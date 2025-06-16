Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Meghan Markle’s Father’s Day Post Heavily Called Out Over “Paid Child Actors” And “Rented Kids”
Man holding child under a Father's Day banner in a garden, related to Meghan Markle's Father's Day post controversy.
Celebrities, News

Meghan Markle’s Father’s Day Post Heavily Called Out Over “Paid Child Actors” And “Rented Kids”

Meghan Markle shared an affectionate Father’s Day video of her husband Prince Harry bonding with their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

But the seemingly innocent video reignited the theory of the Sussex kids being “rented” for the cameras.

“Paid child actors and CGI (Computer-generated imagery),” one commenter scoffed.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle shared an affectionate Father’s Day video of her husband Prince Harry.
  • The rare clips captured the Duke of Sussex bonding with his kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
  • But the video reignited the theory of the Sussex kids being “rented” for the cameras.
  • “The hair on the back of the rent-a-kids heads changes every week,” one commenter claimed online.

Many even compared the Duchess of Sussex’s clip with the Father’s Day post dedicated to her brother-in-law Prince William.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Meghan Markle‘s Father’s Day tribute to Prince Harry reignited bizarre conspiracy theories

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting together during an interview discussing family and public controversies.

    Image credits: Netflix

    On June 15, Meghan shared a Father’s Day tribute to her husband and included rare footage of the 40-year-old father with his kids.

    “The best,” the mother, 43, wrote in the caption. “Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy.”

    The royal father-of-two was seen taking walks with his kids, playing outdoors with them, and giving them plenty of hugs.

    Man holding smiling baby indoors near window, related to Meghan Markle Father's Day post criticized for paid child actors and rented kids.

    Image credits: meghan

    The Father’s Day tribute saw a flood of reactions, and not all of them were kind.

    Some gushed, “What a beautiful family. Harry is really good with the children.” But others weren’t buying it.

    “Rented kids again…” one commented, while another quipped, “The hair on the back of the rent-a-kids heads changes every week from red to brown to blonde to straight, curly, and the like. She’s not fooling anyone.”

    Critics called the children “paid child actors” and claimed there were inconsistencies in their appearances

    Man walking in garden holding hands with two children, related to Meghan Markle Father's Day post controversy.

    Image credits: meghan

    Does Harry even live there!!!” one commented.

    “Not only is Harry a puppet,” another wrote. “So are the kids for Meghan.”

    “And we all thought they wanted privacy,” another commented.

    “So blurry it could be anyone,” said another naysayer.

    The former actress shared clips from her family’s recent trip of “pure joy” to Disneyland

    Comment on Meghan Markle Father's Day post mentioning rented kids and paid child actors with emojis.

    Some drew comparisons to the Father’s Day post dedicated to Prince William.

    Pictures shared from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account were captured by Josh Shinner, one of the family’s often-hired photographers.

    “Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L,” read the caption.

    Netizens compared Meghan’s candid home footage with Prince William’s polished Father’s Day post

    A man with three children outdoors, representing Meghan Markle's Father's Day post controversy with paid child actors.

    Image credits: princeandprincessofwales

    ALT text: Social media comment calling out Meghan Markle's Father's Day post over paid child actors and rented kids claims.

    Several people compared the two posts featuring the brothers, born to King Charles and his ex-wife Princess Diana.

    “If you contrast this with the Wales’s this post protects her kids privacy so much less … I really don’t respect Meghan for choosing to start publicizing all these family moments 24/7,” one wrote online.

    Man holding a baby wrapped in a blanket, representing Meghan Markle Father's Day post criticized over paid child actors and rented kids.

    Image credits: meghan

    Comment from a user criticizing Meghan Markle's Father's Day post, mentioning paid child actors and rented kids.

    “The Wales kids got dressed up for one photoshoot where their parents then used those photos through the rest of the year. It’s like if your parents do your hair nice and take you to JC Penny for a Christmas card,” another commented.

    They continued, “Harry and Meghan have chosen to record all these beautiful family moments either to use as content or went back and mined it for insta clout. Not comparable.”

    “Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy,” Meghan wrote in the caption as she shared the following video

    Comment by Rocío Cristina saying Oh my More rare footage with reactions, related to Meghan Markle's Father's Day post called out over paid child actors and rented kids.

    Among the many conspiracy theories swirling around the Sussexes, another strange theory claims that Meghan never actually gave birth to her children.

    The theory was recently reignited after the Suits alum shared a clip in honor of her daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday on Wednesday, June 4.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Suits alum shared a throwback video of herself twerking in the labor room with Prince Harry while heavily pregnant

    Woman in black dress standing in hospital room, related to Meghan Markle's Father's Day post controversy over paid child actors and rented kids.

    Image credits: meghan

    The video captured a heavily pregnant Meghan in a labor room, twerking and swaying her hips with Prince Harry.

    “Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates…” she wrote in the caption.

    “So when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!” she added.

    The labor room clip added fuel to the speculation about the Duchess faking her pregnancy. Many have assumed the royal couple opted for surrogacy to welcome their children.

    “Even a blind person can see the poorly stuffed belly is fake,” one claimed, while another wrote, “Belly moving everywhere is not a pregnancy belly at all.”

    “Waiting for the surrogate to give birth,” another commented on the video.

    Long-running rumors of the Duchess faking her pregnancies began in 2019

    Man carrying child under a Happy Father’s Day banner, related to Meghan Markle's Father's Day post controversy.

    Image credits: meghan

    Since the birth of their firstborn son in 2019, armchair detectives have been spinning theories about the Sussexes opting for surrogacy.

    “The kids are sixth and seventh in line to the throne but have been under cloak-and-dagger secrecy since they were born,” a high-level palace courtier told RadarOnline.com this month.

    Man crouching barefoot on gravel with toddler, related to Meghan Markle Father's Day post and paid child actors controversy.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Royal author Lady Colin Campbell claimed Meghan “created a situation” that has led some people to believe her children were born via surrogacy.

    “I think the whole thing stinks to high heaven,” she told the outlet. “Clear it up once and for all. There should be no mystery as to who is legitimately in the line of succession.”

    “Nine months before Archie was allegedly born … [Meghan] picked up her frozen eggs,” her estranged half-sister claimed

    Man in a cap hugging child by the water, related to Meghan Markle’s Father's Day post and paid child actors controversy.

    Image credits: meghan

    Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle gave an interview last year that further fanned the flames of the controversy.

    “My father said nine months before Archie was allegedly born that [Meghan] picked up her frozen eggs. I thought: ‘That makes sense there would be a surrogate involved,’” Samantha told journalist Dan Wootton during an interview.

    Man laughing with a child on his lap, holding a book, related to Meghan Markle Father's Day post controversy.

    Image credits: meghan

    Samantha claimed Meghan and Prince Harry are probably “lying” to still be in the line of succession to the British throne.

    “But why the secrecy? Instead of lying to the world, just say: ‘We’re using a surrogate,’” she continued. “But that would mean the child would be removed from the line of succession because an heir has to be born from a titled royal mother.”

    The Father’s Day tribute saw a flood of reactions, and not all of them were kind

    Comment from Amy Hillgren Peterson questioning what is happening with ever changing babies, related to Meghan Markle Father's Day post controversy.

    Comment criticizing Meghan Markle's Father's Day post about paid child actors and rented kids with racial observations.

    Comment by Jennifer Sells criticizing Meghan Markle's Father's Day post mentioning paid child actors and rented kids.

    Comment on Meghan Markle's father's day post criticizing paid child actors and rented kids controversy.

    Comment by Lisa Essi questioning privacy, related to Meghan Markle Father's Day post controversy over paid child actors and rented kids.

    Comment from Katrina Jackson questioning if Meghan Markle is living a quiet life out of the spotlight amid paid child actors claims.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Meghan Markle's Father's Day post and mentions of paid child actors.

    User comment by Lee Downey questioning the authenticity of pictures in Meghan Markle's Father's Day post controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle's Father's Day post amid paid child actors and rented kids claims.

    Comment by Gail Creaser Marstin criticizing Meghan Markle Father's Day post, mentioning paid child actors and rented kids.

    Comment by Paul Lillyman criticizing Meghan Markle's Father's Day post referencing paid child actors and rented kids controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Meghan Markle's Father's Day post amid paid child actors and rented kids claims.

    Comment by Priscilla Priscy about Meghan and Harry confusing haters with pictures of their kids amid paid child actors claims.

    Comment from Lupe Brito Johnson discussing royal life and referencing princess Diana in a Facebook post about Meghan Markle's Father's Day controversy.

    Comment on social media about Meghan Markle's Father's Day post mentioning paid child actors and rented kids controversy.

    Comment praising Harry for teaching his son to ride a bike amid Meghan Markle's Father's Day post controversy.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
