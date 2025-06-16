Meghan Markle’s Father’s Day Post Heavily Called Out Over “Paid Child Actors” And “Rented Kids”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle shared an affectionate Father’s Day video of her husband Prince Harry bonding with their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

But the seemingly innocent video reignited the theory of the Sussex kids being “rented” for the cameras.

“Paid child actors and CGI (Computer-generated imagery),” one commenter scoffed.

Highlights Meghan Markle shared an affectionate Father’s Day video of her husband Prince Harry.

The rare clips captured the Duke of Sussex bonding with his kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

But the video reignited the theory of the Sussex kids being “rented” for the cameras.

“The hair on the back of the rent-a-kids heads changes every week,” one commenter claimed online.

Many even compared the Duchess of Sussex’s clip with the Father’s Day post dedicated to her brother-in-law Prince William.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

Meghan Markle‘s Father’s Day tribute to Prince Harry reignited bizarre conspiracy theories

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

On June 15, Meghan shared a Father’s Day tribute to her husband and included rare footage of the 40-year-old father with his kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The best,” the mother, 43, wrote in the caption. “Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy.”

The royal father-of-two was seen taking walks with his kids, playing outdoors with them, and giving them plenty of hugs.

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

The Father’s Day tribute saw a flood of reactions, and not all of them were kind.

Some gushed, “What a beautiful family. Harry is really good with the children.” But others weren’t buying it.

“Rented kids again…” one commented, while another quipped, “The hair on the back of the rent-a-kids heads changes every week from red to brown to blonde to straight, curly, and the like. She’s not fooling anyone.”

Critics called the children “paid child actors” and claimed there were inconsistencies in their appearances

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

“Does Harry even live there!!!” one commented.

“Not only is Harry a puppet,” another wrote. “So are the kids for Meghan.”

“And we all thought they wanted privacy,” another commented.

“So blurry it could be anyone,” said another naysayer.

The former actress shared clips from her family’s recent trip of “pure joy” to Disneyland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

ADVERTISEMENT

Some drew comparisons to the Father’s Day post dedicated to Prince William.

Pictures shared from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account were captured by Josh Shinner, one of the family’s often-hired photographers.

“Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L,” read the caption.

Netizens compared Meghan’s candid home footage with Prince William’s polished Father’s Day post

Share icon

Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

ADVERTISEMENT

Several people compared the two posts featuring the brothers, born to King Charles and his ex-wife Princess Diana.

“If you contrast this with the Wales’s this post protects her kids privacy so much less … I really don’t respect Meghan for choosing to start publicizing all these family moments 24/7,” one wrote online.

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Wales kids got dressed up for one photoshoot where their parents then used those photos through the rest of the year. It’s like if your parents do your hair nice and take you to JC Penny for a Christmas card,” another commented.

They continued, “Harry and Meghan have chosen to record all these beautiful family moments either to use as content or went back and mined it for insta clout. Not comparable.”

“Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy,” Meghan wrote in the caption as she shared the following video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Among the many conspiracy theories swirling around the Sussexes, another strange theory claims that Meghan never actually gave birth to her children.

The theory was recently reignited after the Suits alum shared a clip in honor of her daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday on Wednesday, June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Suits alum shared a throwback video of herself twerking in the labor room with Prince Harry while heavily pregnant

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

The video captured a heavily pregnant Meghan in a labor room, twerking and swaying her hips with Prince Harry.

“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates…” she wrote in the caption.

“So when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The labor room clip added fuel to the speculation about the Duchess faking her pregnancy. Many have assumed the royal couple opted for surrogacy to welcome their children.

“Even a blind person can see the poorly stuffed belly is fake,” one claimed, while another wrote, “Belly moving everywhere is not a pregnancy belly at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Waiting for the surrogate to give birth,” another commented on the video.

Long-running rumors of the Duchess faking her pregnancies began in 2019

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

Since the birth of their firstborn son in 2019, armchair detectives have been spinning theories about the Sussexes opting for surrogacy.

“The kids are sixth and seventh in line to the throne but have been under cloak-and-dagger secrecy since they were born,” a high-level palace courtier told RadarOnline.com this month.

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Royal author Lady Colin Campbell claimed Meghan “created a situation” that has led some people to believe her children were born via surrogacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the whole thing stinks to high heaven,” she told the outlet. “Clear it up once and for all. There should be no mystery as to who is legitimately in the line of succession.”

“Nine months before Archie was allegedly born … [Meghan] picked up her frozen eggs,” her estranged half-sister claimed

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle gave an interview last year that further fanned the flames of the controversy.

“My father said nine months before Archie was allegedly born that [Meghan] picked up her frozen eggs. I thought: ‘That makes sense there would be a surrogate involved,’” Samantha told journalist Dan Wootton during an interview.

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha claimed Meghan and Prince Harry are probably “lying” to still be in the line of succession to the British throne.

“But why the secrecy? Instead of lying to the world, just say: ‘We’re using a surrogate,’” she continued. “But that would mean the child would be removed from the line of succession because an heir has to be born from a titled royal mother.”

The Father’s Day tribute saw a flood of reactions, and not all of them were kind

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT