to Le Monde.

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Nadia’s funeral took place on Friday, April 24, in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris, where she lived, at the Saint-Jean de Montmartre church.

It was a deeply personal event attended by her family and close friends, including her daughters, her former husband, and Gibson, who was on a break from his filming schedule.

“Very sad to hear this, rest in peace Nadia, your memory will live on in our hearts,” one user commented online